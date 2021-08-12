Log in
    PFPT   US7434241037

PROOFPOINT, INC.

(PFPT)
  Report
Proofpoint : Named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ for Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021

08/12/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Among the many data security challenges that today's organizations face is the need to secure an ever-growing volume of unstructured data across their environment. That includes an overwhelming amount of human-generated, unstructured data like emails, text files, instant messages, image files, and audio and video files. But with a people-centric approach to information protection, organizations can gain the upper hand on this issue.

That's one takeaway from The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021.

Using 26 different criteria, Forrester evaluated 11 unstructured data security platform providers, including Proofpoint, to help security teams identify the right solution for their needs. And we're pleased to announce that this evaluation led to Proofpoint being recognized as a strong performer in unstructured data security.

A key factor for our strong performer ranking? Our people-centric approach to information protection, according to Forrester. As the report notes, 'Security buyers looking for a cloud-based, people-centric threat and information protection platform, and who could also benefit from related professional services for deployment, should consider Proofpoint.'

This marks our initial representation in this Forrester Wave report, and it validates our delivery and execution of providing solutions that help our clients solve their data security challenges.

Strengths of the Proofpoint Information Protection Platform in the spotlight

The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021, report highlights the fact that the Proofpoint Information Protection Platform combines the capabilities of data loss prevention (DLP) with insider threat management. Additionally, the report calls attention to how our platform encompasses an array of solutions, including:

  • Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (CASB), which helps secure applications like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace and Box.

  • Email DLP and Encryption, which provides automatic data classification and transparent encryption that are centrally managed at the gateway.

  • Enterprise DLP, which combines content, behavior and threat telemetry from our email, cloud and endpoint DLP solutions, allowing organizations to address the full spectrum of people-centric, data-loss scenarios more comprehensively.

The Forrester report also highlights how Proofpoint supports data security through our archiving and compliance solutions and Proofpoint Security Awareness Training. Forrester's evaluation acknowledges that Proofpoint is committed to our customer's success. And, of course, providing targeted education for users is one way we support our customers and help them build a people-centric security program.

Report suggests companies look for providers that support a zero trust approach

According to The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021, report, businesses looking to invest in a data security platform should look for providers that support a zero trust approach to granting access to data. And, in its evaluation summary for Proofpoint, Forrester notes that we support a zero trust approach through our 'content-, user behavior-, and threat-awareness capabilities to implement data controls and response actions.'

If you'd like to read The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021, in full, you can access a reprint version of the report here.

Did you know?

Proofpoint was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021. See this post to learn why Forrester's evaluation gave Proofpoint the highest score in the current offering category for enterprise email security.

Disclaimer

Proofpoint Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 16:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 227 M - -
Net income 2021 -159 M - -
Net cash 2021 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -63,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 085 M 10 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Gary Leigh Steele Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Auvil Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marcel DePaolis Chief Technical Officer
Lyn Campbell SVP-Global Operations & Information Technology
Robert Darren Lee EVP, GM-Compliance & Digital Risk Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROOFPOINT, INC.28.00%10 085
ACCENTURE PLC22.43%202 791
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.17.08%166 592
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.91%127 394
INFOSYS LIMITED34.54%95 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.00%91 491