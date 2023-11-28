Promisia Healthcare Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 12.93 million compared to NZD 11.67 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 12.93 million compared to NZD 11.67 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 0.152 million compared to net income of NZD 0.382 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.00001 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.00002 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.000007 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.000018 a year ago.