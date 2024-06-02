This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 7893
June 10, 2024
To Our Shareholders
Takeshi Ueno
President and Representative Director
PRONEXUS INC.
2-20, Kaigan 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE 80TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is to notify you that the 80th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as follows.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, it would be appreciated if you exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods after reviewing the attached reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders.
Meeting Details
- Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Venue: "Primavera" at Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo 4F
2-6, Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
3. Agenda:
Items to be Reported:
- The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 80th Business Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the Audit Report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board
- The Report of Financial Statements for the 80th Business Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be Resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
4. Exercise of Voting Rights, etc.
Shareholders not attending the meeting in person can exercise their voting rights in writing or via the internet. If you exercise your voting rights in advance in writing or via the internet, please exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
Please note that rather than attending this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you can attend online using the dedicated site shown below (in Japanese only).
Measure for Provision of Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in Electronic Format
When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information on the following website (date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: June 3, 2024). Please access the following websites to confirm the information.
Moreover, the items subject to measures for electronic provision are also available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the website for the General Meeting of Shareholders as shown below. Access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, and enter "PRONEXUS" in "Issue name (company name)" or our securities code "7893" in "Code," click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and confirm the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section.
Website for Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders:
https://d.sokai.jp/7893/teiji/ (in Japanese)
WEB *It can also be accessed via the Company's website at https://www.pronexus.co.jp/. (in Japanese)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions in laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not included with the paper- based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditors have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Financial Statements
Note: The items listed above are available in Japanese only.
If revisions are made to the items subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice of the revisions and details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. In that regard, upon reviewing the management structure from the perspective of changes in the economic environment, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors, lowering the number of Directors by one (1) (adding one (1) Outside Director), to establish a Board of Directors that provides a more diverse range of insight and expertise and to enable more efficient decision making.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Attendance
Candi-
Name
Gender
Attribute of
Current Positions and
at Board of
Directors
date No.
Candidate
Responsibilities in the Company
Meetings
(FY2023)
1
Takeshi Ueno
Male
Reelection
President and Representative
10 out of 10
Director
100%
Director and Managing
Executive Officer (in charge of
10 out of 10
2
Hirofumi Morisada
Male
Reelection
system strategy), General
100%
Manager, System Consulting
Division
Director and Managing
3
Yuichi Shiotsu
Male
Reelection
Executive Officer (in charge of
10 out of 10
solution business strategy),
100%
General Manager, Solution
Business Division
Director and Executive Officer
4
Norio Ozawa
Male
Reelection
(in charge of marketing
10 out of 10
strategy), in charge of Marketing
100%
Business Division
Reelection
10 out of 10
5
Takatsugu Nagatsuma
Male
Outside
Outside Director
100%
Independent
Reelection
10 out of 10
6
Ken Shimizu
Male
Outside
Outside Director
100%
Independent
Reelection
10 out of 10
7
Ichiro Sakai
Male
Outside
Outside Director
100%
Independent
New election
8
Emi Onozuka
Female
Outside
-
-
Independent
Reelection:
Candidate for reelection as Director
New Election: Candidate for new election as Director
Outside:
Candidate for Outside Director
Independent:
Independent Officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Candidate No. 1
Takeshi Ueno
Reelection
(Date of birth: January 30, 1970)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
June 1997
Joined the Company
October 1999
General Manager, Electronic Disclosure Promotion Office, Sales
Headquarters of the Company
June 2000
Director of the Company
April 2004
Managing Director of the Company
June 2005
Senior Managing Director of the Company
June 2007
Executive Vice President and Director of the Company
June 2008
Executive Vice President, Representative Director and COO of the
Company
Number of the
May 2010
President and Representative Director of ASP Communications
Company's shares held:
Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
734,420
June 2010
President and Representative Director of the Company
Attendance at Board of
(incumbent)
July 2014
President of PRONEXUS TAIWAN Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
Directors meetings
October 2019
Chairman of PRONEXUS VIETNAM CO., LTD (incumbent)
(FY2023):
May 2021
Chairman and Representative Director of Zaihon, Inc. (incumbent)
10 out of 10 (100%)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
For over 10 years after joining the Company, Mr. Takeshi Ueno has played an active
role in establishing new businesses that today have become mainstay businesses of
the Company such as the digitization of legal disclosure documents and the database
business. Since becoming the Company's President, by promoting Medium-term
Management Plan, he has worked to reform the business structure to make it better
suited to the changing business environment, including digitization initiatives while
at the same time working to steadily increase the operating results of the Overseas
Promotion Support Business in the field of new businesses. He has been steadily
striving in this way to deal with various management issues to enhance the corporate
value, and he is expected to continuously show strong leadership. Accordingly, the
Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate No. 2
Hirofumi Morisada
Reelection
(Date of birth: July 30, 1974)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
April 1997
Joined Tohmatsu & Co. (current Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)
September 2000 Joined Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd.
