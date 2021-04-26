Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Proofpoint, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFPT

PROOFPOINT, INC.

(PFPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proofpoint Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Proofpoint, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PFPT

04/26/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) to Thoma Bravo is fair to Proofpoint shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proofpoint stockholders will receive $176.00 per share in cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages Proofpoint shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Proofpoint and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Proofpoint shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for Proofpoint; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Proofpoint shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Proofpoint shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Proofpoint shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PROOFPOINT, INC.
09:52aPROOFPOINT MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into ..
BU
09:36a(PFPT) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Proofpoint; Is $176 a Fair..
PR
09:27aPROOFPOINT  : Summit Insights Upgrades Proofpoint to Buy From Hold; Price Target..
MT
09:03aPROOFPOINT  : Logs Higher Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue
MT
08:37aPROOFPOINT  : Thoma Bravo To Acquire Proofpoint in $12.3 Billion All-Cash Deal
MT
08:25aPROOFPOINT  : To Go Private In All-Cash $12.3 Billion Thoma Bravo Deal
MT
08:18aPROOFPOINT  : Thoma Bravo to take cybersecurity firm Proofpoint private for $10 ..
RE
08:18aPROOFPOINT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:15aPROOFPOINT INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08:10aPROOFPOINT INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 200 M - -
Net income 2021 -161 M - -
Net cash 2021 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -52,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 563 M 7 563 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart PROOFPOINT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Proofpoint, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROOFPOINT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 152,43 $
Last Close Price 131,78 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Leigh Steele Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Auvil Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marcel DePaolis Chief Technical Officer
Lyn Campbell SVP-Global Operations & Information Technology
Robert Darren Lee EVP, GM-Compliance & Digital Risk Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROOFPOINT, INC.-3.39%7 563
ACCENTURE PLC11.69%185 444
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%153 420
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.15%127 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.16%83 816
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%75 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