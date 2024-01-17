Effective January 17, 2024, Promore Pharma AB will change its name to PMD Device Solutions AB.
Promore Pharma AB (publ)
Equities
PROMO
SE0009947740
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.11 SEK
|+13.17%
|-2.65%
|+24.72%
|Dec. 29
|Promore Pharma AB Announces Board Appointments
|CI
|Dec. 18
|Transcript : Promore Pharma AB - Special Call
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+24.72%
|641 519 $
|+7.52%
|113 B $
|+6.68%
|99 681 M $
|+0.81%
|30 151 M $
|-5.66%
|23 669 M $
|+1.60%
|22 460 M $
|-5.48%
|19 426 M $
|-3.94%
|18 054 M $
|+0.65%
|13 030 M $
|+0.08%
|12 003 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Promore Pharma AB (publ) - Nasdaq Stockholm
- News Promore Pharma AB (publ)
- Promore Pharma AB will Change its Name to PMD Device Solutions AB