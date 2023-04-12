Promotica signs agreement with Selex worth EUR11 million

(Alliance News) - Promotica Spa announced on Wednesday that its cooperation with Selex Gruppo Commerciale in the role of sole general contractor for the design and management of the national prize catalog worth more than EUR11 million has been confirmed for 2023 as well.

The project, commissioned by Selex Gruppo Commerciale - the second largest player in Italy in the large-scale retail sector, with a market share of 14.7 percent - was launched in 2022 and will continue until February 11, 2024, involving six member companies of the group - ARCA, DIMAR, GMF, MAXIDI, SUPEREMME, UNICOM -, for a total of more than 600 stores. The catalog is characterized by the presence of numerous high-quality products designed for home and kitchen but also for personal care and relaxation to which is added a large section dedicated to wellness and leisure.

Diego Toscani, chief executive officer of Promotica, commented, "We are proud for the trust confirmed by Selex in us for the realization of the national catalog, which for the second time will be entirely managed by us. We believe that this operation brings us new visibility and authority in the loyalty industry landscape. This campaign and the other nationwide operations we have planned for the coming months confirm us as the main partner for managing the loyalty activities of the big names in the large-scale retail sector."

Promotica's stock is up 3.5 percent to EUR2.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

