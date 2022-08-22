Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  ProntoForms Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PFM   CA74345T1057

PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION

(PFM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.5500 CAD   +1.85%
04:31pProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant
GL
04:30pProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant
AQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : ProntoForms Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

08/22/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its new employees, including options to purchase 100,000 common shares to a director of the company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.55 per share, being the closing price of ProntoForms’ common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 19, 2022, the trading day prior to the grant. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


