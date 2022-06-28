Promotora de Informaciones S A : Presentation to the GSM.

Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
2022
JOSEPH OUGHOURLIAN Chairperson
01
CURRENT SITUATION
2021, A PIVOTAL YEAR
2
CURRENT SITUATION 2021, A PIVOTAL YEAR
01 Structural reorganization into two business units: PRISA Media and Santillana
02 New management team: Innovative and highly specialized professional profiles
03 Lines of action: management and financial sustainability
04 Renegotiation of debt
AGM
2022
The
focus is now firmly
on the Group's
growth plan
With the commitment to
reducing debt in the
coming years and escape
the negative debt
cycle that has weighed so heavily on the company
3
CURRENT SITUATION 2021 RESULTS
Our 2021 results exceeded
forecasts thanks to:
The figures for the first
quarter of 2022
continue to reflect this improvement
4
CURRENT SITUATION
STRATEGIC PLAN 2022 - 2025
01 For the first time in the history of the Group, a presentation was made to investors at a Capital Markets Day
02 First ever business plan setting out clear objectives and the commitment to achieving them by 2025
Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks exist,
03 but our teams are working with these scenarios in mind to meet the goals we have set
A commitment to achieving
the objectives of
the Strategic Plan
2022 - 2025
5
