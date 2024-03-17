Manhattan

NYC office market: 5 Themes to know

Leasing activity in 2023 ends on a high note

  • Leasing activity in Q4 totaled almost 7.4 million s.f., making it 2023's strongest quarter.
  • This brings total leasing activity in 2023 to 23.1 million s.f.

Financial services and law firms drove more than half of leasing activity in 2023

  • Financial services companies and law firms represented more than 52% of leasing volume.

Overall vacancy in Manhattan increased but availability remains stable.

  • Overall vacancy increased by 50 basis points to 17.0%.
  • The majority of this is due to the completion of PENN 2 and One Madison, totaling 3.2M s.f., although anticipated.

Source: JLL Research

Overall Manhattan direct asking rents continue to correct slowly

  • Direct asking rents declined slightly by $0.84, or 1% since last quarter to $81.00 p.s.f.
  • Downtown has seen the steepest correction in direct asking rents, decreasing by almost 11% since Q1 2020, from $69.08 to $61.65 p.s.f.
  • Midtown rents however have stayed more resilient with direct rents at $86.67 p.s.f..

The development pipeline has narrowed significantly

  • With most of the space under construction already leased or owner- occupied, the amount of available space in new construction will continue to fall to under 2.5M s.f. This is forcing demand into the best available space into existing, highly-improved buildings.

Top of market demand shows resiliency, as tenants continue the flight to quality

  • 73% of leasing volume in 2023 took place in properties with a major amenity
  • Select Midtown submarket Trophy and A properties see their lowest vacancy rates in history.

Manhattan submarket overview

.

Trophy, Class A & B

M I D T O W N

M I D T O W N S O U T H

D O W N T O W N

O V E R A L L

Inventory

293.3M s.f.

82.9M s.f.

97.5M s.f.

473.6M s.f.

Direct vacant

36.6M s.f.

11.4M s.f.

13.6M s.f.

58.2M s.f.

Sublease vacant

9.7M s.f.

3.5M s.f.

5.7M s.f.

18.9M s.f.

Current Vacancy

15.8%

18.0%

19.8%

17.0%

Direct Average

$86.67/s.f.

$85.37/s.f.

$61.65/s.f.

$81.00/s.f.

Asking Rent

Source: JLL Research

Leasing volume and inventory

Leasing volume in 2023 exceeded 2020 and 2021 but fell 15% below 2022 total leasing volume as uncertainty around interest rates and the economy generally weighed down on the market for most of the year.

50M

1996-2001 Average Volume

480M

40.8 M s.f.

2004-2006 Average Volume

45M

37.7 M s.f.

2010-2019 Average Volume

Dot-com

35.0 M s.f.

460M

40M

Correction

35M

Financial

440M

Leasing volume (s.f.)

30M

Crisis

Inventory (s.f.)

25M

COVID-19

27.1M

420M

20M

23.1M

400M

15M

10M

380M

5M

0

360M

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: JLL Research

New York City employment at an all-time high

The city's unemployment rate continues to trend down.

4800

14.0%

4.6 Million

12.3%

4.7 Million

12.0%

(in '000s)

4600

10.0%

Employed Population

4400

Unemployment Rate

8.0%

7.7%

8.0%

4200

6.2%

5.4%

6.0%

4000

5.2%

4.7%

5.2%

Total

4.3%

4.3%

4.1%

4.0%

3800

2.0%

3600

0.0%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total Employment

Unemployment Rate

Note: Numbers reflect unemployment rate and all non-farm employment numbers in January of each given year.

NYC firms are hiring, overwhelmingly for in-office jobs

In-office jobs dominate the share of job postings in the city, as firms continue to want employees in the office.

