    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
Promotora de Informaciones S A : PRISA appoints Teresa Quirós as independent director

11/30/2021 | 02:01pm EST
Quirós will fill the vacancy left by Dominique D'Hinnin, who has announced his departure from the Board of Directors. His term as Chair of the Audit, Risks and Compliance Committee came to an end on November 20, and his many professional commitments in France would have made it difficult for him to continue to fulfill his responsibilities as a PRISA director with the due dedication and diligence required.

The Board of Directors thanked D'Hinnin, lauding him for his dedication to his duties, and welcomed Teresa Quirós to the Board.

Quirós' professional background and experience are a good match with regard to the competency matrix drawn up by the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, and she has the professional and personal skill set required by the Board of Directors.

The appointment of Quirós boosts the presence of women on the Board of Directors to 35.7% and is in alignment with CNMV recommendations on good corporate governance.

Biography

Teresa Quirós (Llanera, 1959) has a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Faculty of Economics at the University of Malaga. She has completed several postgraduate courses such as the executive PDD Program at IESE, the Executive Program for Women in Senior Management at ESADE and the Executive Program at Harvard.

Quirós has a wide and varied track record in the financial sector, where she has led a range of projects, both nationally and internationally. She has also overseen multiple projects in matters of risk control, regulatory compliance and sustainability, and has developed and implemented innovative strategies in the areas of ESG and corporate governance.

Quirós has spent much of her professional career at Red Eléctrica Corporación, a company she joined in 1986 and where she has held numerous different posts. In 1999 she was instrumental in launching the company's IPO,in 2002 she was named Finance Director, and in 2015 she was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the group. She has been a member of the Executive Committee, the Innovation Steering Team, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, the Procurement Committee and the International Affairs Committee. She has also served as Chairperson of REE FINANCE BV, the group's financial subsidiary.

She is currently a director and member of the Audit Committees of Grenergy and Sngular, having previously held the same post at Hispasat.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 19:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
