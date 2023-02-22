PRONEXUS : 2022 Fiscal Year 3rd Quarter Performance Review
02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
The Nine Month Earnings Report for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
Performance Review
(From April 1 to Dec 31, 2022)
Feb 3,2023
PRONEXUS INC.
(Securities code：7893)
Contents
１
Results of Operations for the First Six Months of
the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2 Topics
3 Stock Price and Shareholder Return
References
Corporate Profile
Our Business Domains
Business Environment
Major Management Indicators
2
3
Summary of Consolidated Results (IFRS (Note))
Performance
Revenue
21,232million yen （YoY change+ 2.4％）
Operating Profit
2,481million yen （YoY change△15.9％）
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,748million yen （YoY change△16.4％）
Point
In the Prime Market, a higher level of standards was applied for
Japan's Corporate Governance Code.
Further increase in the provision of information to investors
Increased revenues from related products, such as convocation notices and English translation services, contributed to the increase.
The J-REIT market and the foreign bond market were weak compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, and orders for associated products decreased.
Increases in labor costs and outsourcing expenses to respond to increased orders.
Expenses associated with updating the support system for the preparation of disclosure documents, higher costs for printing paper from surging raw materials prices, and other factors.
（Note）1. IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) is applied from the Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
2. "Net sales" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under Japanese GAAP are "Revenue" and "Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent" under IFRS, respectively.
Strong sales of related products due to the application of the Corporate Governance Code for the prime market.However, labor and subcontracting costs increased in response to increased orders, resulting in higher sales and lower profits compared, year on year
