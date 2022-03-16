Mexico must enact reform to boost productivity, says World Bank

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico should enact a
series of reforms to boost the country's low productivity, the
World Bank said in a report released on Wednesday.
It said the need for change was "more important than ever"
as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated long-standing structural
challenges to productivity growth.
The financial institution, which seeks to fight poverty
worldwide, said that Mexico lacks the capital to propel economic
growth.
Central bank member Jonathan Heath similarly said in
February the country lacked a "growth engine" and the private
investment needed to up the country's gross domestic product
(GDP).
The World Bank called for an end to market concentration in
Mexico and said that while large firms control much of the
country's economic power, they do not grow quickly enough or
create enough jobs.
If the Latin American nation had followed the United States'
recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, Mexico's productivity
would be 9% higher, the report said.
In an accompanying event in Mexico on Wednesday, the
country's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said that the
hit to global value chains initially caused by the COVID-19
pandemic would likely be prolonged due to Russia's recent
invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry; Editing by
Leslie Adler, William Maclean)