PRONEXUS : Otice of the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 7893
June 12, 2023
To Our Shareholders
Takeshi Ueno
President and Representative Director
PRONEXUS INC.
2-20, Kaigan 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF THE 79TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is to notify you that the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as follows.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, it would be appreciated if you exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods after reviewing the attached reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders.
Meeting Details
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Venue: "Primavera" at Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo 4F
2-6, Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
3. Agenda:
Items to be Reported:
The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 79th Business Period (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), as well as the Audit Report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board
The Report of Financial Statements for the 79th Business Period (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Items to be Resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal 2: Renewal of Countermeasures to Large-Scale Acquisitions of PRONEXUS INC. Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)
4. Exercise of Voting Rights, etc.
If you exercise your voting rights in advance in writing or via the internet, please exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Japan Standard
Time).
Please note that rather than attending this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you can attend online using the dedicated site shown below (in Japanese only).
Measure for Provision of Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in Electronic Format
When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the following website (date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: June 5, 2023). Please access the following websites to confirm the information.
Moreover, the items subject to measures for electronic provision are also available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the website for the General Meeting of Shareholders as shown below. Access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, and enter "PRONEXUS" in "Issue name (company name)" or our securities code "7893" in "Code," click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and confirm the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section.
Website for Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders:
Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions in laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not included with the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Financial Statements
Note: The items listed above are available in Japanese only.
If revisions are made to the items subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice of the revisions and details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of nine (9) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Attendance at
Candidat
Name
Attribute of
Current Positions and
Board of
Directors
e No.
Candidate
Responsibilities in the Company
Meetings
(FY2022)
1
Morio Ueno
Reelection
Chairman and Director
10 out of 10
100%
2
Takeshi Ueno
Reelection
President and Representative
10 out of 10
Director
100%
Director and Managing
3
Hirofumi Morisada
Reelection
Executive Officer (in charge of
10 out of 10
system strategy), General
100%
Manager, System Consulting
Division
Director and Managing
Executive Officer (in charge of
4
Kenji Fujisawa
Reelection
financial and personnel
10 out of 10
strategy), General Manager,
100%
Administrative Division, and
General Manager, Group
Business Management Division
Director and Executive Officer
5
Norio Ozawa
Reelection
(in charge of marketing
10 out of 10
strategy), in charge of Marketing
100%
Business Division
Managing Executive Officer,
6
Yuichi Shiotsu
New election
General Manager, Financial
－
Business Division
Reelection
10 out of 10
7
Takatsugu Nagatsuma
Outside
Outside Director
100%
Independent
Reelection
10 out of 10
8
Ken Shimizu
Outside
Outside Director
100%
Independent
Reelection
8 out of 10
9
Ichiro Sakai
Outside
Outside Director
80%
Independent
Table of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Expertise, Knowledge, Experience and Abilities, etc. (Skill Matrix)
The situation regarding the main expertise, knowledge, experience and abilities, etc., possessed by the Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members mentioned in this proposal are as follows.
Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Main Expertise, Knowledge, Experience and Abilities, etc.
Name
Attribute
Corporate
Sales/
IT/
Legal/
Finance/
Personnel/
manage-
Marketing
System
Compliance
Accounting
Labor
ment
Morio
●
Ueno
Takeshi
●
Ueno
Hirofumi
●
●
Morisada
Kenji
●
●
●
Fujisawa
Norio
●
Ozawa
Yuichi
●
Shiotsu
Takatsugu
Outside
●
Nagatsuma
Independent
Ken
Outside
●
Shimizu
Independent
Ichiro
Outside
●
Sakai
Independent
Akane
●
Sase
Osamu
Outside
●
Sudoh
Independent
Takuya
Outside
●
Oshida
Yoshihiro
Outside
●
Tsuda
Independent
Outside
Candidate for Outside Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Independent:
Independent Officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Notes: 1. The table above shows the skills that can be expected based on the demonstration of expertise, knowledge, experience and abilities, etc. and does not represent the entire skill set possessed by each individual.
2. Respecting the policy of Nishimura & Asahi, of which Mr. Takuya Oshida, an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, is a partner, the Company has not notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of the status of Mr. Takuya Oshida as Independent Officer. Nevertheless, the Company judges that there are no potential conflicts of interests between him and the general shareholders of the Company and he qualifies as Independent Officer stipulated by the Exchange.
Candidate No. 1
Morio Ueno
Reelection
(Date of birth: November 5, 1939)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
January 1966
Joined the Company
Number of the
Managing Director of the Company
January 1976
President and Representative Director of the Company
Company's shares held:
June 2008
President, Representative Director and CEO of the Company
4,070,880
June 2010
Chairman and Representative Director of the Company
Attendance at Board of
June 2015
Chairman and Director of the Company (incumbent)
Directors meetings
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
(FY2022):
Mr. Morio Ueno served as the former President of the Company for many years and
10 out of 10 (100%)
has adequate management experience and accomplishments. He currently serves as
Chairman and Director of the Company, giving accurate advice from experience on
overall management and fulfilling appropriate roles such as determination of
important matters and supervision of business operations. Accordingly, the Company
nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Candidate No. 2
Takeshi Ueno
Reelection
(Date of birth: January 30, 1970)
Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and
important concurrent positions
June 1997
Joined the Company
October 1999
General Manager, Electronic Disclosure Promotion Office, Sales
Headquarters of the Company
June 2000
Director of the Company
April 2004
Managing Director of the Company
June 2005
Senior Managing Director of the Company
June 2007
Executive Vice President and Director of the Company
June 2008
Executive Vice President, Representative Director and COO of the
Company
Number of the
May 2010
President and Representative Director of ASP Communications
Company's shares held:
Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
734,420
June 2010
President and Representative Director of the Company
Attendance at Board of
(incumbent)
July 2014
President of PRONEXUS TAIWAN Co., Ltd. (incumbent)
Directors meetings
October 2019
Chairman of PRONEXUS VIETNAM CO., LTD (incumbent)
(FY2022):
May 2021
Chairman and Representative Director of Zaihon, Inc. (incumbent)
10 out of 10 (100%)
Reason for nomination as candidate for Director
For over 10 years after joining the Company, Mr. Takeshi Ueno has played an active
role in establishing new businesses that today have become mainstay businesses of
the Company such as the digitization of legal disclosure documents and the database
business. Since becoming the Company's President, by promoting Medium-term
Management Plan, he has worked to reform the business structure to make it better
suited to the changing business environment, including digitization initiatives while
at the same time working to steadily increase the operating results of the Overseas
Promotion Support Business in the field of new businesses. He has been steadily
striving in this way to deal with various management issues to enhance the corporate
value, and he is expected to continuously show strong leadership. Accordingly, the
Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.