November 2006 Joined Primal INC.
Director and Vice President of Primal INC.
October 2010
Joined the Company
Assistant General Manager, XBRL Promotion Office, Sales
Planning Division, Sales Headquarters of the Company
March 2014
General Manager, IT Strategy Office of the Company
Number of the
October 2016
General Manager, System Consulting Division, Sales
Headquarters of the Company
Company's shares held:
June 2017
Executive Officer, General Manager, System Consulting Division,
4,600
Sales Headquarters of the Company
Attendance at Board of
April 2019
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, System
Consulting Division, Sales Headquarters of the Company
Directors meetings
June 2021
Director and Managing Executive Officer (in charge of system
(FY2023):
10 out of 10 (100%)
strategy), General Manager, System Consulting Division of the
Company (incumbent)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
Mr. Hirofumi Morisada has experience working for an auditing firm as a certified
public accountant and also possesses the accounting and IT-related knowledge and
experience required by the Company's electronic disclosure business. For example,
in his previous work he participated as a software developer in the development of
PRONEXUS WORKS, a disclosure support system that is a major product of the
Company. As General Manager of the System Consulting Division, he is working on
strategic functional enhancements of the Company's system services. As it is
expected that he can contribute to the realization of the Company's system strategy,
the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate No. 3
Yuichi Shiotsu
Reelection
(Date of birth: September 18, 1958)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
August 2008
General Manager, Sales Division, Ichigaya Publication Printing
Operations of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
November 2009
Joined the Company
General Manager, Financial Sales Division, Sales Headquarters of
the Company
June 2013
Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Business Division
1, Sales Headquarters of the Company
Number of the
June 2015
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Business
Division and General Manager, Financial Business Division 1,
Company's shares held:
Sales Headquarters of the Company
12,000
June 2023
Director and Managing Executive Officer (in charge of solution
Attendance at Board of
business strategy), General Manager, Solution Business Division
of the Company (incumbent)
Directors meetings
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
(FY2023):
Mr. Yuichi Shiotsu has been involved in publishing industry sales since his previous
10 out of 10 (100%)
job at a major printing company, and after joining the Company, he has contributed
to the growth in sales of the "PRONEXUS FUND DOCUMENT SYSTEM," which
is a disclosure document preparation support system for investment trust
companies, as well as to the expansion of the Web business, which is one of the
Company's growth areas. He also has broad knowledge and experience in the
printing and non-printing fields. He is currently the General Manager of the
Solution Business Division, and is expected to contribute to the growth of the non-
printed products field, which is the aim of the Company's solutions strategy, by
helping to increase sales of new digital products in response to the paperless trend
in the investment trust field. Therefore, the Company has nominated him as a
candidate for Director.
