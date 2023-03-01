Promotora de Informaciones S A : Explanatory Notes

PRISA Group Explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year

Explanatory notes January-December 2022 1. PRESENTATION BASES FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR Consolidated financial statements The consolidated financial statements of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. and subsidiaries (PRISA Group or Group) for the 2022 financial year have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union, in compliance with Regulation (EC) no. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council, taking into account all mandatory accounting policies and rules and measurement bases with a material effect, as well as with the Commercial Code, the obligatory legislation approved by the Institute of Accounting and Auditors of Accounts, and other applicable Spanish legislation. These consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of euros. This financial reporting is prepared in order to update the latest approved consolidated financial statements of the Group, highlighting the new activities, events and circumstances that have taken place during the period and avoiding the repetition of information previously reported in the consolidated financial statements for 2021. Therefore, these explanatory notes do not contain all the information and disclosures required for a complete set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. In order to correctly understand the information included in these explanatory notes, they must be read in conjunction with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for 2021. The IFRS are applied in the preparation of the consolidated financial information of the Group. The financial statements of individual companies that are part of the Group are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting standards in each country. As required by IAS 8, uniform accounting policies and measurement bases were applied evenly by the Group for all transactions, events and items in 2022 and 2021. Individual financial statements Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (the Company or PRISA), as parent company of the Group, presents its financial statements in accordance with the Spanish General Accounting Plan set out in RD 1514/07 of 16th November, modified by the RD 1/2021, of 12 of January. Evolution of the Group's capital and financial structure During last year and in the present the Administrators of PRISA have taken a number of measures to strengthen the Group's financial and asset structure, such as asset sale operations, capital increases or issuance of bonds mandatorily convertible into shares and refinancing of its debt. In 2020, Vertix, SGPS, S.A. (subsidiary fully owned by PRISA) sold its entire shareholding in Grupo Media Capital, SGPS, S.A. (Media Capital) for a total price of EUR 47.4 million, which implied an accounting loss of EUR 77 million. This amount, net of costs, was destined to partial repayment of syndicated loan of the Group existing at that time. On June 29, 2020, the PRISA´s General Shareholder Meeting agreed to reduce in share capital of the Parent Company in order to re-establish its equity balance. Therefore, since June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2022, the parent Company's equity is greater than two thirds of the capital stock, which is why it is in a situation of equity balance. 2

Explanatory notes January-December 2022 On October 19, 2020, PRISA, through its subsidiary Grupo Santillana Educación Global, S.L.U. ("Santillana"), signed an agreement with the Sanoma Corporation, for the sale of the Spanish educational business of Santillana addressed at pre K12 and K-12 segments ("Santillana Spain"). Santillana's activity in public and private markets in Latin America was excluded from the transaction and will continue to be developed by PRISA through Santillana. On December 31, 2020, the transaction was closed at an enterprise value of EUR 465 million and an it meant a total cash obtained from the buyer of EUR 418 million. This operation implied a capital gain of EUR 377 million. EUR 375 million of the cash obtained was destined to partial repayment of syndicated loan of PRISA existing at that time. In February 2022 the Board of Directors of PRISA approved, by unanimity, the signing of a lock-up agreement (the "Lock-Up Agreement") that incorporates a term sheet with the basic conditions for the amendment of the Group's syndicated financial debt (the "Refinancing"). The basic terms of the agreed Refinancing consist, among other aspects, in the extension of the maturity of the financial debt to 2026 and 2027 and division of the syndicated loan into two differentiated tranches (one of Senior debt and one of Junior debt) and the flexibilization of the contractual commitments of the current debt that will allow, among other improvements, to increase PRISA's operating flexibility and soften the financial ratios required by its current contracts. Likewise, a Term Sheet has been signed with the basic conditions for the modification of the Super Senior debt ("Super Senior Term Revolving Facilities Agreement") of the Company that, among other terms, supposes an extension of the maturity of the debt to June 2026. On April 19, 2022, the Refinancing entered into force, once the agreements reached with all of its creditors had concluded. The agreed Refinancing thus make the Group's financial debt more flexible and provide a financial structure allowing the Group to comply with its financial commitments, ensuring the Group's stability in the short and medium term. In January 2023, the Board of Directors of PRISA unanimously agreed to issue subordinated bonds mandatorily convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of the Company, with pre-emptive subscription rights for PRISA shareholders. This issue took place through a public offer for subscription of up to a total of EUR 130 million, by issuing and putting into circulation up to a total of 351,350 convertible bonds. The maturity date of these convertible bonds and conversion into new shares will be on the fifth anniversary of the issue date, with a conversion price of EUR 0.37 per new share having been set. The convertible bonds will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.00% (which cannot be capitalised) and payable upon conversion into ordinary shares. In February 2023, convertible bonds amounting to a total of EUR 130 million were subscribed, i.e. the full amount of the offer (see note 17). This issue is an instrument to reduce PRISA´s syndicated financial debt, which is linked to a variable interest rate and which was refinanced in April 2022. This has enabled the Company to raise the funds necessary to partially pay off early the tranche of the PRISA's syndicated financial debt that constitutes its largest interest financial expense, i.e. the Junior debt tranche, which is benchmarked at Euribor+8% (including cash and capitalisable cost), which as at December 31, 2022 totalled EUR 192,013 thousand (see note 10). In February, 2023 the Group had cancelled EUR 110 million of Junior debt. In February 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place, which has led the European Union to adopt a series of individual measures and economic sanctions against Russia. It has also caused great instability in international markets and a rise in the price of certain raw materials and materials, which has had a significant adverse impact on inflation in the countries. Likewise, and in relation to COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, the adverse impact of the virus has been reduced in recent months, thanks, among other things, to the efficacy and progressive extension of the application of vaccines. This has meant a relaxation of the restrictive measures implemented in the past. However, this positive evolution is not taking place equally among all the countries in which the Group operates, and in fact, the aforementioned Organization maintains the pandemic situation in force. 3

