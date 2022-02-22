Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Propel Funeral Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFP   AU000000PFP8

PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(PFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Propel Funeral Partners : 1H FY22 Results Investor Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
FY22 First Half Results

Investor Presentation

23 February 2022

Important notice and disclaimer

This presentation contains summary information about Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ACN 616 909 310) (Propel) and its activities current as at the date of this presentation. Propel assumes no obligation to update

onlysuch information. The information in this presentation is of general background only and does not purport to be complete. It has been prepared for use in conjunction with a verbal presentation and should be read in that context. It should also be read in conjunction with Propel's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus or product disclosure statement, financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Propel shares or other securities. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals.

Before making an investment decision, investors and prospectus investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, financial and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

useThis presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities of Propel have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements, including statements regarding Propel's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Propel's business and operations. When used in this presentation, the words 'likely', 'estimate', 'project', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'aim',

This presentation may contain forward looking statements, including statements regarding Propel's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Propel's business and operations. When used in this presentation, the words 'likely', 'estimate', 'project', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'aim', 'should', 'potential', 'target' and similar expressions, as they relate to Propel, are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both generic and specific, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. A number of important factors could cause Propel's actual results to differ materially form the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward looking statements, and many of these factors are outside Propel's control. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only, and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward looking statement.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation (including forward looking statements). To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither Propel nor any of its related bodies corporates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents or advisors, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation, or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability from fault or negligence on the part of Propel, its related bodies corporates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents or advisors.

This presentation includes certain financial measures, such as Operating EBITDA, Operating EBIT and Operating NPAT which are not prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards (AASBs) and represents the results under AASBs adjusted for certain non-operating items, such as acquisitions and transaction costs. The directors consider Operating EBITDA, Operating EBIT and Operating NPAT to reflect the core earnings of the Group. These financial measures, along with other measures, have not been subject to specific audit or review procedures by the Company's auditor, but have been extracted from the accompanying financial statements.

The FY15 to FY18 Operating EBITDA, Operating NPAT and Cash Flow Conversion numbers disclosed in this investor presentation are presented on a pro forma basis (consistent with the Prospectus and FY18 reporting), unless otherwise stated. The current reporting period discloses both statutory and pro forma numbers, as specified.

Capitalised words and phrases in this presentation will have the meaning given in the Prospectus and the definition slide set out in the Appendix.

All references in this presentation to '$' are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Presenters





Albin Kurti

Lilli Gladstone

Fraser Henderson

Managing Director

Head of M&A, General

Chief Financial Officer

Counsel and Company

Secretary



Agenda

1. Key highlights for 1H FY22

2.

Company overview

3. 1H FY22 financial results detail



4. Industry trends and acquisitions

5.

Summary and outlook



Q&A

6.



Appendices





1. Key highlights for 1H FY22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2022 -3,50 M -2,53 M -2,53 M
Net Debt 2022 91,6 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -76,8x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 534 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Propel Funeral Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,53 AUD
Average target price 4,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albin Kurti Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
LilLi Gladstone Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edwin Scullin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Naomi Jane Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Alfred Grey Trollip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED4.97%395
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-2.12%1 785
INVOCARE LIMITED6.63%1 292
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-15.83%930
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-23.18%824
DIGNITY PLC-10.34%360