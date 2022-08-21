Log in
    PRL   CA74349D1069

PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.

(PRL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:57 2022-08-19 pm EDT
8.500 CAD   -1.28%
Graham testimony in GA Trump probe halted

08/21/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
STORY: A federal appeals court on Sunday put on hold scheduled testimony by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham before a grand jury in Georgia.

It's probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat.

Graham's testimony was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Now, the case will return to a lower court for another look.

Last week, a federal judge rejected Graham's challenge to the subpoena to testify before the grand jury.

Graham, a Republican, had argued his position as a U.S. senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel.

The appeals court gave Graham a new chance to challenge the subpoena based on protections for lawmakers under the U.S. Constitution's "speech or debate" clause.

That provision can protect lawmakers from being compelled to discuss legislative activity.

The grand jury wants to question Graham about at least two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the November 2020 presidential election, in which Graham explored the possibility of re-examining absentee ballots, according to prosecutors.

Trump has falsely claimed that rampant voter fraud caused his loss in Georgia, a battleground state where President Joe Biden's victory helped propel him to the White House.

The special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is undertaking a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call pressuring Raffensberger to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden in the state. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The grand jury had also subpoenaed members of Trump's former legal team.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's onetime personal lawyer, testified in Atlanta on Wednesday.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 231 M - -
Net income 2022 14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Propel Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,54 $
Average target price 10,72 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Kinross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Edelstein President
Sheldon Saidakovsky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Jonathan Krauklis Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.-37.64%224
INTUIT INC.-27.87%130 870
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.29%60 859
ADYEN N.V.-30.01%50 309
WORLDLINE-12.73%12 071
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-69.25%8 856