Explanatory notes January-December 2022 Considering the complexity of the markets due to their globalization the consequences for the Group's businesses are uncertain and will depend to a large extent on the remaining impact of the events mentioned above. Therefore, at the date of approval of these explanatory notes, we have carried out an assessment and quantification of the impacts that COVID-19 and the invasion of Ukraine had on the Group as of December 31, 2022. There is still a high level of uncertainty about its consequences in the short and medium term. Therefore, the Directors and Management of the Group have assessed the situation based on the best information available. For the reasons referred to above, such information may be incomplete. As a result of this assessment, we highlight the following: Liquidity risk: the situation in the markets has caused an increase in liquidity pressures in the economy and a contraction in the credit market. To face this, the Group has in place a Super Senior debt ("S uper Senior Term & Revolving Facilities Agreement ") to meet operational needs for a maximum amount of EUR 240 million, that were fully drawn as of December 31, 2022. Likewise, the rest of subsidiaries of the Group have undrawn credit facilities and other lines of credit with a limit amount of EUR 25 million. Additionally, the Group had a cash available of EUR 179.5 million. The foregoing, together with the implemented specific plans for the improvement and efficient management of liquidity, will make it possible to deal with these tensions.

Risk of change in certain financial magnitudes: the factors referred to above could adversely affect in the future to the Group's advertising revenues, the revenues of circulation and sale of education to the extent that there is an increase in costs or an adverse impact on revenues due to the current macroeconomic scenario, even though the Group has no trade relations with Ukraine or Russia. However, it is not possible at this stage to reliably quantify the impact of the above factors and events on future financial statements, given the constraints and limitations already indicated.

Likewise, the invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 and its macroeconomic impacts could also have an adverse impact on key indicators for the Group, such as financial leverage ratios and compliance with financial ratios included in the financial agreements of the Group. In this sense, with the agreed Refinancing in 2022, the Group's financial debt was made more flexible and endowed with a financial structure that makes it possible to meet its financial commitments (including financial ratios (covenants)).

re-measured with the information available to date. At December 31, 2022 there have not been significant changes in the estimates at the end of 2021 in the aforementioned magnitudes, that have a negative impact on the consolidated financial statements, although the sensitivity margins were reduced in the analysis to determine the recoverable amounts of certain assets. Continuity risk (going concern): in the light of all the above factors, the Directors of the Group consider that the application of the going concern principle remains valid. 4