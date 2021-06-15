PROMISE Technology : unveils “Green” High Density JBOD to meet large data storage demand

Santa Clara, California - June 15, 2021 -PROMISE Technology (3057.TW), a leading storage solutions provider, has unveiled its latest enterprise-level JBOD solution, VTrak J5960. This solution not only offers high density data storage that meets the global demand for large storage solutions but also heavily focuses on eco-friendliness.

VTrak J5960 is launched as global data center investment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% in 2019-2025, backed by the acceleration of digital adoption during COVID-19. As a result, IT companies and enterprises' need for larger, faster, and more reliable data storage solutions have ramped up worldwide.

'PROMISE Technology constantly puts customer needs at the forefront as we continue to offer cutting-edge technologies. VTrak J5960 answers demands for larger data capacity while serving as a reliable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient big capacity JBOD solution,' said Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology.

'Our ability to continuously offer ground-breaking solutions is backed by almost 20 years of experience developing 'green'. To date, we have already shipped out more than 20,000 units of JBOD to customers worldwide, with a wide variety of solutions catering to different user scenarios such as data centers and cloud providers.'

A JBOD with Green DNA

VTrak J5960 continues PROMISE Technology's strong record with green technologies by incorporating:

green design : tiered power management options

: tiered power management options green production : complying with RoHS, WEEE, ISO14001 and REACH in manufacturing and recycling

: complying with RoHS, WEEE, ISO14001 and REACH in manufacturing and recycling PROMISE Technology's commitment to the environment: better management of resources and waste in the production of J5960

In addition to its cable-less design, the VTrak J5960's PSUs are certified 80 Plus Platinumand Energy Star Ready, resulting in high power conversion efficiency at different loads: 91% efficiency for 20% loads, 94% efficiency for 50% loads, and 91% efficiency for 100% loads.

Supports up to 8PB of raw capacity; sets new JBOD unit expansion record

Answering rising capacity demand, VTrak J5960 provides high density and the flexibility to balance capacity and performance with up to 60HDDs maximum capacity per chassis of up to 1PB in raw storage using 18TB HDDs. In addition, VTrak J5960 is capable of cascading up to eight 4U60 JBOD enclosures for a total8PB of raw capacity. Its SAS zoning feature allows flexibility of attaching multiple server nodes to one giant shared JBOD enclosure.

Designed for High-Performance Data Center and Enterprise Applications

VTrak J5960 offers six external 12Gb/s SAS ports per input/output (I/O) module, a total twelve 12Gb/s SAS ports on dual I/O modules per chassis, to provide the necessary performance for modern data centers between server nodes and storages.

The maximum performance of VTrak J5960 in heavy workload scenarios is up to 15GB/s aggregate transfer rate of 4-ports connection and 60 HDDs, if using 6-ports connection from host with PCIe 4.0 x 16, or 2 x PCIe 4.0 x 8 HBA, performance potential up to 16GB/s (60 HDDs) or 23GB/s (60 SSD). This performance is optimized to support high-speed computing application, cloud platform and enterprise applications.

Ease of maintenance

VTrak J5960 system's sliding top and sliding rail system enable easy access to all HDDs and interior components while remaining safely mounted in the rack. The design allows users to pull out the JBOD enclosure with the top cover remaining in the rack, offering quicker HDD servicing.

In terms of IO module servicing, VTrak J5960 goes one step further. The system's IO modules are replaced at the front side of the JBOD, while the SAS ports for host connectivity remains at the rear side. This means extra space at the back side of the racks are unnecessary.

The new system also boasts enterprise-level redundancy with hot-swappable I/O, power supply unit, fan and drive modules.

A vailability

VTrak J5960 will be made available in third quarter 2021 through all PROMISE global channel networks.

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader with more than 30 years of experience in the storage industry. PROMISE creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Datacenter, IT & Cloud, Surveillance, Rich Media markets. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its worldwide customers.

For more information, please visit promise.com or PROMISE eSupport portal, and follow PROMISE Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.