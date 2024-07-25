Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter - 2024 Results
July 25, 2024, Mexico City.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: PINFRA),a company dedicated to the promotion, development, construction, financing, and operation of infrastructure projects in Mexico, announced today its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024, which concluded on June 30.
For the purposes of this document, and unless otherwise stated, variations in the figures refer to changes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
PINFRA is one of the leading companies in Mexico dedicated to the promotion, development, construction, financing, and operation of infrastructure projects. To date, the Company holds 24 concession titles, comprising 1 port concession and 30 toll highways (26 of which are fully operational, one is partially under construction, one is in the construction phase, one is about to start construction, and one is pending procedure), and 1 port terminal. Additionally, it has an operation contract for a bridge and a toll collection operation contract for the FONADIN toll road network. Besides its main business, the company operates 4 plants that produce asphalt mixes and has a construction segment primarily focused on managing and supervising the construction and maintenance projects of the toll roads under the company's concession titles.
Management Commentary
"PINFRA continues and will continue to bet on Mexico, investing its resources in improvements to the country's infrastructure to help it face the challenges ahead."
- David Peñaloza Alanís, CEO.
Relevant Events
- We continue with the expansion works on the Armería-Manzanillo Toll Road, initiated on November 16, 2022. These works involve widening the road from 4 to 6 lanes over a stretch of 46 km, as well as making improvements to sections of the Manzanillo Bypass. The total investment for all the works in this project is approximately $4 billion pesos. The completion of the project is expected by June 2025.
- Regarding the Michoacán Package works:
- On June 22, 2023, construction began on the Michoacán Package in the presence of the Secretary of Communications and Transport of the SICT. The project involves expanding the Pátzcuaro - Uruapan section from 2 to 4 lanes over a distance of 22 km, specifically in the Zirahuén - Zirimícuaro section. The investment in this section of the project amounts to 1.2 billion pesos.
- On November 17, 2023, PINFRA began construction works for the Uruapan - Nueva Italia section. The works in this section represent an investment of 6.5 billion pesos.
- PINFRA won the bid for the Libramiento Colima project, which will be carried out with an estimated investment of $5.3 billion pesos. The project consortium consists of 50% PINFRA and 50% RECSA. The project covers a total of 28.8 km, and construction is expected to begin in September of this year.
- PINFRA won the tender for the reconstruction and operation of the Rumbo Nuevo toll road, a project that involves modernizing the current 37 km route. Work began on May 15, and an investment of $1.45 billion pesos will be made for this project. The toll road is scheduled to start operations in November 2024.
- In Q4 2023, the second amendment to the Concession Title of the Elevated Bypass of Puebla was signed, which includes lane expansion and the construction of complementary works. The total investment is $530 million pesos for the expansion works and $45 million pesos for the underpass works. The consortium is divided into 49% for PINFRA and 51% for Aleatica. Construction works will begin in September of this year.
- During Q2 2024, PINFRA won the bid for the construction project to expand the Colima-Armería toll road from two to three lanes in each direction along 43.1 kilometers. The project is adjacent to the road called "Armería - Manzanillo." PINFRA will invest $5.7 billion pesos, and the construction period will be 27 months.
ESG
- The Board of Directors conducted its quarterly session in 2Q24 and approved the company's Financial Statements.
- This year, PINFRA will publish its Second Annual Sustainability Report. With this practice, we aim to share our sustainability progress with the investment community annually, in addition to strengthening our sustainability strategies to generate greater value for our shareholders.
Summary for the Quarter:
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Net Revenues
4,326.3
3,849.5
12%
EBITDA
2,873.3
2,608.7
10%
EBITDA Margin
66%
68%
Operating Profit (Loss)
2,613.0
2,291.7
14%
Operating Margin
60%
60%
Net Profit (Loss)
1,988.1
979.3
103%
Net Margin
46%
25%
Earnings per share (pesos)
4.6
2.3
103%
Net Cash Flow
3,096.8
2,447.9
27%
The company's consolidated revenues reached $4.3 billion pesos, 12% higher compared to the same period last year. This increase is attributable to the company's concessions and construction segments, which performed very positively in the quarter.
The EBITDA for the quarter was $2.88 billion pesos, with a margin of 66%. Compared to the same period last year, this is higher by $264.7 million pesos, or 10%, demonstrating once again the growth in the results of our toll road assets and the positive performance of our construction sector.
The operating profit was $2.6 billion pesos, representing a margin of 60%, and is higher than Q2 2023 by $321.4 million pesos, or 14%.
