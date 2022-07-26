Promotora de Informaciones S A : Sobre negocio y situación financiera

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and is, in any case, subject to negotiation, changes and modifications.

None of the Company, its shareholders or any of their respective affiliates shall be liable for the accuracy or completeness of the information or statements included in this presentation, and in no event may its content be construed as any type of explicit or implicit representation or warranty made by the Company, its shareholders or any other such person. Likewise, none of the Company, its shareholders or any of their respective affiliates shall be liable in any respect whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of this presentation or of any content therein or otherwise arising in connection with the information contained in this presentation. You may not copy or distribute this presentation to any person.

The Company does not undertake to publish any possible modifications or revisions of the information, data or statements contained herein should there be any change in the strategy or intentions of the Company, or occurrence of unforeseeable facts or events that affect the Company's strategy or intentions.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the business, investments, financial condition, results of operations, dividends, strategy, plans and objectives of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of factors, including political, economic and regulatory developments in Spain and the European Union, could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements contained herein.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any ordinary shares, and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

ESG: Sustainalitycs Rated Badge: Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.