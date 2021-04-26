Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Proofpoint, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFPT

PROOFPOINT, INC.

(PFPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Proofpoint, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

04/26/2021 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Proofpoint (NYSE: PFPT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thoma Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/proofpoint-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Proofpoint's financial outlook is excellent and yet Proofpoint shareholders will receive only $176.00 per share in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Proofpoint by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Proofpoint accepts a superior bid. Proofpoint insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Proofpoint's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Proofpoint.

If you own Proofpoint common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/proofpoint-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-proofpoint-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-thoma-bravo-301276882.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PROOFPOINT, INC.
11:40aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Proofpoint, Inc. has obtained..
PR
10:51aPROOFPOINT  : to Be Taken Private by Thoma Brava for $12.3 Billion in Cash; Firs..
MT
09:52aPROOFPOINT MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into ..
BU
09:36a(PFPT) : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Proofpoint; Is $176 a Fair..
PR
09:27aPROOFPOINT  : Summit Insights Upgrades Proofpoint to Buy From Hold; Price Target..
MT
09:03aPROOFPOINT  : Logs Higher Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue
MT
08:37aPROOFPOINT  : Thoma Bravo To Acquire Proofpoint in $12.3 Billion All-Cash Deal
MT
08:25aPROOFPOINT  : To Go Private In All-Cash $12.3 Billion Thoma Bravo Deal
MT
08:18aPROOFPOINT  : Thoma Bravo to take cybersecurity firm Proofpoint private for $10 ..
RE
08:18aPROOFPOINT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