Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter - 2024 Results July 25, 2024, Mexico City. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: PINFRA),a company dedicated to the promotion, development, construction, financing, and operation of infrastructure projects in Mexico, announced today its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024, which concluded on June 30. For the purposes of this document, and unless otherwise stated, variations in the figures refer to changes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. PINFRA is one of the leading companies in Mexico dedicated to the promotion, development, construction, financing, and operation of infrastructure projects. To date, the Company holds 24 concession titles, comprising 1 port concession and 30 toll highways (26 of which are fully operational, one is partially under construction, one is in the construction phase, one is about to start construction, and one is pending procedure), and 1 port terminal. Additionally, it has an operation contract for a bridge and a toll collection operation contract for the FONADIN toll road network. Besides its main business, the company operates 4 plants that produce asphalt mixes and has a construction segment primarily focused on managing and supervising the construction and maintenance projects of the toll roads under the company's concession titles. Management Commentary "PINFRA continues and will continue to bet on Mexico, investing its resources in improvements to the country's infrastructure to help it face the challenges ahead." - David Peñaloza Alanís, CEO. 1

Relevant Events We continue with the expansion works on the Armería-Manzanillo Toll Road, initiated on November 16, 2022. These works involve widening the road from 4 to 6 lanes over a stretch of 46 km, as well as making improvements to sections of the Manzanillo Bypass. The total investment for all the works in this project is approximately $4 billion pesos. The completion of the project is expected by June 2025.

Regarding the Michoacán Package works:

On June 22, 2023, construction began on the Michoacán Package in the presence of the Secretary of Communications and Transport of the SICT. The project involves expanding the Pátzcuaro - Uruapan section from 2 to 4 lanes over a distance of 22 km, specifically in the Zirahuén - Zirimícuaro section. The investment in this section of the project amounts to 1.2 billion pesos. On November 17, 2023, PINFRA began construction works for the Uruapan - Nueva Italia section. The works in this section represent an investment of 6.5 billion pesos.

PINFRA won the bid for the Libramiento Colima project, which will be carried out with an estimated investment of $5.3 billion pesos. The project consortium consists of 50% PINFRA and 50% RECSA. The project covers a total of 28.8 km, and construction is expected to begin in September of this year.

PINFRA won the tender for the reconstruction and operation of the Rumbo Nuevo toll road, a project that involves modernizing the current 37 km route. Work began on May 15, and an investment of $1.45 billion pesos will be made for this project. The toll road is scheduled to start operations in November 2024.

In Q4 2023, the second amendment to the Concession Title of the Elevated Bypass of Puebla was signed, which includes lane expansion and the construction of complementary works. The total investment is $530 million pesos for the expansion works and $45 million pesos for the underpass works. The consortium is divided into 49% for PINFRA and 51% for Aleatica. Construction works will begin in September of this year.

During Q2 2024, PINFRA won the bid for the construction project to expand the Colima-Armería toll road from two to three lanes in each direction along 43.1 kilometers. The project is adjacent to the road called "Armería - Manzanillo." PINFRA will invest $5.7 billion pesos, and the construction period will be 27 months. 2

ESG The Board of Directors conducted its quarterly session in 2Q24 and approved the company's Financial Statements.

