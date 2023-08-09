Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative information regarding earnings for the first three months

Explanation of operating results

Condition of Japanese economy

In the first three months, the Japanese economy experienced a recovery in personal consumption due to the easing of activity restrictions against COVID-19 infection, leading to a moderate improvement in corporate earnings.

However, in addition to surging resource prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as a result of the Japanese yen depreciation in foreign exchange markets and an increase in prices and other factors, the future of the economy remains unclear.

In addition, in the securities markets of Japan, to which the business of the Company is closely linked, the Nikkei Stock Average at one time hit the 33,000-yen level, the highest since the bursting of the bubble economy, against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan's continued monetary easing measures and expectations for a domestic economic recovery. The Nikkei Stock Average trended mainly in the 31,000-yen level during the first three months of the current fiscal year, surpassing that of the same period of the previous fiscal year, which was in the 26,800-yen level.

(ii) Review of performance

In the first three months of the current fiscal year, Cine Holdings Co., Ltd., and Cine Focus Corp. which is engaged in video equipment rental and operational support for events, joined our consolidated subsidiaries in March of this year, making a significant contribution to our business performance. The business of preparing the shareholder convocation notices, one of our mainstay products, saw the number of their printed pages decrease due to the implementation of the system for the electronic provision of convocation notices starting from the general meetings of shareholders held in March of this year. Nevertheless, the business achieved an increased revenue owing to an increase in the number of individual shareholders, solicitation of orders at reasonable prices in response to rising costs such as those of printing paper, and promotion of orders for new services in response to the introduction of the new system. In the meantime, the cessation of the issuance of structured notes that combine bonds and financial derivatives led to a significant decline in revenues from foreign bond-related products, but the increase in revenues more than offset this, resulting in a year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue of 824 million yen, or by 7.5%, to 11,800 million yen in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

In terms of profit, operating profit was 3,221 million yen, an increase of 225 million yen, or 7.5%, year on year owing to an increase in revenues, which compensated for the initial costs incurred mainly in labor costs arising from making changes in the workflows and an increase in man-hours mainly due to the introduction of the system for the electronic provision of convocation notices of general meetings of shareholders, and from the launch of new services, as well as higher personnel expenses associated with strengthening of the sales structure. Profit before tax was 3,248 million yen, an increase of 230 million yen, or 7.6%, year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 2,224 million yen, an increase of 168 million yen, or 8.2%, year on year.