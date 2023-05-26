Advanced search
    PMT   IT0005425365

PROMOTICA S.P.A.

(PMT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
2.700 EUR   -0.74%
Promotica, revenues rise to triple digits in 2022; profit doubles
AN
03:58aStock markets up; glimmer of solution on US debt
AN
02:40aStock markets to open positive; Milan follows suit
AN
Promotica, revenues rise to triple digits in 2022; profit doubles

05/26/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved its annual results for fiscal year 2022, having reported profit more than doubled to EUR3.2 million from EUR1.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Revenues in the period amounted to EUR89.9 million, up 127 percent from EUR39.6 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 is EUR6.0 million, up 195% from EUR2.0 million.

Ebitda margin is 6.7 percent from 5.2 percent a year earlier.

Ebit as of December 31, 2022 is EUR4.2 million from EUR1.5 million, up 197%.

Ebit margin is 4.6% from 3.8% in 2021.

Net financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2022 is a debt of EUR18.1 million from a debt of EUR12.4 million in the previous year.

Looking to the future, "in an environment characterized by high inflation, driven by the trend of energy commodity prices, and jointly by high uncertainty about the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Promotica group will continue to operate mainly in the retail supply chain by expanding its loyalty business into new market segments, to develop the industry sector by leveraging its digital expertise, and to implement its policies related to sustainability and ESG strategies," the company explained in a note.

"The group, in these early months of FY 2023, is benefiting from the growth policy that has enabled both the signing of new brand exclusives with suppliers and the acquisition of new customers. This strategy has taken on additional value in light of the acquisition transactions and, thanks to growing group synergies, significant savings are being realized on various fronts with expected benefits on the income statement. In this area, the great work done over the years to research Italian producers and develop environmentally sustainable campaigns will also bear fruit."

Diego Toscani, chief executive officer of Promotica, commented, "We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2022, which show strong organic growth thanks, on the one hand, to the acquisition of leading clients in the Italian large-scale retail sector and, on the other hand, to the entry into new market segments and the excellent results obtained from the integration of the entities acquired in 2021-22. In addition, Promotica has achieved significant savings on various fronts with expected benefits on the income statement thanks to growing group synergies."

"These choices have contributed to more than doubling consolidated revenues and, despite the sudden strengthening of the dollar in a particularly sensitive period for year-end campaign tenders and increases in energy and raw material costs, only partly transferable to customers, margins have also shown a marked improvement, with group net income also more than doubling to over EUR3 million."

On Friday, Promotica closed down 0.7 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
PROMOTICA S.P.A. -0.74% 2.7 Real-time Quote.-8.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.59% 79.525 Delayed Quote.11.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 83,7 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net income 2022 4,10 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
Net cash 2022 21,4 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 14,6%
Managers and Directors
Diego Toscani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Mutti Manager-Information Technology & Project Delivery
Patrizia Sambinelli Manager-Administrative & Investor Relations
Michele Andreaus Independent Director
Gabriele Maifredi Vice Chairman & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMOTICA S.P.A.-8.42%49
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA16.83%18 562
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.9.26%17 781
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.55%14 472
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.103.36%13 296
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.84%13 207