Board of Directors conducted its quarterly session This year, PINFRA will publish its Second Annual Sustainability Report . With this practice, we aim to share our sustainability progress with the investment community annually, in addition to strengthening our sustainability strategies to generate greater value for our shareholders. Summary for the Quarter: Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Net Revenues 4,326.3 3,849.5 12% EBITDA 2,873.3 2,608.7 10% EBITDA Margin 66% 68% Operating Profit (Loss) 2,613.0 2,291.7 14% Operating Margin 60% 60% Net Profit (Loss) 1,988.1 979.3 103% Net Margin 46% 25% Earnings per share (pesos) 4.6 2.3 103% Net Cash Flow 3,096.8 2,447.9 27% The company's consolidated revenues reached $4.3 billion pesos, 12% higher compared to the same period last year. This increase is attributable to the company's concessions and construction segments, which performed very positively in the quarter. The EBITDA for the quarter was $2.88 billion pesos, with a margin of 66%. Compared to the same period last year, this is higher by $264.7 million pesos, or 10%, demonstrating once again the growth in the results of our toll road assets and the positive performance of our construction sector. The operating profit was $2.6 billion pesos, representing a margin of 60%, and is higher than Q2 2023 by $321.4 million pesos, or 14%. The net profit for Q2 2024 is $1.99 billion pesos, with a margin of 46%. Compared to the same period last year, it is higher by $1.01 billion pesos, or 103%. This includes a significant foreign exchange gain of 980 million pesos during this quarter, generated by the Group's dollar position. The cash flow generated from operations for Q2 2024 was $3.1 billion pesos compared to $2.45 billion pesos for the same period in 2023, growing by 27%. The Group's foreign exchange gain is also reflected in this cash flow. 3

Revenues by Segment 2Q24 2Q24 2Q23 2Q23 Segment Ps. Millions % of total Ps. Millions % of total 2Q24 VS 2Q23 revenues revenues Concessions 3,705.2 86% 3,488.8 91% 6% Toll Road Concessions: 3,322.9 77% 3,117.7 81% 7% Securitized Toll Roads 431.7 10% 400.4 10% 8% Fibra E Toll Roads 1,205.5 28% 1,144.4 30% 5% Sec. Toll Roads in Fibra E 1,103.6 26% 1,052.2 27% 5% Non-Securitized Toll Roads 582.0 13% 520.7 14% 12% Altamira Port Terminal 382.3 9% 371.1 10% 3% Construction 575.0 13% 300.3 8% 91% Plants 46.1 1% 60.4 2% -24% Total 4,326.3 100% 3,849.5 100% 12% *PINFRA has a participation (direct and indirect) of approximately 80% of the fiscal result in the Fibra E roads. **In this table, our Operators are included within the Non-securitized Toll Roads. The concessioned toll roads, which represent 77% of the company's revenues during Q2 2024, showed a 7% increase in revenues due to the organic and continuous growth in traffic. The Port of Altamira, which represents 9% of the group's quarterly revenues for Q2 2024, reported a 3% increase in revenues, registering positive results. In the construction sector, which represents 13% of the company's revenues during Q2 2024, revenues were $575 million pesos, higher than the same period last year by $274.7 million pesos, or 91%. This increase is mainly due to projects that were not being executed in Q2 2023, such as the Pátzcuaro-Uruapan Expansion, the Rumbo Nuevo toll road, and the Armería-Manzanillo Expansion. Regarding the Plants, which represent 1% of the company's quarterly revenues during this quarter, they recorded revenues of $46.1 million pesos, 24% lower than in Q2 2023. This decrease is due to lower production and sales of asphalt mix during this quarter. As a result of the above points, the company's consolidated revenues showed very satisfactory results compared to the second quarter of 2023, increasing by 12%. 4

EBITDA by Segment 2Q24 2Q24 2Q23 2Q23 Segment Ps. Millions % of total Ps. Millions % of total 2Q24 VS 2Q23 EBITDA EBITDA Concessions 2,824.4 98% 2,599.6 100% 9% Construction 37.4 1% 0.6 0% 6168% Plants 11.5 0% 8.4 0% 37% Total 2,873.3 100% 2,608.7 100% 10% *PINFRA has a participation (direct and indirect) of approximately 80% of the fiscal result in the Fibra E roads. **In this table, our Operators are included within the Non-securitized Toll Roads. The consolidated EBITDA was $2.88 billion pesos, which is 10% higher than that of 2Q23, with a margin of 66%. EBITDA Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Net profit (loss) 1,988.1 979.3 103% Plus: minority interests, associated results 362.5 236.0 54% Provisions for taxes and others 1,327.5 548.2 142% Discontinued operations - - N.C. Share of results of associated companies -34.3 15.9 -316% Plus: Comprehensive Financial Cost (1,030.9) 512.4 -301% Plus: Depreciation and Amortization 260.3 317.0 -18% EBITDA 2,873.3 2,608.7 10% *Numbers in red or in parentheses are positive. Consolidated Results Ps. millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Net Revenues 4,326.3 3,849.5 12% Cost of goods sold 1,642.5 1,487.4 10% Administrative costs 109.0 79.4 37% Other (revenues) costs, net -38.2 - 8.92 328% Operating profit (loss) 2,613.0 2,291.7 14% Comprehensive financing cost -1,030.9 512.4 -301% Taxes 1,327.5 548.2 142% Discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 N.C. Share of results of associated companies -34.3 15.9 -316% Non-controlling interest 362.5 236.0 54% Net profit (loss) 1,988.1 979.3 103% *Numbers in red are positive. 5

