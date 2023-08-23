UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 17, 2023









PROOF Acquisition Corp I



11911 Freedom Drive

Suite 1080

Reston, VA 20190

(571) 310-4949

Not Applicable

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant PACI.U The New York Stock Exchange Class A common stock included as part of the units PACI The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable Warrants included as part of the units PACI.WS The New York Stock Exchange





Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.





On August 17, 2023, in connection with the preparation of the financial statements of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") that were included in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 18, 2023, the Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, became aware that an adjustment that had been made to the Company's financial statements to account for operating expenses for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, specifically expenses for directors and officers liability insurance, was not included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Q") for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 (filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023).





On August, 22, 2023, the Company's management and the Company's audit committee of the Company's board of directors discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm ("Marcum") and determined that the Form 10-Q should no longer be relied upon. At that meeting, the Company resolved to amend its Form 10-Q to disclose these adjustment for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 that had been omitted from its Form 10-Q.





The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering.





SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





Dated: August 23, 2023 PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I By: /s/ Michael W. Zarlenga Name: Michael W. Zarlenga Title: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary







