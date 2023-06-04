Advanced search
PRONEXUS : Otice of the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/04/2023
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 7893

June 12, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Takeshi Ueno

President and Representative Director

PRONEXUS INC.

2-20, Kaigan 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 79TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to notify you that the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as follows.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, it would be appreciated if you exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods after reviewing the attached reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders.

Meeting Details

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
  2. Venue: "Primavera" at Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo 4F

2-6, Shimbashi 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

3. Agenda:

Items to be Reported:

  1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 79th Business Period (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), as well as the Audit Report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board
  2. The Report of Financial Statements for the 79th Business Period (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Items to be Resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors

Proposal 2: Renewal of Countermeasures to Large-Scale Acquisitions of PRONEXUS INC. Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)

4. Exercise of Voting Rights, etc.

If you exercise your voting rights in advance in writing or via the internet, please exercise your voting rights no later than 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (Japan Standard

Time).

Please note that rather than attending this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you can attend online using the dedicated site shown below (in Japanese only).

1

Measure for Provision of Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in Electronic Format

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items for which the measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and posts this information on the following website (date of commencement of measures for providing information in electronic format: June 5, 2023). Please access the following websites to confirm the information.

Moreover, the items subject to measures for electronic provision are also available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the website for the General Meeting of Shareholders as shown below. Access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) by using the internet address shown below, and enter "PRONEXUS" in "Issue name (company name)" or our securities code "7893" in "Code," click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and confirm the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section.

Website for Informational Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders:

https://d.sokai.jp/7893/teiji/ (in Japanese)

WEB *It can also be accessed via the Company's website at https://www.pronexus.co.jp/. (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

Among the items subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions in laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following items are not included with the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested the delivery of such documents. Accordingly, the documents that are delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of paper-based documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Financial Auditor when they create their respective audit reports.

  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Statement of Changes in Equity and the Notes to the Financial Statements

Note: The items listed above are available in Japanese only.

If revisions are made to the items subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice of the revisions and details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.

2

Proposal 1: Election of Nine (9) Directors

The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of nine (9) Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Attendance at

Candidat

Name

Attribute of

Current Positions and

Board of

Directors

e No.

Candidate

Responsibilities in the Company

Meetings

(FY2022)

1

Morio Ueno

Reelection

Chairman and Director

10 out of 10

100%

2

Takeshi Ueno

Reelection

President and Representative

10 out of 10

Director

100%

Director and Managing

3

Hirofumi Morisada

Reelection

Executive Officer (in charge of

10 out of 10

system strategy), General

100%

Manager, System Consulting

Division

Director and Managing

Executive Officer (in charge of

4

Kenji Fujisawa

Reelection

financial and personnel

10 out of 10

strategy), General Manager,

100%

Administrative Division, and

General Manager, Group

Business Management Division

Director and Executive Officer

5

Norio Ozawa

Reelection

(in charge of marketing

10 out of 10

strategy), in charge of Marketing

100%

Business Division

Managing Executive Officer,

6

Yuichi Shiotsu

New election

General Manager, Financial

Business Division

Reelection

10 out of 10

7

Takatsugu Nagatsuma

Outside

Outside Director

100%

Independent

Reelection

10 out of 10

8

Ken Shimizu

Outside

Outside Director

100%

Independent

Reelection

8 out of 10

9

Ichiro Sakai

Outside

Outside Director

80%

Independent

Reelection:

Candidate for reelection as Director

New Election: Candidate for new election as Director

Outside:

Candidate for Outside Director

Independent:

Independent Officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange

3

Table of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Expertise, Knowledge, Experience and Abilities, etc. (Skill Matrix)

The situation regarding the main expertise, knowledge, experience and abilities, etc., possessed by the Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members mentioned in this proposal are as follows.

Directors

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Main Expertise, Knowledge, Experience and Abilities, etc.

Name

Attribute

Corporate

Sales/

IT/

Legal/

Finance/

Personnel/

manage-

Marketing

System

Compliance

Accounting

Labor

ment

Morio

Ueno

Takeshi

Ueno

Hirofumi

Morisada

Kenji

Fujisawa

Norio

Ozawa

Yuichi

Shiotsu

Takatsugu

Outside

Nagatsuma

Independent

Ken

Outside

Shimizu

Independent

Ichiro

Outside

Sakai

Independent

Akane

Sase

Osamu

Outside

Sudoh

Independent

Takuya

Outside

Oshida

Yoshihiro

Outside

Tsuda

Independent

Outside

Candidate for Outside Director or Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Independent:

Independent Officer stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notes: 1. The table above shows the skills that can be expected based on the demonstration of expertise, knowledge, experience and abilities, etc. and does not represent the entire skill set possessed by each individual.

2. Respecting the policy of Nishimura & Asahi, of which Mr. Takuya Oshida, an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, is a partner, the Company has not notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange of the status of Mr. Takuya Oshida as Independent Officer. Nevertheless, the Company judges that there are no potential conflicts of interests between him and the general shareholders of the Company and he qualifies as Independent Officer stipulated by the Exchange.

4

Candidate No. 1

Morio Ueno

Reelection

(Date of birth: November 5, 1939)

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

important concurrent positions

January 1966

Joined the Company

Number of the

Managing Director of the Company

January 1976

President and Representative Director of the Company

Company's shares held:

June 2008

President, Representative Director and CEO of the Company

4,070,880

June 2010

Chairman and Representative Director of the Company

Attendance at Board of

June 2015

Chairman and Director of the Company (incumbent)

Directors meetings

Reason for nomination as candidate for Director

(FY2022):

Mr. Morio Ueno served as the former President of the Company for many years and

10 out of 10 (100%)

has adequate management experience and accomplishments. He currently serves as

Chairman and Director of the Company, giving accurate advice from experience on

overall management and fulfilling appropriate roles such as determination of

important matters and supervision of business operations. Accordingly, the Company

nominated him as a candidate for Director.

Candidate No. 2

Takeshi Ueno

Reelection

(Date of birth: January 30, 1970)

Career summary, positions and areas of responsibility in the Company, and

important concurrent positions

June 1997

Joined the Company

October 1999

General Manager, Electronic Disclosure Promotion Office, Sales

Headquarters of the Company

June 2000

Director of the Company

April 2004

Managing Director of the Company

June 2005

Senior Managing Director of the Company

June 2007

Executive Vice President and Director of the Company

June 2008

Executive Vice President, Representative Director and COO of the

Company

Number of the

May 2010

President and Representative Director of ASP Communications

Company's shares held:

Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

734,420

June 2010

President and Representative Director of the Company

Attendance at Board of

(incumbent)

July 2014

President of PRONEXUS TAIWAN Co., Ltd. (incumbent)

Directors meetings

October 2019

Chairman of PRONEXUS VIETNAM CO., LTD (incumbent)

(FY2022):

May 2021

Chairman and Representative Director of Zaihon, Inc. (incumbent)

10 out of 10 (100%)

Reason for nomination as candidate for Director

For over 10 years after joining the Company, Mr. Takeshi Ueno has played an active

role in establishing new businesses that today have become mainstay businesses of

the Company such as the digitization of legal disclosure documents and the database

business. Since becoming the Company's President, by promoting Medium-term

Management Plan, he has worked to reform the business structure to make it better

suited to the changing business environment, including digitization initiatives while

at the same time working to steadily increase the operating results of the Overseas

Promotion Support Business in the field of new businesses. He has been steadily

striving in this way to deal with various management issues to enhance the corporate

value, and he is expected to continuously show strong leadership. Accordingly, the

Company nominated him as a candidate for Director.

5

