FORM 8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 17, 2023
PROOF Acquisition Corp I
|Item 4.02.
Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.
On August 17, 2023, in connection with the preparation of the financial statements of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") that were included in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on August 18, 2023, the Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, became aware that an adjustment that had been made to the Company's financial statements to account for operating expenses for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, specifically expenses for directors and officers liability insurance, was not included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Q") for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 (filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023).
On August, 22, 2023, the Company's management and the Company's audit committee of the Company's board of directors discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm ("Marcum") and determined that the Form 10-Q should no longer be relied upon. At that meeting, the Company resolved to amend its Form 10-Q to disclose these adjustment for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 that had been omitted from its Form 10-Q.
The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: August 23, 2023
PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I
|/s/ Michael W. Zarlenga
Michael W. Zarlenga
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
