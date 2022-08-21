Graham testimony in GA Trump probe halted

It's probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat.

Graham's testimony was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Now, the case will return to a lower court for another look.

Last week, a federal judge rejected Graham's challenge to the subpoena to testify before the grand jury.

Graham, a Republican, had argued his position as a U.S. senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel.

The appeals court gave Graham a new chance to challenge the subpoena based on protections for lawmakers under the U.S. Constitution's "speech or debate" clause.

That provision can protect lawmakers from being compelled to discuss legislative activity.

The grand jury wants to question Graham about at least two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the November 2020 presidential election, in which Graham explored the possibility of re-examining absentee ballots, according to prosecutors.

Trump has falsely claimed that rampant voter fraud caused his loss in Georgia, a battleground state where President Joe Biden's victory helped propel him to the White House.

The special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is undertaking a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call pressuring Raffensberger to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden in the state. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The grand jury had also subpoenaed members of Trump's former legal team.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's onetime personal lawyer, testified in Atlanta on Wednesday.