Promotora de Informaciones S A : Resolutions GSM.

English translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancies between the Spanish original and the English translation, the Spanish version shall prevail
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
JUNE 28, 2022
RESOLUTIONS
ONE
Approval of the annual accounts (balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of recognized income and expense, statement of changes in equity, of cash flow statement and notes to the financial statements) and management reports for both the company and its consolidated group for the 2021 financial year.
To approve the Annual Accounts (Balance sheet, income statement, statement of recognized income and expense, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows and Notes to the Financial Statements) and Management Reports for both the Company and its Consolidated Group for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, as audited by the company's account auditors.
TWO
Approval of the proposed distribution of profits for the 2021 financial year.
To approve the following distribution of profits (Euros 000) of the individual annual accounts:
Amount
Basis of appropriation-
Result for the year
55,593
Distribution-
Compensate loss from previous years
49,144
Legal reserves
5,559
Other reserves
890
THREE
Approval of the consolidated non-financial information for the year 2021.
To approve the consolidated non-financial information included in the consolidated management report of the Company approved under item 1 of the Agenda, corresponding to the year 2021.
FOUR
Approval of the Board of Directors' management of the company in the 2021 financial year.
To approve, without reservations, the Board of Directors' management of the company in the 2021 financial year.
