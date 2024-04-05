Relevant Event

In relation to the unusual operations aroused today related to the trading of series "L" shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company"), the Company informs that their cause is directly related solely to market conditions.

With the information that the Company possesses at this moment and having executed the procedure to gather more information in accordance to article 53 of the General Provisions Applicable to Securities Issuers and other Participants in the Securities Market, the Company informs that, to its knowledge, the aforementioned operations are not associated to the members of its Board of Directors, relevant directors or its buyback fund.

This clarification is issued at the Mexican Stock Exchange´s request, based on article 106 of the Stock Market Act and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions Applicable to Securities Issuers and other Participants in the Securities Market.