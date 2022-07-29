Promotora de Informaciones S A : Announcement of general shareholders' meeting

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. ("PRISA" or the "Company"), in accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, hereby communicates the following OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION In relation to the notice of "Other Relevant Information" of 26 July 2022, with registry No.: 17556, it is hereby attached the announcement of the call of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held at the headquarters of Diario El País, calle de Miguel Yuste, 40 (Madrid 28037), at 12:00 pm on September 7, 2022, on first call, and if the necessary quorum is not achieved, at the same time on September 8, 2022, on second call. Likewise, this event may also be attended remotely upon the terms set forth in the announcement of the call. It is expected that the meeting will be held on first call, that is, on September 7, 2022. The announcement of the call will be published today through the other legally required means, includes the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting and indicates the documentation that, from today, will be available on the Company's website (www.prisa.com). In Madrid, on July 29, 2022 Pablo Jiménez de Parga Maseda Secretary to the Board of Directors

English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A. Notice of Extraordinary General Shareholder' Meeting By resolution of the Board of Directors of "Promotora de Informaciones, Sociedad Anónima" (the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws and the General Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, and in accordance with the current Capital Companies Act, the shareholders are called to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held at the headquarters of Diario El País, calle de Miguel Yuste, 40 (Madrid 28037), at 12:00 pm on September 7, 2022, on first call, and if the necessary quorum is not achieved, at the same time on September 8, 2022, on second call. Likewise, this event may also be attended remotely upon the terms set forth in this announcement. It is expected that the General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first call, that is, on September 7, 2022, by the means and at the time indicated above. The Meeting will be held in accordance with the following, AGENDA 1º.- Fixing the number of Directors. Appointment of director: Fixing the number of Directors. Appointment of Mr. Andrés Varela Entrecanales as director, with the category of proprietary director. 2º.- Delegation of Powers RIGHT TO PRESENT PROPOSALS OF RESOLUTIONS As it is an extraordinary shareholders meeting, in accordance with article 519 of the Capital Companies Act, shareholders representing at least three percent of the share capital may present supported proposals of resolutions regarding matters already included or that should be included on the Agenda of the Meeting that is hereby called. This right must be exercised by certifiable notice, which must be received at the Company's registered office (Gran Vía 32, Madrid 28013) within five calendar days following publication of this call. The identity of the shareholders exercising the right and the number of shares owned by them - representing at least three per cent of the share capital - will be stated in the mentioned notice, to which any other appropriate documentation shall be attached. RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE The General Shareholders' Meeting may be attended (either physically or telematically) by all shareholders, no matter the number of shares they hold, whose ownership has been entered in the corresponding book-entry register five calendar days in advance to the date on which the Meeting is held, in accordance with the

English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail provisions of article 11 of the Company's Bylaws, article 7 of the General Shareholders' Meeting Regulations and article 179 of the Capital Companies Act. Prior to the shareholders meeting, shareholders may likewise exercise their rights to grant proxy and to vote remotely in the terms provided in the sections of this notice below titled "Right of Representation" and "Remote Voting Prior to the Shareholders Meeting." i) In-person Attendance at the Shareholders Meeting At the entrance to the place where the shareholders meeting will be held and in order to verify the identity of shareholders or their validly-appointed proxies, commencing an hour prior to the time the meeting is scheduled to be held, shareholders and proxies who wish to attend the meeting in person should present attendance cards issued by one of the depositary members of the management company of the Securities Registration, Clearing and Settlement System (Iberclear) to the company's security personnel, together with their National Identity Card, passport or other official document for identification purposes. Likewise, if the shareholder is a legal entity, the natural person who represents it must prove the sufficiency of his/her representative powers. ii) Remote Attendance at the Shareholders Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of article 11 of the Bylaws and article 12 bis of the Shareholders Meeting Regulation, the Board of Directors has resolved that shareholders and their proxies may likewise attend this shareholders meeting remotely, in the following terms: a) Identification and prior registration of shareholders or their proxies, if any. Shareholders or shareholder proxies who wish to attend the shareholders meeting remotely may register to do so, in advance, from the date of the publication of this notice, but no later than 12:00 pm on September 6, 2022, using the computer program provided for that purpose on the corporate webpage (www.prisa.com), confirming their identity through one of the following: (a) electronic National Identity Card (DNIe); (b) recognized or advanced electronic signature issued by the Spanish Public Certification Authority (CERES) of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre; (c) other means of identification authorized by the Board of Directors that guarantee that the shareholder will be duly identified. Shareholders should likewise fill out the form provided for that purpose, including information necessary to verify their shareholder status. Prior registration of attendees outside of the term shown above will not be allowed. So that proxies may attend the shareholders meeting remotely, in addition to the foregoing, they must demonstrate to the Company that a shareholder has granted them proxy by any of the means referred to in the section "Right of Representation" of this notice. The Company reserves the right to require shareholders or their proxies to provide any additional means of identification deemed necessary to confirm their shareholder status and to confirm their authenticity. The Company may also

English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail provide additional means of identification that guarantee that shareholders and proxies are duly identified. b) Connection and attendance. Shareholders, or proxies, who have previously registered to attend the shareholders meeting remotely as indicated in section a) above, should register and connect to the remote attendance platform on the day the meeting is to be held (expected to be held on September 7, 2022) between 9:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m., identifying themselves through any of the means listed in section a) above, and following the instructions provided. Only those attendees who have connected remotely within the timeframe shown above will be allowed to intervene and/or vote at the shareholders meeting. c) Participation. Pursuant to the provisions of the Capital Companies Act, those attending remotely who at the shareholders meeting intend to intervene or present legally-permitted proposed resolutions or requests for information concerning matters set forth in item iii) of the section on "Information Right" in this notice, should send them to the Company in writing via the remote attendance platform between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on the day the shareholders meeting is held (expected to be held on September 7, 2022). If the shareholder or his proxy wants the minutes of the meeting to literally reflect his intervention, he should state that expressly in the text of that intervention. Requests for information or clarifications from shareholders or their proxies attending the meeting remotely will be answered either verbally during the meeting or in writing within seven days after the meeting is held, pursuant to the provisions in that regard in the Capital Companies Act. d) Voting. Shareholders or their proxies who attend the meeting remotely may cast their votes on the proposed resolutions contained on the agenda via the remote attendance platform, from the moment the shareholder or proxy connects until the Chairman or Secretary of the meeting announces that the period for voting on the proposed resolutions on the agenda has concluded. Concerning the proposed resolutions dealing with matters that, by virtue of law, are not included on the agenda, remote attendees may cast their votes via the remote attendance platform from the moment that the Chairman or Secretary of the meeting read the proposals to be voted and the remote attendance platform is opened, until the moment in which they declare that the term for voting on the proposed resolutions is closed e) Other Matters. With all due guarantees, the Company may adapt these means, to enable shareholders who are non-Spanish residents, qualified investors, and similar persons to attend the shareholders meeting remotely.