Number of job postings, remote and non-remote

Available Jobs

300000

per available worker

250000

Management

Biz & Financial Ops

200000

1.8

2.5

Jobs per

Jobs per

150000

unemployed

unemployed

worker (Dec 2023)

worker (Dec 2023)

100000

Computer & Math

Legal

50000

8.5

2.6

Jobs per

Jobs per

unemployed

unemployed

0

worker (Dec 2023)

worker (Dec 2023)

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

Nov-20

Mar-21

May-21

Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Mar-22

May-22

Jul-22

Sep-22

Nov-22

Mar-23

May-23

Jul-23

Sep-23

Nov-23

Jan-20

Jan-21

Jan-22

Jan-23

Jan-24

Remote

Non-Remote

Leasing trends reflect the importance of amenities

Buildings with amenities attract more leasing activity and higher rents in general, with social and wellness amenities becoming more popular.

73%

of leasing activity in 2023

was within

amenitized properties

Top of Market leasing by amenity, pre- and post-COVID

70%

60%

50%

51.7%

53.3%

40%

40.3%

39.5%

48.9%

30%

33.1%

38.7%

20%

28.8%

10%

12.2%

17.3%

0%

Conference Center

Tenant Lounge

Gym

Proximity to Transit

Outdoor Space

+11.4%

+10.7

+5.6

+5.1

+4.4

Pre-COVID

Post-COVID

Note: Major amenities include a gym, conference center, tenant lounge, tenant-only outdoor space, restaurant, parking garage, event space.

Source: JLL Research

Tenant demand for amenitized buildings has resulted in:

Representative Amenities

Source: JLL Research

Historic Manhattan new construction

The wave of new construction, driven by Hudson Yards, mirrored the NYC pipeline (1960-1990); reduced supply anticipated over the next 5-10 years.

14M

Average Annual Delivery per Decade

1960-1989: 6.2M SF

12M

2000-2017: 1.9M SF

11.6M

10M

2018 -2023: 7.8M SF

(s.f.)

2024-2029: 1.7M SF

9.4M

8.3M

7.9M

Financial Crisis

development

8M

6.4M 6.3M

5.7M

6.1M

6M

5.3M

5.0M

4.9M

New

3.6M

4M

3.0M

3.2M

2.6M

2.6M

2.3M

2.9M

2.1M

2.1M

1.4M

1.8M

2M

1.2M

1.0M

0.7M

0.7M

0.7M

0

0

0

0.1M 0.3M

0.3M

0

60's

70's

80's 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029

Note: Delivered is a property that underwent full renovation or new construction that can be occupied; Under Renovation is an existing property that is undergoing a renovation that fully repositions the building in the market; Under Construction is a property that is currently in the process of being built from ground up; Planned On Hold is a property that is ready to be built on spec but currently can't do to various internal or external factors;

Proposed, Needs Anchor is a property that is ready to be built, but needs an anchor tenant before it can continue; Speculative is a property that is a proposed development that is either unlikely to be developed or is planned far into the future Source: JLL Research

1.8M
2029
DEVELOPMENT
PROJECTS ON HOLD

New development slows significantly - high construction costs/interest rates

Nearly 40M s.f. has been delivered in the past 5 years, but the pipeline of new supply over the next 5 years is expected to be around one-fifth this amount, as the cost to build continues to rise and projects are put on hold.

14M

12M

11.6M

10M

9.4M

7M s.f.

(s.f.)

8.3M

7.9M

over next 5 years

New development

8M

6M

6.1M

4M

3.6M

2.9M

3.2M

2M

1.0M

0.7M

0.3M

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Delivered

Under Renovation

Under Construction

Planned On Hold

35.8M

TBD

40M

35M

30M

25M

20M

15M

10M

5M

0

Note: Delivered is a property that underwent full renovation or new construction that can be occupied; Under Renovation is an existing property that is undergoing a renovation that fully repositions the building in the market; Under Construction is a property that is currently in the process of being built from ground up; Planned On Hold is a property that is ready to be built on spec but currently can't do to various internal or external factors;

Proposed, Needs Anchor is a property that is ready to be built, but needs an anchor tenant before it can continue; Speculative is a property that is a proposed development that is either unlikely to be developed or is planned far into the future Source: JLL Research