In Q2 2024, the operating profit was $2.61 million pesos, representing a margin of 60%, and is higher than Q2 2023 by $321.4 million pesos, or 14%. The comprehensive financing result in Q2 2024 was favorable at $1.03 billion pesos, compared to an unfavorable $512.4 million pesos in the same quarter of the previous year. Comparing Q2 2024 to the same period last year, the former is higher by a net $1.54 million pesos. This is mainly because the company shifted from a foreign exchange loss of $811.1 million pesos in Q2 2023 to a foreign exchange gain of $980 million pesos in Q2 2024, representing a positive fluctuation of $1.79 billion pesos. Additionally, there were $62.1 million pesos more in interest income and a $309.9 million pesos increase in interest expense. Regarding the share in the results of associates, this quarter showed a positive result of $34.3 million pesos. Concessions Segment Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Concessions Net revenues 3,705.2 3,488.8 6.2% Gross profit (loss) 2,662.5 2,342.2 13.7% Operating profit (loss) 2,574.0 2,290.3 12.4% EBITDA 2,824.4 2,599.6 8.6% The concessions segment, the most important for the group, represented 86% of consolidated revenues and 98% of consolidated EBITDA. Furthermore, the Altamira Port Terminal had an excellent performance, with revenues of $382.3 million pesos, 3% higher than in Q2 2023. Overall, the revenue growth for the concessions segment was 6% compared to the same period in 2023. 6

Traffic 2Q24 2Q23 ADTV ADTV ADTV 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Concessioned Toll Roads: Tenango-Ixtapan de la Sal 8,127 8,686 -6.4% Securitized Toll Armería - Manzanillo 13,484 12,879 4.7% Roads Santa Ana-Altar 5,215 5,422 -3.8% México-Toluca 57,298 56,052 2.2% Marquesa-Lerma 18,354 16,777 9.4% Ecatepec - Pirámides 22,594 23,233 -2.7% FVIA Pirámides - Texcoco (Tezoyuca) 16,300 15,145 7.6% Pirámides - Texcoco (Nabor-Carrillo) 5,200 3,557 46.2% Ecatepec-Pirámides-Texcoco(1) 29,097 28,464 2.2% Peñón-Texcoco 40,650 39,102 4.0% Vía Atlixcáyotl 22,027 23,343 -5.6% Virreyes-Teziutlán 4,956 4,920 0.7% Securitized Toll Apizaco-Huauchinango 3,844 3,965 -3.1% Roads in FVIA Atlixco-Jantetelco 5,151 5,159 -0.2% Paquete Michoacán 30,925 33,641 -8.1% Zitácuaro-Lengua de Vaca 4,154 4,171 -0.4% San Luis Rio Colorado-Estación Dr. 659 982 -33.0% Tlaxcala - San Martín Texmelucan 5,446 5,556 -2.0% Tlaxcala - Xoxtla 12,225 10,871 12.4% Non-Securitized Toll Monterrey - Nuevo Laredo 11,190 11,115 0.7% Roads Siglo XXI 2,842 2,681 6.0% Libramiento de Aguascalientes 6,959 6,415 8.5% Puente El Prieto (2) 4,163 4,045 2.9% Puente JOLOPO 2,048 2,074 -1.2% Total 303,810 299,790 1% Ecatepec-Pirámides-Texcoco is integrated by the Ecatepec-Pirámides and Pirámides-Texcoco toll roads. To integrate the traffic of the two roads, the individual traffics are weighted against the individual revenues to obtain the corresponding traffic of the combination of the two toll roads. The JOLOPO bridge ADTV is derived from the operation contract assigned to PINFRA. The total ADTV is multiplied by PINFRA's 42.5%. Regarding the toll roads included in the company's consolidated results, the Average Daily Traffic Volume (ADTV) was 303,810 vehicles, 1% higher than the same period last year, with revenues of $3.26 million pesos, 6% higher than reported in Q2 2023. These results once again demonstrate the solid growth of our assets. 7