The net profit for Q2 2024 is $1.99 billion pesos, with a margin of 46%. Compared to the same period last year, it is higher by $1.01 billion pesos, or 103%. This includes a significant foreign exchange gain of 980 million pesos during this quarter, generated by the Group's dollar position.
The cash flow generated from operations for Q2 2024 was $3.1 billion pesos compared to $2.45 billion pesos for the same period in 2023, growing by 27%. The Group's foreign exchange gain is also reflected in this cash flow.
Revenues by Segment
2Q24
2Q24
2Q23
2Q23
Segment
Ps. Millions
% of total
Ps. Millions
% of total
2Q24 VS 2Q23
revenues
revenues
Concessions
3,705.2
86%
3,488.8
91%
6%
Toll Road Concessions:
3,322.9
77%
3,117.7
81%
7%
Securitized Toll Roads
431.7
10%
400.4
10%
8%
Fibra E Toll Roads
1,205.5
28%
1,144.4
30%
5%
Sec. Toll Roads in Fibra E
1,103.6
26%
1,052.2
27%
5%
Non-Securitized Toll Roads
582.0
13%
520.7
14%
12%
Altamira Port Terminal
382.3
9%
371.1
10%
3%
Construction
575.0
13%
300.3
8%
91%
Plants
46.1
1%
60.4
2%
-24%
Total
4,326.3
100%
3,849.5
100%
12%
*PINFRA has a participation (direct and indirect) of approximately 80% of the fiscal result in the Fibra E roads. **In this table, our Operators are included within the Non-securitized Toll Roads.
The concessioned toll roads, which represent 77% of the company's revenues during Q2 2024, showed a 7% increase in revenues due to the organic and continuous growth in traffic.
The Port of Altamira, which represents 9% of the group's quarterly revenues for Q2 2024, reported a 3% increase in revenues, registering positive results.
In the construction sector, which represents 13% of the company's revenues during Q2 2024, revenues were $575 million pesos, higher than the same period last year by $274.7 million pesos, or 91%. This increase is mainly due to projects that were not being executed in Q2 2023, such as the Pátzcuaro-Uruapan Expansion, the Rumbo Nuevo toll road, and the Armería-Manzanillo Expansion.
Regarding the Plants, which represent 1% of the company's quarterly revenues during this quarter, they recorded revenues of $46.1 million pesos, 24% lower than in Q2 2023. This decrease is due to lower production and sales of asphalt mix during this quarter.
As a result of the above points, the company's consolidated revenues showed very satisfactory results compared to the second quarter of 2023, increasing by 12%.
EBITDA by Segment
2Q24
2Q24
2Q23
2Q23
Segment
Ps. Millions
% of total
Ps. Millions
% of total
2Q24 VS 2Q23
EBITDA
EBITDA
Concessions
2,824.4
98%
2,599.6
100%
9%
Construction
37.4
1%
0.6
0%
6168%
Plants
11.5
0%
8.4
0%
37%
Total
2,873.3
100%
2,608.7
100%
10%
*PINFRA has a participation (direct and indirect) of approximately 80% of the fiscal result in the Fibra E roads. **In this table, our Operators are included within the Non-securitized Toll Roads.
The consolidated EBITDA was $2.88 billion pesos, which is 10% higher than that of 2Q23, with a margin of 66%.
EBITDA
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Net profit (loss)
1,988.1
979.3
103%
Plus: minority interests, associated results
362.5
236.0
54%
Provisions for taxes and others
1,327.5
548.2
142%
Discontinued operations
-
-
N.C.
Share of results of associated companies
-34.3
15.9
-316%
Plus: Comprehensive Financial Cost
(1,030.9)
512.4
-301%
Plus: Depreciation and Amortization
260.3
317.0
-18%
EBITDA
2,873.3
2,608.7
10%
*Numbers in red or in parentheses are positive.
Consolidated Results
Ps. millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Net Revenues
4,326.3
3,849.5
12%
Cost of goods sold
1,642.5
1,487.4
10%
Administrative costs
109.0
79.4
37%
Other (revenues) costs, net
-38.2
-
8.92
328%
Operating profit (loss)
2,613.0
2,291.7
14%
Comprehensive financing cost
-1,030.9
512.4
-301%
Taxes
1,327.5
548.2
142%
Discontinued operations
0.0
0.0
N.C.
Share of results of associated companies
-34.3
15.9
-316%
Non-controlling interest
362.5
236.0
54%
Net profit (loss)
1,988.1
979.3
103%
*Numbers in red are positive.
