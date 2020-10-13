Log in
Proofpoint Launches Compliant Capture and Archiving for Microsoft Teams

10/13/2020 | 08:06am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced Content Capture for Microsoft Teams, the latest compliance solution designed for global regulated organizations.

With many or most employees suddenly working from home, regulated organizations – more than ever – need to find an effective way for employees to communicate while ensuring digital communications compliance. Firms must capture, retain, and review employee communications to adhere to rules set forth by regulators. It is also critical for firms to be at-the-ready when it comes to search and review of legal matters, particularly in early case assessments or investigations. This is why Proofpoint is committed to innovating in close partnership with productivity and collaboration vendors.

“Microsoft Teams support is critical for regulated industries—especially as they work to balance employee productivity with the need to capture and supervise content for regulatory purposes in this new work-from-home environment,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “Millions of users rely on digital collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams to successfully work remotely. Proofpoint Content Capture makes it easy for organizations to ensure compliance as employees adopt these tools. And as the communications market evolves, we will continue to innovate to support customers’ changing needs.”

“In today’s distributed work environment, Microsoft Teams enables employees to stay connected and productive,” said Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “The integration with Proofpoint ensures that regulated firms are able to address compliance and empower employees in this new paradigm of work.”

Proofpoint provides the following benefits for Teams capture:

  • Capture messages and content in native format, including text, images, and more
  • Preserve the original context of messages and content at point of capture and in transport
  • Record edits and deletions of captured content
  • Ensure what you’ve captured is stored with complete accuracy

Proofpoint’s Capture platform, which hosts Content Capture for Teams, enables organizations to capture, manage, and monitor a diverse set of the most popular digital communications channels. With Proofpoint, organizations can comply with regulations such as those set forth by the FCA, FINRA, IIROC, SEC and beyond. Proofpoint Capture also seamlessly integrates with the broader Proofpoint compliance portfolio, including the award-winning Enterprise Archive, Intelligent Supervision, and eDiscovery Analytics.

To learn more about Proofpoint’s end-to-end coverage from capture to retention and supervision, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/archiving-and-compliance/content-capture

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
(408) 850-4142
kcampbell@proofpoint.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

