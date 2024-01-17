Promore Pharma AB is a Sweden-based biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of therapeutic peptides for the bioactive wound care market. The Company possesses two therapeutic peptides, PXL01 and LL-37, in late stage clinical phase. The peptides are derived from human sequences that are part of innate immune system, having multiple biological functions and properties. PXL01 aims to prevent post-surgical adhesions and scars and is for clinical phase III-studies on patients performing tendon repair surgery in the hand. LL-37 aims to heal chronic wounds and is in a clinical phase IIb study on patients with venous leg ulcers and in a clinical phase IIa study on patients with diabetic foot ulcers. The Company's main shareholders are Midroc New Technology AB and Rosetta IV SARL.