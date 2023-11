(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa on Friday announced the transfer of its registered office from Via Generale della Chiesa 1 to Via Monte Baldo 111, still within the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, in the province of Brescia.

Promotica on Friday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR2.40 per share.

