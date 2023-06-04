PRONEXUS : Otice of the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Measure for Provision of Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in Electronic Format

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the following website (date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: June 5, 2023). Please access the following websites to confirm the information.

Moreover, the items subject to measures for electronic provision are also available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the website for the General Meeting of Shareholders as shown below. Access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, and enter "PRONEXUS" in "Issue name (company name)" or our securities code "7893" in "Code," click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and confirm the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section.

Website for Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders:

https://d.sokai.jp/7893/teiji/ (in Japanese)

WEB *It can also be accessed via the Company's website at https://www.pronexus.co.jp/. (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions in laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not included with the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Financial Statements

Note: The items listed above are available in Japanese only.

If revisions are made to the items subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice of the revisions and details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.