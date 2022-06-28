Log in
    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  10:17 2022-06-28 am EDT
0.5150 EUR   -0.39%
10:11aPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Resolutions GSM.
PU
06/10IBEX Gender Equality Index Adds 17 Companies
MT
06/09PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Juan Varela to head PRISA Media in the US
PU
Promotora de Informaciones S A : Resolutions GSM.

06/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

JUNE 28, 2022

RESOLUTIONS



ONE

Approval of the annual accounts (balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of recognized income and expense, statement of changes in equity, of cash flow statement and notes to the financial statements) and management reports for both the company and its consolidated group for the 2021 financial year.

To approve the Annual Accounts (Balance sheet, income statement, statement of recognized income and expense, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows and Notes to the Financial Statements) and Management Reports for both the Company and its Consolidated Group for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, as audited by the company's account auditors.



TWO

Approval of the proposed distribution of profits for the 2021 financial year.

To approve the following distribution of profits (Euros 000) of the individual annual accounts:

Amount

Basis of appropriation-

Result for the year

55,593

Distribution-

Compensate loss from previous years

49,144

Legal reserves

5,559

Other reserves

890



THREE

Approval of the consolidated non-financial information for the year 2021.

To approve the consolidated non-financial information included in the consolidated management report of the Company approved under item 1 of the Agenda, corresponding to the year 2021.



FOUR

Approval of the Board of Directors' management of the company in the 2021 financial year.

To approve, without reservations, the Board of Directors' management of the company in the 2021 financial year.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022



