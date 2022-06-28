Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-28 am EDT
0.5160 EUR   -0.19%
12:01pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Presentation to the GSM.
PU
12:01pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Shareholders Meeting speeches.
PU
10:41aPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : PRISA's Shareholders' Meeting endorses the Group's new strategy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Promotora de Informaciones S A : Presentation to the GSM.

06/28/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders

2022

JOSEPH OUGHOURLIAN Chairperson

01

CURRENT SITUATION

2021, A PIVOTAL YEAR

2

CURRENT SITUATION 2021, A PIVOTAL YEAR

01 Structural reorganization into two business units: PRISA Media and Santillana

02 New management team: Innovative and highly specialized professional profiles

03 Lines of action: management and financial sustainability

04 Renegotiation of debt

AGM

2022

The

focus is now firmly

on the Group's

growth plan

With the commitment to

reducing debt in the

coming years and escape

the negative debt

cycle that has weighed so heavily on the company

3

CURRENT SITUATION 2021 RESULTS

Our 2021 results exceeded

forecasts thanks to:

  • Measures undertaken during the year
  • Strong improvement in advertising
  • Return to normality in the education
    market in the Americas

AGM

2022

The figures for the first

quarter of 2022

continue to reflect this improvement

4

CURRENT SITUATION

STRATEGIC PLAN 2022 - 2025

01 For the first time in the history of the Group, a presentation was made to investors at a Capital Markets Day

02 First ever business plan setting out clear objectives and the commitment to achieving them by 2025

Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks exist,

03 but our teams are working with these scenarios in mind to meet the goals we have set

AGM

2022

A commitment to achieving

the objectives of

the Strategic Plan

2022 - 2025

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 16:00:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
12:01pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Presentation to the GSM.
PU
12:01pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Shareholders Meeting speeches.
PU
10:41aPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : PRISA's Shareholders' Meeting endorses the Group's new st..
PU
10:11aPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Resolutions GSM.
PU
06/10IBEX Gender Equality Index Adds 17 Companies
MT
06/09PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Juan Varela to head PRISA Media in the US
PU
05/25PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : PRISA appoints Pilar Gil as Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/25Spanish Media Group PRISA's CFO To Depart In June; Successor Named
MT
05/19Telefonica Agrees to Sell Shares of Promotora de Informaciones
MT
05/19Telefónica Offloads $35.6 Million Stake in Spanish Media Group Prisa
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 795 M 843 M 843 M
Net income 2022 -29,5 M -31,3 M -31,3 M
Net Debt 2022 837 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 365 M 387 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 728
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 0,98 €
Spread / Average Target 88,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillermo de Juanes Montmeterme Director-Finance & Corporate Operations
Joseph Marie Oughourlian Non-Executive Chairman
Béatrice de Clermont Tonnerre Independent Director
María Teresa Ballester Fornes Independent Director
Rosauro Varo Rodriguez Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.-10.62%376
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-20.31%1 987
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-30.52%575
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-38.31%428
GUOMAI CULTURE & MEDIA CO., LTD.-5.44%355
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-24.57%202