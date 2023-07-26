(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa announced Tuesday that it has launched a 12-month loyalty program to benefit Intred Spa.

"The objective of the campaign is to reward the loyalty of Intred's private customers through a very impactful loyalty model that involves the accumulation of points to be spent on a dedicated rewards catalog managed by Promotica," the company explained in a note.

Point collection is linked to the seniority of the contract, and the number of points accumulated is the higher the longer the contract. In addition, there is an entry bonus that varies according to the seniority of the relationship.

Promotica has created an ad hoc reward catalog with about 60 proposals, divided into nine thematic areas that cover the needs of Intred customers.

In addition to the implementation and management of the platform, Promotica also handles the management of prize delivery, the tax and legal part, and the back office for customer interface.

Diego Toscani, managing director of Promotica, commented, "The collaboration with Intred makes us very proud because it allows us to offer our service to a dynamic and competitive company that also shares territorial roots with us. We are happy that Intred chose us for their first customer loyalty activity with a 12-month campaign."

Daniele Peli, co-founder and CEO of Intred: added, "We are proud to be innovators in this field as well, thanks to a unique loyalty campaign that we think can help further improve our market penetration and our churn rate, which is already very low, so positive. We are convinced that the collaboration with Promotica, a reality of Lombardy origin like us, will be highly profitable, also thanks to the geographical proximity and market knowledge of the Lombardy region, where we operate."

Promotica trades in the green 1.4 percent at EUR2.92 per share while Intred is up 0.9 percent at EUR11.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.