In Q2 2024, the operating profit was $2.61 million pesos, representing a margin of 60%, and is higher than Q2 2023 by $321.4 million pesos, or 14%.
The comprehensive financing result in Q2 2024 was favorable at $1.03 billion pesos, compared to an unfavorable $512.4 million pesos in the same quarter of the previous year. Comparing Q2 2024 to the same period last year, the former is higher by a net $1.54 million pesos. This is mainly because the company shifted from a foreign exchange loss of $811.1 million pesos in Q2 2023 to a foreign exchange gain of $980 million pesos in Q2 2024, representing a positive fluctuation of $1.79 billion pesos. Additionally, there were $62.1 million pesos more in interest income and a $309.9 million pesos increase in interest expense.
Regarding the share in the results of associates, this quarter showed a positive result of $34.3 million pesos.
Concessions Segment
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Concessions
Net revenues
3,705.2
3,488.8
6.2%
Gross profit (loss)
2,662.5
2,342.2
13.7%
Operating profit (loss)
2,574.0
2,290.3
12.4%
EBITDA
2,824.4
2,599.6
8.6%
The concessions segment, the most important for the group, represented 86% of consolidated revenues and 98% of consolidated EBITDA.
Furthermore, the Altamira Port Terminal had an excellent performance, with revenues of $382.3 million pesos, 3% higher than in Q2 2023.
Overall, the revenue growth for the concessions segment was 6% compared to the same period in 2023.
Traffic
2Q24
2Q23
ADTV
ADTV
ADTV
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Concessioned Toll Roads:
Tenango-Ixtapan de la Sal
8,127
8,686
-6.4%
Securitized Toll
Armería - Manzanillo
13,484
12,879
4.7%
Roads
Santa Ana-Altar
5,215
5,422
-3.8%
México-Toluca
57,298
56,052
2.2%
Marquesa-Lerma
18,354
16,777
9.4%
Ecatepec - Pirámides
22,594
23,233
-2.7%
FVIA
Pirámides - Texcoco (Tezoyuca)
16,300
15,145
7.6%
Pirámides - Texcoco (Nabor-Carrillo)
5,200
3,557
46.2%
Ecatepec-Pirámides-Texcoco(1)
29,097
28,464
2.2%
Peñón-Texcoco
40,650
39,102
4.0%
Vía Atlixcáyotl
22,027
23,343
-5.6%
Virreyes-Teziutlán
4,956
4,920
0.7%
Securitized Toll
Apizaco-Huauchinango
3,844
3,965
-3.1%
Roads in FVIA
Atlixco-Jantetelco
5,151
5,159
-0.2%
Paquete Michoacán
30,925
33,641
-8.1%
Zitácuaro-Lengua de Vaca
4,154
4,171
-0.4%
San Luis Rio Colorado-Estación Dr.
659
982
-33.0%
Tlaxcala - San Martín Texmelucan
5,446
5,556
-2.0%
Tlaxcala - Xoxtla
12,225
10,871
12.4%
Non-Securitized Toll
Monterrey - Nuevo Laredo
11,190
11,115
0.7%
Roads
Siglo XXI
2,842
2,681
6.0%
Libramiento de Aguascalientes
6,959
6,415
8.5%
Puente El Prieto (2)
4,163
4,045
2.9%
Puente JOLOPO
2,048
2,074
-1.2%
Total
303,810
299,790
1%
- Ecatepec-Pirámides-Texcocois integrated by the Ecatepec-Pirámides and Pirámides-Texcoco toll roads. To integrate the traffic of the two roads, the individual traffics are weighted against the individual revenues to obtain the corresponding traffic of the combination of the two toll roads.
- The JOLOPO bridge ADTV is derived from the operation contract assigned to PINFRA. The total ADTV is multiplied by PINFRA's 42.5%.
Regarding the toll roads included in the company's consolidated results, the Average Daily Traffic Volume (ADTV) was 303,810 vehicles, 1% higher than the same period last year, with revenues of $3.26 million pesos, 6% higher than reported in Q2 2023. These results once again demonstrate the solid growth of our assets.
2Q24
2Q23
ADTV
ADTV
ADTV
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Concessioned Toll Roads:
Toll Roads
Morelia-Aeropuerto
1,471
1,595
-8%
not
consolidated
within the
Viaducto Elevado de Puebla
7,007
6,971
1%
Results
Total
8,478
8,566
-1%
The Morelia-Aeropuerto road and the Puebla Bypass are not consolidated in PINFRA's income statement. In Morelia-Aeropuerto, the company is a 50% partner, and in the Puebla Bypass, it is a 49% partner. The revenues and traffic shown are equivalent to the results corresponding to PINFRA for these participation percentages.
