  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-26 am EDT
0.4670 EUR   +0.76%
01:20pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : On financial instruments
PU
07/19PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Felipe Cabrales is named CEO of PRISA Media America
PU
06/28PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Attendance
PU
Summary 
Summary

Promotora de Informaciones S A : On financial instruments

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. ("PRISA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors held today has agreed to terminate the program of American Depositary Shares representing common shares of PRISA (ADSs), which have been trading on the the unorganized market (over the counter OTC) in the US.

In September 2014 and by resolution of PRISA Board of Directors, the ADSs were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and deregistrated with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Since then, the ADSs have been trading through the non-organized OTC market (see Relevant Event dated September 2, 2014 and registration no. 210402).

In Madrid, on 26 July 2022

Pablo Jiménez de Parga Maseda

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 795 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2022 -26,5 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net Debt 2022 860 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 327 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 728
Free-Float 46,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Average target price 0,97 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pilar Gil Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Marie Oughourlian Non-Executive Chairman
Béatrice de Clermont Tonnerre Lead Independent Director
María Teresa Ballester Fornes Independent Director
Rosauro Varo Rodriguez Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.-17.96%334
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-24.43%1 875
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-34.94%543
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-37.73%431
GUOMAI CULTURE & MEDIA CO., LTD.4.26%397
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-21.26%215