Candidate No. 4
Norio Ozawa
Reelection
(Date of birth: May 19, 1959)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
October 1989
Joined the Company
January 2007
General Manager, Business Planning Office of the Company
June 2008
Executive Officer, General Manager,
Business Planning Office of the Company
March 2010
Executive Officer, General Manager,
IR Business Division, Sales Headquarters of the Company
January 2013
Executive Officer, General Manager, Financial Solution Division
Number of the
and General Manager, Communication Planning Division, Sales
Headquarters of the Company
Company's shares held:
October 2020
Executive Officer, in charge of Marketing Business Division of
12,800
the Company
Attendance at Board of
June 2021
Director and Executive Officer (in charge of marketing strategy),
Directors meetings
in charge of Marketing Business Division of the Company
(FY2023):
(incumbent)
10 out of 10 (100%)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
Since joining the Company, Mr. Norio Ozawa has spent many years formulating
and advancing plans for new businesses for the Company and he is currently
making a big contribution to the establishment of IR, investment trust-related, and
J-REIT-focused businesses, which are the Company's core businesses. He also
possesses abundant knowledge and experience in these fields. As it is expected that
he can contribute to meeting diversifying customer needs through the promotion of
strategic marketing activities based on market analysis and the like, uncovering
potential customer needs and creating new business models for the Company's
marketing strategy through his current work as Director in charge of the Marketing
Business Division, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate No. 5
Takatsugu Nagatsuma
Reelection
Outside
(Date of birth: May 21, 1965)
Independent
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
April 1992
Joined IBM Japan, Ltd.
January 1994
Joined Sankyo Frontier Co., Ltd.
June 1995
Director, General Manager, Management Planning Division and
Number of the
Regional Block Head, Sales Headquarters of Sankyo Frontier Co.,
Ltd.
Company's shares held:
June 1996
Senior Managing Director and General Manager, Management
-
Planning Division of Sankyo Frontier Co., Ltd.
Attendance at Board of
June 2001
Representative Senior Managing Director and General Manager,
Sales Promotion Headquarters of Sankyo Frontier Co., Ltd.
Directors meetings
June 2002
President of Sankyo Frontier Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
(FY2023):
June 2016
Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
10 out of 10 (100%)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of
expected roles
Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma currently serves as President of a listed company. As he is
considered to be able to use his abundant experience and insights of corporate
management for the Company's management from an objective standpoint, and is
also expected to promote enhanced corporate governance, the Company nominated
him as a candidate for Outside Director.
Candidate No. 6
Ken Shimizu
Reelection
Outside
(Date of birth: June 23, 1968)
Independent
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
April 1992
Joined The Sakura Bank, Limited (current Sumitomo Mitsui
Number of the
Banking Corporation)
May 1998
Joined WDI Holding, Inc. (current WDI Corporation)
Company's shares held:
Director of WDI Holding, Inc.
-
April 2003
President of WDI Corporation (incumbent)
Attendance at Board of
June 2018
Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of
Directors meetings
expected roles
(FY2023):
Mr. Ken Shimizu currently serves as President of a listed company and has abundant
10 out of 10 (100%)
experience of corporate management in a variety of regions including North America
and Asian countries. As he is considered to be able to give appropriate advice for the
Company's management based on his experience as a corporate executive and from a
global perspective, and is also expected to further strengthen the group governance,
the Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director.
Candidate No. 7
Ichiro Sakai
Reelection
Outside
(Date of birth: December 4, 1961)
Independent
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
July 1990
Joined SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
June 1991
Director, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department of SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Number of the
July 1993
Managing Director, General Manager, Business Development
Department of SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Company's shares held:
March 1995
President and Representing Director of SAKAI HEAVY
-
INDUSTRIES, LTD. (incumbent)
Attendance at Board of
June 2019
Outside Director of the Company (incumbent)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of
Directors meetings
expected roles
(FY2023):
Mr. Ichiro Sakai has been serving as President of a global construction equipment
10 out of 10 (100%)
manufacturer with over 100 years of history and has been engaged in overall
management of the company for many years. As he is considered to be able to give
appropriate advice that contributes to improving the corporate value and
sustainability of the Company from a medium- to long-term and broad perspective
which has been cultivated through his abundant knowledge of and experience in
corporate management, the Company nominated him as a candidate for Outside
Director.
