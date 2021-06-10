That's A Wrap: Highlights from the Last Day of Protect 2021

Yesterday, we hosted the final day of Protect 2021 and packed a wealth of information in 28 total sessions across four key tracks:

Information Protection and Cloud Security Threat Protection Compliance CISO and Thought Leadership

And throughout each session, there was a buzz of great real-time interactions with our moderators and thousands of attendees within the chat. We loved the opportunity to answer questions about key product updates like our new Supernova which powers our Advanced BEC defense.

Below, check out some of the things you can learn from the sessions included in these tracks. And be sure to register here to watch all sessions from Protect 2021 on-demand.

Proofpoint's David Knight, EVP and GM of Cloud Security and Elad Horn, VP of Cloud Security Products, lead a standout session in the Information Protection and Cloud Security track, 'Raise the Bar for your Cloud Security: What's Changed in a 'Work from Anywhere' World'. IT security professionals around the globe are still scrambling to secure users and applications amidst an exponential adoption of cloud applications due to our continued remote work environment. In this session, you'll find out how cloud security technologies from Proofpoint-including CASB, Isolation, ZTNA and web security-integrate to provide secure access, stop threats and enforce DLP.

There is a lot to learn from the sessions included in yesterday's Threat Protection track, including best practices for preventing BEC, ransomware and account takeover. But, as VP of Product Marketing, the sessions that I'm most excited to share with you are all about what's to come. Proofpoint's Ashan Willy, Rajneesh Chopra, Rob Holmes and Jeff Burstein revealed innovations on ML/AI-based threat detection, user training and supplier risks that will protect your people from pressing risks, including BEC, ransomware, phishing, and cloud account takeover. And in the Information Protection Roadmap session, David Knight and Mayank Choudhary explored how Proofpoint is innovating to address the negligent, compromised and malicious users who introduce the most risk into your organization.

Our compliance track was jam-packed with illuminating sessions on the benefits of our product suite: we covered how our NexusAI machine learning engine ensures regulatory compliance, what social media compliance looks like in a post-pandemic world and what's to come on the roadmap. But a standout session for me was seeing the benefits of our products in action 'Realizing Value from Your Proofpoint Compliance Products.' In it, we got to hear from our Professional Services experts Sara Lints, Ray McGrath and Mark DiGiovanni not only on the process for how we help customers realize value but also on real-world results via a case study they shared from one of our customers.

Perhaps some of our most exciting sessions of the day were in our CISO and Thought Leadership track. Lucia Miller, Resident CISO for Proofpoint led two fantastic sessions on effective security metrics for your CFO and the CISO's systemic risk and the Board. The fact is the role of the CISO is greatly expanding. They need to understand the risks within their organization and how to defend against them and they also need to communicate the business value of fighting those risks to their colleagues and Board leaders. Crafting a business case and cultivating the right metrics to do so is no easy task. In these sessions, you'll discover how.

Thank you to all of you who joined Protect 2021. And thanks especially to the 20 customers who joined us in presenting across 24 breakout sessions-Protect is truly an event by customers, for customers. We simply cannot host it without them. If you missed the boat this year, there is still time to view all the sessions on-demand. Gain access by registering here. And I encourage all PSAT customers to sign up for Wisdom 2021, occurring today.