Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Propel Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRL   CA74349D1069

PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.

(PRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden makes lynching a U.S. hate crime, signs Emmett Till law

03/29/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vigil held on the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Lynn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the first federal legislation to make lynching a hate crime, addressing a history of racist killings in the United States, after the Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

The law is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955. The bill makes it possible to prosecute as a lynching any conspiracy to commit a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily injury.

Till's death, and an all-white jury's dismissal of charges against two white men who later confessed to his killing, drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans face in the United States and became a civil rights rallying cry.

With the bill signing, the president was addressing both "unfinished business" and "horror" in America's history, Vice President Kamala Harris said from the White House Rose Garden after the bill signing.

Harris, the country's first Black and Asian American vice president, co-sponsored the bill while serving as a U.S. senator from California.

"Lynching is not a relic of the past. Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must all have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators to account," she said.

In August, the FBI said the number of hate crimes in the United States had risen the previous year to the highest level in more than a decade, driven by a rise in assaults against Black victims and victims of Asian descent.

Biden, whose support from Black voters helped propel him to the presidency, said the law was not just about addressing crimes of the past.

"It's about the present and our future as well," he said, mentioning a rally of white nationalists in Virginia in 2017. "Racial hate isn't an old problem. It's a persistent problem."

The bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent and the House of Representatives by a vote of 422-3.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller and Heather Timmons)

By Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2022
All news about PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
03/28U.S. to consider tariffs on solar panels made in Southeast Asia
RE
03/22Argentine gas suppliers say new pipeline will reverse deep energy deficit
RE
03/21Propel Holdings Slips 4% as Q4 Adjusted Net Income Falls 18%, Revenue Jumps 84% From Ye..
MT
03/21ViaSat, Inmarsat Agree to Space Sector Plan With UK
DJ
03/21Propel Holdings Q4 Adjusted Net Income Falls 18%, Revenue Jumps 84% From Year Ago; Prov..
MT
03/21Analysis-Ukraine crisis another nudge for joint EU bonds
RE
03/21Propel Reports Q4 and Year End 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/15Wheat Rises as U.S. Dryness Factors In -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03/14PROPEL TO PARTICIPATE IN 34th ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE
AQ
02/03Propel provides operational update and declares quarterly dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 234 M - -
Net income 2022 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 246 M 247 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Propel Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,16 $
Average target price 12,86 $
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Kinross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Edelstein President
Sheldon Saidakovsky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Jonathan Krauklis Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.-34.04%246
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.79%446 161
NETFLIX, INC.-37.17%168 044
PROSUS N.V.-34.92%133 855
AIRBNB, INC.0.70%106 235
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.08%67 957