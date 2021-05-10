Proofpoint : Relativity Trace and Proofpoint Partner to Deliver Seamless End-to-End Archive and Communication Surveillance Solution

Unique partnership and integration foster ongoing innovation for communication monitoring

Relativity , a global legal and compliance technology company , and Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading security and compliance company, today announced a partnership to integrate Proofpoint's next-generation Enterprise Archiving and Compliance with Relativity's AI-powered communication surveillance platform Relativity Trace. The Relativity Trace and Proofpoint partnership helps ensure customers can manage surveillance data within one single source of truth with a secure, best-in-class archiving and compliance platform. Following the integration, Relativity Trace will consume data directly from the cloud-based Proofpoint Enterprise Archive solution, allowing all compliance information for the population under surveillance to reside in one place.

'Teaming up with Proofpoint enables us to offer the most robust archive and surveillance platforms within one comprehensive end-to-end solution,' said Jordan Domash, general manager of Relativity Trace at Relativity. 'Both Relativity and Proofpoint have a long history of investing in next generation compliance technology and this integration is just another step toward providing customers with innovative solutions that meet their needs. I look forward to seeing how both of our organizations continue to advance the communication surveillance technology landscape.'

Data at enterprise scale is complex and can strain internal systems and reduce security. The latest AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, like those within Relativity Trace and Proofpoint, have the power to future-proof technology platforms while keeping security at the forefront. Relativity Trace's deep surveillance capabilities leverage ML and AI to spot complex targeted risks, complementing Proofpoint's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 17a-4 compliant storage of data, broad investigation functionality, and enterprise supervision monitoring. Proofpoint Enterprise Archiving and Compliance blends ML and data visualization to ensure data can be understood and organizations can respond to incidents at scale.

'Regulated organizations need a scalable, cloud-based archiving and compliance approach to monitor all employee communications, enable compliant retention, and prepare for possible litigation,' said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. 'With near real-time search performance, organizations worldwide rely on our Enterprise Archive solution to simplify legal discovery and reduce risks and costs. Relativity Trace and Proofpoint's combined archiving, compliance, and surveillance solution offers exceptional coverage and will help organizations streamline their efforts without compromising platform security.'

The integrated solution will be available to joint customers in late Spring of 2021. For more information on Relativity Trace, please visit https://www.relativity.com/data-solutions/communication-surveillance/. For additional information on the Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/archiving-and-compliance/enterprise-archive.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 annual users in 49 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