2Q24 2Q23 ADTV ADTV ADTV 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Concessioned Toll Roads: Toll Roads Morelia-Aeropuerto 1,471 1,595 -8% not consolidated within the Viaducto Elevado de Puebla 7,007 6,971 1% Results Total 8,478 8,566 -1% The Morelia-Aeropuerto road and the Puebla Bypass are not consolidated in PINFRA's income statement. In Morelia-Aeropuerto, the company is a 50% partner, and in the Puebla Bypass, it is a 49% partner. The revenues and traffic shown are equivalent to the results corresponding to PINFRA for these participation percentages. Revenues from the mentioned concessions grew by 8% compared to Q2 2023, recording $118.3 million pesos. The Average Daily Traffic (ADT) was 8,478 vehicles, 1% lower than the same period in 2023. Toll Road Traffic and Revenues Summary (Consolidated toll roads) Average Daily Traffic Volume (ADTV) 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Securitized Toll Roads 26,825 26,986 -1% Fibra E Toll Roads 160,396 153,865 4% Securitized Fibra E Toll Roads 66,903 71,028 -6% Non-Securitized Toll Roads 49,686 47,911 4% Total Toll Roads 303,810 299,790 1% Revenues (Millions of pesos) 2Q24 2Q23 2T24 VS 2Q23 Securitized Toll Roads 432 400 8% Fibra E Toll Roads 1,206 1,144 5% Securitized Fibra E Toll Roads 1,104 1,052 5% Non-Securitized Toll Roads 522 483 8% Operadora Metropolitana de Carreteras 35.7 34.8 3% Operadora de Autopistas de Michoacán 11.8 3.3 259% Operadora La Sultana 12.5 0.0 - Total Toll Roads $ 3,322.9 $ 3,117.7 7% 8

PINFRA's Toll Road Operators (OMC, OPAM, and OSU) * Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Operadoras de Carreteras Net Revenues 453.9 404.9 12.1% *These results show OMC at an individual level without eliminations due to the consolidation of the financial statements. . The companies operating PINFRA's toll roads reported revenues of 453.9 million pesos from tolls and bridge payments, marking a 12.1% increase compared to Q2 2023. It is important to note that these companies, when consolidated, eliminate the effect of revenues as they charge the group's concessionaires. However, when reviewing the concessions individually, the effect of operational expenses is reflected and impacts each project differently, with the important note that the cash flow is real and remains within the operators. The operators' profitability is reflected in the highway concession segment. Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana (Altamira Port Terminal) Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 IPM Altamira Revenues 382.3 364.1 5% EBITDA 173.7 189.9 -9% EBITDA Margin 45% 52% Cargo Volume Containers (units) 56,594 54,075 5% Steel (Ton) 279,449 254,016 10% General cargo (Ton) 4,140 10,416 -60% Automobiles (units) 15,380 8,982 71% Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana had revenues of $382.3 million pesos, 5% higher than those obtained during the same quarter of 2023. Segmento Construcción Ps. Millions 2Q24 2Q23 2Q24 VS 2Q23 Construction Net Revenues 575.0 300.3 91.5% Gross profit (loss) 7.5 9.4 -20.0% Operating profit (loss) 36.5 - 0.3 10,674.5% EBITDA 37.4 0.6 6,168.2% Gross margin 1% 3% Operating margin 6% 0% EBITDA margin 7% 0% 9