Promotora de Informaciones S A : On financial instruments

English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. ("PRISA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors held today has agreed to terminate the program of American Depositary Shares representing common shares of PRISA (ADSs), which have been trading on the the unorganized market (over the counter OTC) in the US.

In September 2014 and by resolution of PRISA Board of Directors, the ADSs were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and deregistrated with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Since then, the ADSs have been trading through the non-organized OTC market (see Relevant Event dated September 2, 2014 and registration no. 210402).

In Madrid, on 26 July 2022

Pablo Jiménez de Parga Maseda

Secretary to the Board of Directors