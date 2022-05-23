Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINFRA *   MX01PI000005

PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.

(PINFRA *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  05-19
156.57 MXN   +1.28%
10:16aPROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA S A B DE C : Seguimiento a los Estados Financieros Auditados
PU
04/27Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/24Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S A B de C : Seguimiento a los Estados Financieros Auditados

05/23/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Relevant Event

Concerning the relevant event published on May 20, 2022, Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. of C.V. (the !Company") notifies the following:

On May 20, 2022, the members of the Board of Directors met to evaluate the performance of the firm in charge of providing external audit services for the Company's financial statements, as well as to analyze every possible solution to obtain the audit opinion on said financial statements as soon as possible.

As was duly reported, among other resolutions, the Board of Directors resolved to replace the firm in charge of providing external audit services, as well as the independent external auditor, giving rise to the immediate termination of the agreement that had been entered into by and between the Company and EY. This resolution was approved, among other things, because EY was not able to complete the audit process on due time and form, since "it was a first-year audit"; therefore, a significant amount of additional time would have been required for EY to gain an adequate understanding of the cumulative effect of the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on the Company's accounting policies, as they have been applied since 2011.

Therefore, as was reported on May 20, 2022, the Board of Directors also resolved, among other things, to start a selection process in order to hire a new firm that is familiar with the application of IFRS to the Company's accounting policies, and that can deliver an audit opinion on the financial statements at the earliest possible time.

Although the Company expects to enter into a new contract for the provision of external audit services with another firm in the course of the next few days, it is likely that the audit process carried out by the latter cannot be completed on or before June 1, 2022, which could give rise to certain temporary regulatory consequences during the period in which the delay in the delivery of information exists. For this reason, together with the removal of EY as the firm in charge of the external audit, the Board of Directors also approved the following resolution, in order to protect the interests of the Company's shareholders and the investing public:

!The Board agrees to keep the share buyback program active in order to guarantee stability in the market in the face of potential temporary regulatory consequences derived from the possible delay in the delivery of information. Said measure will remain in force until further notice and shall remain in compliance of the thresholds and limitations established in the Securities Market Law and the CUE. The members of the Company's Control Group, as well as its relevant directors, members of the Board of Directors, and their respective related persons, have agreed not to acquire or dispose of shares representing the Company's capital stock during the period in which the measure referred to is in force".

The Company will keep the investing public informed at all times about the progress in the external audit process through the publication of relevant events and through the Investor Relations area,

which will be available to the investing public from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Mexico City time, at Carlos Cesarman"s phone number +52 55 2789 0208, or via email at carloscesarman@pinfra.com.mx.

Disclaimer

PINFRA - Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SAB de CV published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.
10:16aPROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUC : Seguimiento a los Estados Financieros Auditados
PU
04/27Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
02/24Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
02/24Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
2021Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
2021Promotora Y Operadora De Infraestructura, S. A. B. De C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
2021Promotora Y Operadora De Infraestructura, S. A. B. De C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
2021Promotora Y Operadora De Infraestructura, S. A. B. De C. V. Reports Earnings Results fo..
CI
2019PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUC : PINFRA L) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2019Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Reports Consolidated Earnin..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 162 M 612 M 612 M
Net income 2021 4 864 M 245 M 245 M
Net cash 2021 9 747 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 64 097 M 3 226 M 3 226 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 038
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.
Duration : Period :
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 156,57 MXN
Average target price 197,52 MXN
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Peñaloza Alanís Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Césarman Kolteniuk Chief Financial Officer & Director
Luis Fernando Valle Álvarez Finance Director & Chief Investment Officer
Manuel Perez del Toro Rivera Torres Chief Operating Officer
Luis Javier Solloa Hernández Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.-2.14%3 226
TRANSURBAN GROUP3.62%30 899
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-3.00%6 868
GRUPO CCR S.A.12.42%5 407
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED1.59%4 737
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.14%3 908