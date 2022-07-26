Log in
    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-26 am EDT
0.4670 EUR   +0.76%
01:20pPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : On financial instruments
PU
07/19PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Felipe Cabrales is named CEO of PRISA Media America
PU
06/28PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A : Attendance
PU
Promotora de Informaciones S A : Sobre negocio y situación financiera

07/26/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
RESULTS PRESENTATION

H1 2022

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A. July 27th, 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and is, in any case, subject to negotiation, changes and modifications.

None of the Company, its shareholders or any of their respective affiliates shall be liable for the accuracy or completeness of the information or statements included in this presentation, and in no event may its content be construed as any type of explicit or implicit representation or warranty made by the Company, its shareholders or any other such person. Likewise, none of the Company, its shareholders or any of their respective affiliates shall be liable in any respect whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of this presentation or of any content therein or otherwise arising in connection with the information contained in this presentation. You may not copy or distribute this presentation to any person.

The Company does not undertake to publish any possible modifications or revisions of the information, data or statements contained herein should there be any change in the strategy or intentions of the Company, or occurrence of unforeseeable facts or events that affect the Company's strategy or intentions.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the business, investments, financial condition, results of operations, dividends, strategy, plans and objectives of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of factors, including political, economic and regulatory developments in Spain and the European Union, could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements contained herein.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any ordinary shares, and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

ESG: Sustainalitycs Rated Badge: Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.

2

INDEX

PRISA GROUP

FINANCIALSSANTILLANA

0204

01

03

05

H1 KEY

PRISA

KEY TAKEAWAYS

HIGHLIGHTS

MEDIA

& ESG

01

H1 KEY

HIGHLIGHTS

JOSEPH OUGHOURLIAN

Grupo PRISA Chairman

PRISA GROUP H1 2022 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strong operating improvement in both Media and Education

EBITDA ex severance costs reached €50m (+176% vs. H1 2021). Adj. EBITDA Mg 12.8% (+7 pps). €32m increase in EBITDA ex severance expenses compared to the same period last year.

Boost of digital

Ed-Tech subscription model keeps growing, achieving 2.49m subscriptions. EL PAÍS reached 220k subscribers, of which 180K are digital-only (+65% YoY).

Increase in audio consumption of streaming hours (+19% YoY) and podcast downloads (+51% YoY). Digital revenues increased by 30% in the first half of the year.

Agreement reached to buy out 20% minorities in the Radio business

Reinforces our industrial Media project while simplifies structure and improves cash flow generation.

Shareholders' meeting endorses the Group's new strategy

Shareholders confirmed their support and approved the capital increase of 32m shares to complete the refinancing process.

5

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
