Promotora de Informaciones S A : Shareholders Meeting speeches.

General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 Joseph Oughourlian, Chairman Madrid, 28th June 2022

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen shareholders. Welcome to the Shareholders' Meeting, which we are holding in a hybrid format this year. It is indeed a pleasure to be able to share this morning with all of you and I am especially happy to be able to have some of you here in person with us in the room. It is, without a doubt, great news and shows that we have recovered, at least in large part, something of the day-to-day lives that we enjoyed before the pandemic. In June of last year I appeared before you just six months into my term as Chairperson. I had just begun to tackle the job of concluding the reorganization that, as a Group, we had undertaken. We have now finished the job and we have set ourselves new tasks - with ambitious but very real goals that we recently presented to the markets and that we will also be looking at in greater detail in a moment. Looking back over the past year, we undertook what, in my opinion, has been the most significant change in the company's history. At the beginning of 2021, I took over as Chairperson at a critical juncture due both to the economic crisis, which had a particular impact on the Group's business sectors, and due to the financial situation we found ourselves in. We needed to commit to a total restructuring that would place PRISA in the best position to lead the necessary transformation of the business sector in which we operate. With this objective in mind, we took a series of steps. Firstly, we reorganized the corporate structure:

In Media, we brought together all the Group's news titles and media outlets under one umbrella. In Education, we focused on completing the separation of the public- school and private-school education businesses.

Secondly, we supported this structural overhaul with a new management team of innovative and highly specialized professionals, who have driven change with visible results.

And thirdly, we established sustainability in terms of management and finances as lines of action. If we look at the financial situation of the Group, 2021 was a key year during which our primary objective was to address the renegotiation of our debt, with our sights set, at all times, on reaching an agreement that would give us both financial breathing space and the support of creditors - thereby allowing us to focus on the Group's growth plan. And that's how things turned out. At the beginning of 2022, we closed the refinancing agreement which gave us financial stability in the medium term, extending the maturity of the debt, improving flexibility and linking margin improvement targets to

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. It allowed us to focus all our efforts on growing our businesses, with the goal of maximizing the power of our brands and positioning us at a global level as the Number-OneSpanish-language media group and education group in Latin America. However, I would like to make one important observation at this point. The fact that we have refinanced does not mean that our debt is not still high. I assure you that you have my full commitment, and that of the Board, to reduce our debt still further in the coming years. We are looking at all the options because our goal is to escape from the negative cycle of debt that has weighed so heavily on this company for so many years. It has harmed us and has conditioned our strategy. It is my priority goal and I will put all my efforts into it. Returning to our analysis of 2021, the measures undertaken throughout the year, the commitment to digital, a robust improvement in advertising and the return to normality in the education market in Latin America, together allowed us to close the year with results that outperformed forecasts. And the figures for the first quarter of 2022 have continued to reflect this trend, with EBITDA seeing growth of 156% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Francisco Cuadrado, Chair of Santillana, Carlos Núñez, Chair of PRISA Media, and Pilar Gil, who takes over as the Group's Chief Financial Officer from July 1, will be going into greater detail in their respective presentations with regard to the situation in each business area and Group finances. In short, I believe that 2021 was a key year for turning around PRISA's fortunes. But we're not out of the woods yet, far from it. On the economic horizon loom disquieting clouds, a result of high inflation and the likely hike in interest rates worldwide. All this will undoubtedly affect consumer spending and, as a consequence, the advertising market, one of the basic sources of income for the Group. Our teams are working with these scenarios in mind and we have a clear and complete strategic plan, the first that the Group has presented at a Capital Markets Day in its history, and one which perfectly sets out our objectives. But before going into these plans for the future, I would like to spend a few minutes of my presentation to inform our shareholders about some of the key aspects with regard to corporate governance since the last AGM that took place in June 2021. Regarding the composition of the Company's Board, it should be remembered that, in July 2021, the PRISA Board of Directors approved Francisco Cuadrado's appointment as Santillana's Executive Chairperson, replacing Manuel Mirat Santiago. Subsequently, in November 2021, coinciding with the end of his mandate as Chair of the Audit Committee, Dominique D'Hinnin tendered his resignation as a company director. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank him for all the years he has dedicated to this company. To cover the vacancy he left, the Board appointed Teresa Quirós Álvarez as a company director, by co-optation, with the status of independent. She has also subsequently been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee.

As a result, therefore, this Shareholders' Meeting is asked, under items 5.1 and 5.2 of the agenda, to ratify and re-elect Francisco Cuadrado and Teresa Quirós as executive and independent directors of the Company, respectively. It should be added that both the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors recommend the continuity of said directors. Before presenting these proposals to the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors, together with the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, has carried out an analysis of the needs of the Board of Directors and the skills it requires. This analysis has been based on a competency matrix and has taken into account the current composition of the Board of Directors, the Group's strategic plans (particularly the creation of value at Santillana), as well as results of the Board's self-assessment from the financial year 2021. This concluded that, at present, all required skills and competencies are satisfactorily covered by the knowledge and professional profiles of the directors. I would also like to inform you that senior management has also undergone a thorough reorganization over the past year. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the appointment of Pilar Gil as CFO of the Group as of July 1. Pilar is a consummate professional with wide ranging experience in the financial field and a long career within the company. She exemplifies the great internal talent that exists in the company. Likewise, Rosa Junquera who, after a long career at Santillana, has been appointed Chief Sustainability Officer for the Group. This reinforces the company's commitment in this area, also evidenced by the creation of a Sustainability Committee within the Board, announced just a few months ago. Both Pilar and Rosa are great additions to the senior management of the Group whose composition, moreover, is gender-equal, with 4 men and 4 women. Our aspiration is that the Board also becomes gender-equal over time. Currently, women account for 35.8% of the Board. Of the 14 Directors on the Board, 5 are women (including Ms. Quirós, whose re-election this Board proposes today). Let me now turn to the proposals that are submitted to this Shareholders' Meeting regarding remuneration. Items 6.1 and 6.2 foresee medium-term incentives, payable in Company shares to the two executive directors of Prisa, Carlos Nuñez and Francisco Cuadrado, who are, in turn, the Executive Chairs and heads of the two business units of the Group, Prisa Media and Santillana. The reference period for these remuneration plans is 4 years, from 2022 to 2025, in line with the Strategic Plan, and the main objective is to foster the maximum motivation of the beneficiaries and better align their interests with those of the company's shareholders.