Revenues from the mentioned concessions grew by 8% compared to Q2 2023, recording $118.3 million pesos. The Average Daily Traffic (ADT) was 8,478 vehicles, 1% lower than the same period in 2023.
Toll Road Traffic and Revenues Summary (Consolidated toll roads)
Average Daily Traffic Volume (ADTV)
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Securitized Toll Roads
26,825
26,986
-1%
Fibra E Toll Roads
160,396
153,865
4%
Securitized Fibra E Toll Roads
66,903
71,028
-6%
Non-Securitized Toll Roads
49,686
47,911
4%
Total Toll Roads
303,810
299,790
1%
Revenues (Millions of pesos)
2Q24
2Q23
2T24 VS 2Q23
Securitized Toll Roads
432
400
8%
Fibra E Toll Roads
1,206
1,144
5%
Securitized Fibra E Toll Roads
1,104
1,052
5%
Non-Securitized Toll Roads
522
483
8%
Operadora Metropolitana de Carreteras
35.7
34.8
3%
Operadora de Autopistas de Michoacán
11.8
3.3
259%
Operadora La Sultana
12.5
0.0
-
Total Toll Roads
$ 3,322.9
$
3,117.7
7%
PINFRA's Toll Road Operators (OMC, OPAM, and OSU) *
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Operadoras de Carreteras
Net Revenues
453.9
404.9
12.1%
*These results show OMC at an individual level without eliminations due to the consolidation of the financial statements.
.
The companies operating PINFRA's toll roads reported revenues of 453.9 million pesos from tolls and bridge payments, marking a 12.1% increase compared to Q2 2023.
It is important to note that these companies, when consolidated, eliminate the effect of revenues as they charge the group's concessionaires. However, when reviewing the concessions individually, the effect of operational expenses is reflected and impacts each project differently, with the important note that the cash flow is real and remains within the operators. The operators' profitability is reflected in the highway concession segment.
Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana (Altamira Port Terminal)
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
IPM Altamira
Revenues
382.3
364.1
5%
EBITDA
173.7
189.9
-9%
EBITDA Margin
45%
52%
Cargo Volume
Containers (units)
56,594
54,075
5%
Steel (Ton)
279,449
254,016
10%
General cargo (Ton)
4,140
10,416
-60%
Automobiles (units)
15,380
8,982
71%
Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana had revenues of $382.3 million pesos, 5% higher than those obtained during the same quarter of 2023.
Segmento Construcción
Ps. Millions
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 VS 2Q23
Construction
Net Revenues
575.0
300.3
91.5%
Gross profit (loss)
7.5
9.4
-20.0%
Operating profit (loss)
36.5
-
0.3
10,674.5%
EBITDA
37.4
0.6
6,168.2%
Gross margin
1%
3%
Operating margin
6%
0%
EBITDA margin
7%
0%
Revenues in the construction segment grew by 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching $575 million pesos, which represents 13% of the group's total quarterly revenues. This increase is mainly due to projects that were not under development in Q2 2023, such as the Pátzcuaro-Uruapan Expansion, the Armería-Manzanillo Expansion, and the Rumbo Nuevo toll road, as previously mentioned. Additionally, it is important to note that IFRIC 12 is recorded within the revenues and costs of the construction sector; in this case, the amount increased by $1.4 million pesos compared to the same period last year.
It is important to emphasize, as in every quarter, that the results of the construction segment are not recurring due to the nature of the business.
Progress in our construction projects is described as follows:
- On November 16, 2022, the expansion works on the Armería-Manzanillo toll road began. These works consist of expanding the road from 4 to 6 lanes over 46 km, as well as constructing improvements in sections of the Manzanillo Bypass. The total investment for this project will be approximately $4 billion pesos. The completion of the work is expected by June 2025.
- Regarding the Michoacán Package works:
- On June 22, 2023, work began on the Michoacán Package in the presence of the Secretary of Communications and Transportation of the SICT. The project involves expanding from 2 to 4 lanes over 22 km of the Pátzcuaro - Uruapan Section, in the
Zirahuén - Zirimícuaro segment. The investment in this part of the project represents $1.2 billion pesos.
- On November 17, 2023, the construction work began on the Uruapan - Nueva Italia section. The works for this section represent an investment of $6.5 billion pesos.
- On May 15, construction work began for the Rumbo Nuevo toll road. This project represents an investment of $1.45 billion pesos, extending over a length of 37 km. The completion of the work is expected by November 2024.
