    PFM   CA74345T1057

PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION

(PFM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:53 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.4900 CAD   -12.50%
05:32pProntoForms Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
05:32pProntoForms Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
02/17ProntoForms Names Co-Chief Executive Officer
MT
ProntoForms Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

03/02/2023 | 05:32pm EST
OTTAWA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31st 2022, before market open on Thursday, March 9th 2023. ProntoForms will hold a conference call on March 9th, 2023, at 9:00am EST hosted by Co-CEOs Alvaro Pombo and Philip Deck as well as the Company’s CFO, Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.

Date: Thursday, March 9th, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time        

Participant Login Options

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself with your phone number and you will be connected into the conference call automatically through a call back:

https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUhUZEFmb3pmeER6QXBaNi9mbHlnR2RzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjZteTZNcUhxRmRYUT09

You can also dial direct to be enter the call through an operator with the details below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 647-484-0478
Toll Free – (+1) 888-256-1007

Conference ID: 5738218

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148
Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112
Passcode: 5738218
Expiry Date: March 16th, 2023, at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts. 

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com


Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, potential benefits of using the Company’s products, customers’ commitment to use the Company’s products going forward, the recurring nature of the Company’s revenues, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2022 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