Candidate No. 8
Emi Onozuka
New election
Outside
(Date of birth: May 28, 1974)
Independent
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
April 1998
Joined Morgan Bank. (current JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A)
February 2000 Joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
September 2017 Manager of the stewardship promotion, Goldman Sachs Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
April 2020
Joined Japan Catalyst, Inc.
May 2020
Executive Vice President COO, Japan Catalyst, Inc.
May 2022
President and CEO, Eminent Group Ltd. (incumbent)
Number of the
Representative Director, Future Design Initiative by Science and
Finance (incumbent)
Company's shares held:
-
June 2022
Outside Director, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.
(incumbent)
June 2023
Outside Director, Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. (incumbent)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and outline of
expected roles
Ms. Emi Onozuka has a wide range of business experience at a global asset
management company and business management experience at an investment
advisory company, bringing a particular wealth of knowledge and experience
regarding dialogues with capital markets, governance, and ESG. She has specialized
experience and expertise in sustainability and ESG and is expected to contribute to
furthering the Company's sustainability management. The Company has therefore
nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director.
Notes: 1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, Mr. Ken Shimizu, Mr. Ichiro Sakai and Ms. Emi Onozuka are candidates for Outside Directors.
- Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, Mr. Ken Shimizu and Mr. Ichiro Sakai currently serve as Outside Directors of the Company, and their terms of office as Outside Director of the Company will be 8 years for Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, 6 years for Mr. Ken Shimizu and 5 years for Mr. Ichiro Sakai at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Pursuant to Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, Mr. Ken Shimizu and Mr. Ichiro Sakai to limit their liability for damages as prescribed in Article 423, paragraph (1) of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages based on the agreement shall be the amount prescribed in laws and regulations. Such limitation of liability shall apply only when the Outside Directors acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing the duties giving rise to liabilities.
If the proposal is approved, the Company will continue the said agreement with Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, Mr. Ken Shimizu and Mr. Ichiro Sakai. In addition, the Company plans to enter into the same agreement with Ms. Emi Onozuka.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. This insurance policy covers the insured persons, including Directors of the Company, against damage incurred when accepting liability for the execution of their duties and when receiving claims in pursuit of this liability. If each candidate is elected and assumes the office as Director, the Company plans to include every such Director as an insured in the insurance policy. Also, the next time this insurance policy comes up for renewal, the Company intends to renew it with the same content.
- The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of the status of Mr. Takatsugu Nagatsuma, Mr. Ken Shimizu and Mr. Ichiro Sakai as Independent Officers stipulated by the Exchange. If the proposal is approved, in addition to the abovementioned Outside Directors, the Company plans to register newly elected Ms. Emi Onozuka as an Independent Officer. The Company has judged that there are no potential conflicts of interests between each of them and the general shareholders of the Company and each of them fulfills the requirement for Independent Officers stipulated by the Exchange.
Proposal 2: Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The terms of office of all four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
In addition, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board has been obtained for this proposal.
The candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Members are as follows:
Current
Attendance
Attendance
at Audit &
Candi-
Attribute of
at Board of
Name
Gender
Positions and
Supervisory
Directors
date No.
Candidate
Responsibilities
Board
Meetings
in the Company
Meetings
(FY2023)
(FY2023)
Standing Audit
10 out of 10
12 out of 12
1
Akane Sase
Female
Reelection
& Supervisory
100%
100%
Board Member
Reelection
Outside Audit &
9 out of 10
11 out of 12
2
Osamu Sudoh
Male
Outside
Supervisory
90%
92%
Independent
Board Member
3
Takuya Oshida
Male
Reelection
Outside Audit &
10 out of 10
12 out of 12
Supervisory
Outside
100%
100%
Board Member
Reelection
Outside Audit &
10 out of 10
12 out of 12
4
Yoshihiro Tsuda
Male
Outside
Supervisory
100%
100%
Independent
Board Member
Reelection:
Candidate for reelection as Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Outside:
Candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Independent:
Independent Officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
