  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. PRONEXUS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7893   JP3119000002

PRONEXUS INC.

(7893)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
979.00 JPY   -0.31%
03:27aPronexus : 2022 Fiscal Year 3rd Quarter Performance Review
PU
02/07Pronexus : Earnings Report FY2022 Consolidated 3Q
PU
01/31PRONEXUS Inc. Provides Financial Guidance for the Quarter Ending March 2023
CI
PRONEXUS : 2022 Fiscal Year 3rd Quarter Performance Review

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
The Nine Month Earnings Report for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

Performance Review

(From April 1 to Dec 31, 2022)

Feb 3,2023

PRONEXUS INC.

(Securities code7893)

3

Summary of Consolidated Results (IFRS (Note))

Performance

Revenue

21,232million yen YoY change + 2.4％）

Operating Profit

2,481million yen YoY change15.9％）

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,748million yen YoY change16.4％）

Point

In the Prime Market, a higher level of standards was applied for

Japan's Corporate Governance Code.

  • Further increase in the provision of information to investors

Increased revenues from related products, such as convocation notices and English translation services, contributed to the increase.

  • The J-REIT market and the foreign bond market were weak compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and orders for associated products decreased.
  • Increases in labor costs and outsourcing expenses to respond to increased orders.
  • Expenses associated with updating the support system for the preparation of disclosure documents, higher costs for printing paper from surging raw materials prices, and other factors.

Note1. IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) is applied from the Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

2. "Net sales" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under Japanese GAAP are "Revenue" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under IFRS, respectively.

Revenue is

YoY change 494 million yen Up

Record highs

on a third quarter basis

Operating Profit iS

YoY change 471million yen Down

4

Financial Highlights 3Q for FYE March 2023

Strong sales of related products due to the application of the Corporate Governance Code for the prime market.However, labor and subcontracting costs increased in response to increased orders, resulting in higher sales and lower profits compared, year on year

Unitmillion yen

3Q for FYE March 2022

3Q for FYE March 2023

YoY change

Compared to initial forecast

Amount

Share(%)

Amount

Share(%)

Amount

(%)

Forecast

Difference

from forecast

Revenue

20,737

100.0

21,232

100.0

494

2.4

27,000

78.6

Operating profit

2,952

14.2

2,481

11.7

471

15.9

2,600

95.4

Profit before tax

3,055

14.7

2,580

12.2

475

15.5

2,600

99.2

Profit attributable to

2,090

10.1

1,748

8.2

342

16.4

1,800

97.1

owners of parent

ROE (%)

8.8

7.3

1.5

7.7

EPS (Yen)

80.50

68.52

11.98

70.56

5

Disclaimer

Pronexus Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 26 141 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2022 1 762 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2022 10 483 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 25 050 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart PRONEXUS INC.
Duration : Period :
PRONEXUS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRONEXUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Ueno President & Representative Director
Kenji Fujisawa Deputy General Manager-Administration
Morio Ueno Chairman
Masahide Taki Senior Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Tetsuya Sakai Executive Officer & Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRONEXUS INC.2.29%186
S&P GLOBAL, INC.7.73%116 187
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.49%58 509
RELX PLC8.87%56 915
MSCI, INC.12.82%43 565
WOLTERS KLUWER6.79%27 452