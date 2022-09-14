Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Property Agent Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3464   JP3833810009

PROPERTY AGENT INC.

(3464)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-14 pm EDT
1554.00 JPY   +0.58%
09/14China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
08/09Property Agent Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
08/09Property Agent Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai

09/14/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Guangzhou city has allowed property developers to reduce sale prices of homes by as much as 20% compared with 6% previously, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, in what would be the biggest cuts allowed by a top-tier city in China.

Chinese local authorities regulate floors and caps for sales in the property sector to avoid sharp fluctuations in price. Most cities set a floor of around 6% for cuts in sale prices.

Guangzhou's new floor applies to the entire city although not every housing development will need to reduce prices by 20% to attract buyers, Yicai quoted a property agent as saying.

Reuters calls to Guangzhou's housing regulator seeking comment went unanswered.

In the first half of this year, only 39,618 new homes were sold in Guangzhou, one of China's four top-tier cities, representing a 35% slide from the same period a year earlier, Yicai said.

More than 200 Chinese cities have taken steps to boost fragile demand this year, including subsidies, smaller down payments, cuts in mortgage interest rate and allowing bigger mortgages.

Recent data shows property sales continue to decline with the sector in crisis. A credit crunch since last year, triggered by tighter debt cap rules, has pushed some major developers into defaulting on bond payments while some some buyers have threatened to stop paying mortgages for unfinished projects.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 186 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 1 217 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
Net Debt 2022 12 149 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 11 289 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 214
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart PROPERTY AGENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Property Agent Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPERTY AGENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sei Nakanishi President & Representative Director
Koji Iwase Director, Manager-HR, Accounting & Finance
Motohiro Igawa Independent Outside Director
Keigo Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Takashi Murata Director & Manager-Asset Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPERTY AGENT INC.-22.74%78
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.36%29 310
VONOVIA SE-47.65%20 219
VINHOMES-26.83%11 220
VINGROUP-33.33%10 095
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-41.54%8 587