(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa announced Thursday that it has launched its first loyalty marketing campaign in Poland, at supermarket chain Stokrotka.

"The launch of Promotica's activities in Poland marks a milestone in the group's development internationally and particularly in Europe. For many years Promotica, in fact, has been present in Asia in Hong Kong and Eastern Europe in Belgrade, but the decision to set up teams of international retail marketing experts at some states considered to have high growth potential for loyalty campaigns, including Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Albania and precisely Poland, is recent," as the company explained in a note.

Diego Toscani, managing director of Promotica, commented, "We are very happy and proud to start our international activity in Poland, one of the most important but also most difficult and competitive food&grocery markets in Europe. We are convinced that the 'Compose Your Italian Set' campaign will be successful and that Polish buyers will have a great opportunity to become even more familiar with Italian taste and elegance."

"We are happy that Pozzi Milano's Baraonda dishes will be present in so many Polish homes, serving Stokrotka buyers for everyday use and special occasions. These kinds of campaigns are also a great way to reward buyer loyalty in a meaningful and emotional way. We trust that will be the case with this action as well."

On Thursday, Promotica closed down 1.9 percent at EUR2.08 per share.

