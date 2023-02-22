PRONEXUS : 2022 Fiscal Year 3rd Quarter Performance Review

Point  In the Prime Market, a higher level of standards was applied for Japan's Corporate Governance Code.

Further increase in the provision of information to investors

Increased revenues from related products, such as convocation notices and English translation services, contributed to the increase.

The J-REIT market and the foreign bond market were weak compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and orders for associated products decreased.

Increases in labor costs and outsourcing expenses to respond to increased orders.

Expenses associated with updating the support system for the preparation of disclosure documents, higher costs for printing paper from surging raw materials prices, and other factors.

（Note）1. IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) is applied from the Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

2. "Net sales" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under Japanese GAAP are "Revenue" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under IFRS, respectively.

