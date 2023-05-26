Promotica, revenues rise to triple digits in 2022; profit doubles

(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved its annual results for fiscal year 2022, having reported profit more than doubled to EUR3.2 million from EUR1.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Revenues in the period amounted to EUR89.9 million, up 127 percent from EUR39.6 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 is EUR6.0 million, up 195% from EUR2.0 million.

Ebitda margin is 6.7 percent from 5.2 percent a year earlier.

Ebit as of December 31, 2022 is EUR4.2 million from EUR1.5 million, up 197%.

Ebit margin is 4.6% from 3.8% in 2021.

Net financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2022 is a debt of EUR18.1 million from a debt of EUR12.4 million in the previous year.

Looking to the future, "in an environment characterized by high inflation, driven by the trend of energy commodity prices, and jointly by high uncertainty about the evolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Promotica group will continue to operate mainly in the retail supply chain by expanding its loyalty business into new market segments, to develop the industry sector by leveraging its digital expertise, and to implement its policies related to sustainability and ESG strategies," the company explained in a note.

"The group, in these early months of FY 2023, is benefiting from the growth policy that has enabled both the signing of new brand exclusives with suppliers and the acquisition of new customers. This strategy has taken on additional value in light of the acquisition transactions and, thanks to growing group synergies, significant savings are being realized on various fronts with expected benefits on the income statement. In this area, the great work done over the years to research Italian producers and develop environmentally sustainable campaigns will also bear fruit."

Diego Toscani, chief executive officer of Promotica, commented, "We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2022, which show strong organic growth thanks, on the one hand, to the acquisition of leading clients in the Italian large-scale retail sector and, on the other hand, to the entry into new market segments and the excellent results obtained from the integration of the entities acquired in 2021-22. In addition, Promotica has achieved significant savings on various fronts with expected benefits on the income statement thanks to growing group synergies."

"These choices have contributed to more than doubling consolidated revenues and, despite the sudden strengthening of the dollar in a particularly sensitive period for year-end campaign tenders and increases in energy and raw material costs, only partly transferable to customers, margins have also shown a marked improvement, with group net income also more than doubling to over EUR3 million."

On Friday, Promotica closed down 0.7 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

