Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S A B de C : Seguimiento a los Estados Financieros Auditados

Relevant Event

Concerning the relevant event published on May 20, 2022, Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. of C.V. (the !Company") notifies the following:

On May 20, 2022, the members of the Board of Directors met to evaluate the performance of the firm in charge of providing external audit services for the Company's financial statements, as well as to analyze every possible solution to obtain the audit opinion on said financial statements as soon as possible.

As was duly reported, among other resolutions, the Board of Directors resolved to replace the firm in charge of providing external audit services, as well as the independent external auditor, giving rise to the immediate termination of the agreement that had been entered into by and between the Company and EY. This resolution was approved, among other things, because EY was not able to complete the audit process on due time and form, since "it was a first-year audit"; therefore, a significant amount of additional time would have been required for EY to gain an adequate understanding of the cumulative effect of the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on the Company's accounting policies, as they have been applied since 2011.

Therefore, as was reported on May 20, 2022, the Board of Directors also resolved, among other things, to start a selection process in order to hire a new firm that is familiar with the application of IFRS to the Company's accounting policies, and that can deliver an audit opinion on the financial statements at the earliest possible time.

Although the Company expects to enter into a new contract for the provision of external audit services with another firm in the course of the next few days, it is likely that the audit process carried out by the latter cannot be completed on or before June 1, 2022, which could give rise to certain temporary regulatory consequences during the period in which the delay in the delivery of information exists. For this reason, together with the removal of EY as the firm in charge of the external audit, the Board of Directors also approved the following resolution, in order to protect the interests of the Company's shareholders and the investing public:

!The Board agrees to keep the share buyback program active in order to guarantee stability in the market in the face of potential temporary regulatory consequences derived from the possible delay in the delivery of information. Said measure will remain in force until further notice and shall remain in compliance of the thresholds and limitations established in the Securities Market Law and the CUE. The members of the Company's Control Group, as well as its relevant directors, members of the Board of Directors, and their respective related persons, have agreed not to acquire or dispose of shares representing the Company's capital stock during the period in which the measure referred to is in force".

The Company will keep the investing public informed at all times about the progress in the external audit process through the publication of relevant events and through the Investor Relations area,