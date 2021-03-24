Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Promotora de Informaciones S A : PRISA SPEEDS UP OPERATIONAL SPLIT IN A MOVE THAT SEEKS TO TAP THE FULL POTENTIAL OF SANTILLANA

03/24/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of PRISA has approved a new organizational structure that seeks the operational separation of the Group's Education and Media areas, underscores the central importance of Santillana and lays the foundations for the creation of PRISA Media. The new structure builds on a plan initiated in the second half of 2020 at the behest of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and which has subsequently been further developed by the Chair, CEO and Secretary of the Board.

The new organizational chart replaces the single CEO with two, one at the helm of Education - Manuel Mirat - and another heading PRISA Media. The latter has yet to be appointed, though the selection process is already underway. Both CEOs will be members of the Boards of Directors of PRISA and will be executive chairs of their respective divisions (Santillana and PRISA Media).

The Board believes that the split will allow the executive teams of each business to better focus and deliver on their respective business plans, which each require enormous dedication and strong leadership.

The current CEO of the company, Manuel Mirat, will lead the transition process towards this new organizational structure between now and the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

The members of the Board of PRISA and its CEO consider that tapping the full potential of the Education business is essential for the future of the Group as a whole. Santillana is today a 100% Latin American business and a leader in all the countries in which it operates. Santillana is currently the leading platform in e-learning systems, reaching 1.8 million students via a subscription model, a figure that in 2021 is set to increase to two million.

The company's chief goal is to focus on the growth and extension of subscription models to all those markets in which it operates and to effect the operational separation of the public-tender and private-sales arms of the business in order to maximize the value of the private arm to the benefit of company shareholders.
The current CEO of Santillana, Miguel Ángel Cayuela, after 35 years in the company - and as planned - will end his executive duties at the next PRISA AGM. He'll be replaced by Manuel Mirat as Executive Chairman of this division. Cayuela will stay on as a director on the Santillana Board of Directors.
Meanwhile, PRISA Media will be the result of the integration of the businesses of PRISA Radio and the newspaper division PRISA Noticias. The Group has embraced digitization in recent years and the Board believes that the time has now come to accelerate this process, to leverage the growth potential of its brands and commit itself to subscription models and thereby monetize the lead and quality of its products (EL PAÍS, SER, AS, LOS40, Caracol…). The company is also committed to the development of digital audio and podcasts.
The Board considers that the new CEO of PRISA Media will be required to focus in the platformization of the media assets, boost the global reach of products and revolutionize corporate culture, talent and the way people work. The selection process is now underway, with the appointment expected by the end of April to coincide with the convening of the next AGM.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION COMMITTEE
Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has decided to set up a Digital Transformation Committee for the Group's media (PRISA Media), with the aim of defining, supporting and consolidating the ambitious digitization process which is sweeping the Group. This committee, which will report directly to the Board of Directors, will be chaired by the Vice Chairman of PRISA, Rosauro Varo, and will include among its members the CEO of PRISA Media and top-level external experts.

MIGUEL BARROSO, NEW DIRECTOR
Additionally, the Board has approved, following a favorable report from the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, the change of Amber UK LLP's representative on the Board. Starting today, Amber will be represented by Miguel Barroso. His professional experience and his knowledge of the media and the world of communication, both in Europe and in Latin America, align perfectly with the objectives of the Group's current strategic plan.

Disclaimer

Grupo PRISA - Promotora de Informaciones SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
07:15aPROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A  : Prisa speeds up operational split in a move th..
PU
02/24PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A  : PRISA posts profit of 89.7 million in 2020
PU
02/23PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A  : PRISA's Board appoints Joseph Oughourlian as N..
PU
02/22Alphabet in talks with Spanish publishers to bring Google News back, sources ..
RE
01/26PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A  : Vivendi ups its stake in Grupo PRISA to 9.9%
PU
01/25VIVENDI  : Boosts Stake in PRISA to 10%
MT
01/25France's Vivendi raises stake in Spain El Pais owner Prisa to 9.9%
RE
01/25French media group Vivendi raises stake in Spanish rival Prisa to 9.9%
RE
01/22PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S A  : Vivendi acquires 7.6% of PRISA
PU
01/22VIVENDI  : Buys Stake in PRISA
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 762 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2020 -255 M -301 M -301 M
Net Debt 2020 909 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 710 M 842 M 839 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 077
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,93 €
Last Close Price 1,00 €
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manuel Mirat Santiago Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guillermo de Juanes Montmeterme Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Marie Oughourlian Non-Executive Chairman
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Independent Director
Béatrice de Clermont Tonnerre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.12.43%882
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.1.88%2 097
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-10.14%1 030
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-1.65%1 005
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.9.26%298
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED40.37%225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