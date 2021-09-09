PROMISE Technology : unveils updated PegasusPro Features at the online NAB Show 2021

Taipei, Taiwan & Santa Clara, California - Sep. 9, 2021 PROMISE Technology (or 'PROMISE'), a leading storage solution provider will be virtually showcasing its updated rich media storage solutions including the newly released features enabled for PegasusPro to thousands of content professionals at the 2021 NAB Show Virtual Pavilion from October 9-13, 2021.

Launched in September 2020, PegasusPro became the world's first data storage solution to solve the incompatibility of block-based Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) and file-based Network Attached Storage (NAS). This unprecedented convenience allows users to convert, collaborate and transfer data at lightning speed.

The Chief Sales Officer of PROMISE Technology, Alice Chang, commented, 'The new PegasusPro is a game-changer that offers the benefit of rapid data transfer from DAS and the file-based Network Attached Storage (NAS). The FileBoostTM technology is the success behind this product line, and we have already seen a growing demand from our customers in rich media segment. We have continued to advance PegasusPro with user-friendly features in the new service release to further improve the total cost of ownership.'

PegasusPro service release offer new features

Since the official launch of PegasusPro Series, PROMISE has continued upgrading PegasusPro to equip users with additional flexibility. In the newly available Service Release, PegasusPro now supports both APFS and NTFS file systems, empowering Mac users (APFS read) and Windows users (NTFS read and write) with extra flexibility.

Meanwhile, the enhanced PROMISE Utility Pro, used for monitoring and administration of PegasusPro, comes with online updates that notify users immediately of new software versions, which can then be updated with a click. The proprietary FileBoostTM now offers new functions to users including more options for synchronization policy, in-time folder status updates, folders auto-refreshing, etc… These enhancements will enable customers with efficiency and effectiveness.

Moreover, the well recognized PROMISE Utility Pro will now be supporting previous Pegasus Series including Pegasus3, Pegasus32, R4i product lines. For macOS users, the PROMISE Utility Pro supports macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur) and newer versions.

'PROMISE has all along been the first mover with technology updates and continues to accentuate the capabilities of popular editing applications with our ecosystem partners to offer integrated, state-of-the-art solutions to creative professionals in the rich media segment. We cannot wait to bring the new PegasusPro features along with our full-line of rich media storage solutions to thousands of forward-looking content creators at the 2021 NAB Show Virtual Pavilion,' Chang said.

PROMISE to showcase other Pegasus products and VTrak J5960 at 2021 NAB Virtual Pavilion

PegasusPro adds to the suite of PROMISE solutions that are optimized for rich media workflows, such as Pegasus32 Series, PegasusR4i & J2i internal storages, and the Green JBOD VTrak J5960, all of which will also be showcased at the PROMISE Virtual Pavilion at the NAB Show 2021.

Together, these products deliver single and multi-user access, editing, sharing and archiving of 4K, 8K, or even 16K footage for post-production and broadcasting, photography, music, house of worship, sports, education, and research institute environments.

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader with more than 30 years of experience in the storage industry. PROMISE creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Rich Media, Surveillance, Cloud and IT markets. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, please visit promise.com, and follow PROMISE Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.