Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Propel Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRL   CA74349D1069

PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.

(PRL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-08-15 am EDT
9.000 CAD   -0.44%
08/12Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
08/10Propel reports q2 2022 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
AQ
08/09Abortion foes win Republican governor nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Judge rejects Senator Graham's challenge to subpoena to testify in Georgia probe

08/15/2022 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate panel on defense budget in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's challenge to a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in Georgia probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Graham, a Republican, had argued his position as a U.S. senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel.

"The court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham's testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia's 2022 elections," U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order on Monday.

Trump has falsely claimed that rampant voter fraud caused his loss in Georgia, a battleground state where President Joe Biden's victory helped propel him to the White House.

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is undertaking a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing. It is one of the most serious cases facing Trump, who was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call pressuring a top state official to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden in the state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The grand jury had also subpoenaed members of Trump's former legal team, including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had requested the special jury in January in part due to its subpoena power, which she argued was needed to compel witness testimony.

The Georgia probe is one among several legal troubles faced by the former president, whose Florida home was searched by federal agents last week and whose role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is being probed separately by a congressional panel.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David Holmes)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
All news about PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
08/12Communications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
08/10Propel reports q2 2022 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
AQ
08/09Abortion foes win Republican governor nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota
RE
08/09Propel Holdings Q2 Adjusted Net Income US$4.3 million Vs US$3.9 Million Year Ago; Reven..
MT
08/09Propel Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 8, 2022
CI
08/04Propel to Participate in Canaccord Growth Conference
BU
08/04Retirement Fund KWAP to Expand its Fund Size to $45 Billion by 2025
MT
08/03Kansas offers abortion playbook for Democrats ahead of November midterms
RE
07/29Wall Street Set for Gains as Apple, Amazon Earnings Propel Nasdaq
MT
07/29US Futures Higher as Apple, Amazon Earnings Propel Nasdaq
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 231 M - -
Net income 2022 14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 243 M 243 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Propel Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,07 $
Average target price 10,72 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clive Kinross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Edelstein President
Sheldon Saidakovsky Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Leon Stein Chairman
Jonathan Krauklis Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPEL HOLDINGS INC.-33.68%243
INTUIT INC.-24.34%137 276
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.44%62 087
ADYEN N.V.-20.13%58 625
WORLDLINE-8.96%12 860
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-61.03%11 225