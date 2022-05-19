Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRS   ES0171743901

PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.

(PRS)
  Report
05/19 04:27:19 am EDT
0.5900 EUR   +1.90%
04:33aTelefónica Offloads $35.6 Million Stake in Spanish Media Group Prisa
MT
03:54aTelefonica sells 7.08% stake in El Pais owner Prisa for 34 million euros
RE
05/17Caixabank Plans To Keep Its Stake In Telefonica, Chairman says
RE
Summary 
Summary

Telefonica sells 7.08% stake in El Pais owner Prisa for 34 million euros

05/19/2022 | 03:54am EDT
The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen at its headquarters in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica said on Thursday it agreed to sell a 7.08% stake in the media group Prisa, the publisher of El Pais newspaper, for 34 million euros.

Telefonica agreed to sell the stake with a 17% premium over the closing price on Wednesday to privately held Spanish firm Global Alconaba. Telefonica will retain a 1.95% stake in Prisa, it said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

Prisa, which owns the influential newspaper El Pais, has recently posted a small quarterly profit after posting losses in 2021.

The main shareholder in Prisa is activist fund Amber Capital, led by French investor Joseph Oughourlian, with a 29.84% stake, Refinitiv Eikon information shows.

French media group Vivendi holds a 9.94% stake.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
