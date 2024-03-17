Manhattan
NYC office market: 5 Themes to know
Leasing activity in 2023 ends on a high note
- Leasing activity in Q4 totaled almost 7.4 million s.f., making it 2023's strongest quarter.
- This brings total leasing activity in 2023 to 23.1 million s.f.
Financial services and law firms drove more than half of leasing activity in 2023
- Financial services companies and law firms represented more than 52% of leasing volume.
Overall vacancy in Manhattan increased but availability remains stable.
- Overall vacancy increased by 50 basis points to 17.0%.
- The majority of this is due to the completion of PENN 2 and One Madison, totaling 3.2M s.f., although anticipated.
Overall Manhattan direct asking rents continue to correct slowly
- Direct asking rents declined slightly by $0.84, or 1% since last quarter to $81.00 p.s.f.
- Downtown has seen the steepest correction in direct asking rents, decreasing by almost 11% since Q1 2020, from $69.08 to $61.65 p.s.f.
- Midtown rents however have stayed more resilient with direct rents at $86.67 p.s.f..
The development pipeline has narrowed significantly
- With most of the space under construction already leased or owner- occupied, the amount of available space in new construction will continue to fall to under 2.5M s.f. This is forcing demand into the best available space into existing, highly-improved buildings.
Top of market demand shows resiliency, as tenants continue the flight to quality
- 73% of leasing volume in 2023 took place in properties with a major amenity
- Select Midtown submarket Trophy and A properties see their lowest vacancy rates in history.
Manhattan submarket overview
.
Trophy, Class A & B
M I D T O W N
M I D T O W N S O U T H
D O W N T O W N
O V E R A L L
Inventory
293.3M s.f.
82.9M s.f.
97.5M s.f.
473.6M s.f.
Direct vacant
36.6M s.f.
11.4M s.f.
13.6M s.f.
58.2M s.f.
Sublease vacant
9.7M s.f.
3.5M s.f.
5.7M s.f.
18.9M s.f.
Current Vacancy
15.8%
18.0%
19.8%
17.0%
Direct Average
$86.67/s.f.
$85.37/s.f.
$61.65/s.f.
$81.00/s.f.
Asking Rent
Leasing volume and inventory
Leasing volume in 2023 exceeded 2020 and 2021 but fell 15% below 2022 total leasing volume as uncertainty around interest rates and the economy generally weighed down on the market for most of the year.
50M
1996-2001 Average Volume
480M
40.8 M s.f.
2004-2006 Average Volume
45M
37.7 M s.f.
2010-2019 Average Volume
Dot-com
35.0 M s.f.
460M
40M
Correction
35M
Financial
440M
Leasing volume (s.f.)
30M
Crisis
Inventory (s.f.)
25M
COVID-19
27.1M
420M
20M
23.1M
400M
15M
10M
380M
5M
0
360M
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
New York City employment at an all-time high
The city's unemployment rate continues to trend down.
4800
14.0%
4.6 Million
12.3%
4.7 Million
12.0%
(in '000s)
4600
10.0%
Employed Population
4400
Unemployment Rate
8.0%
7.7%
8.0%
4200
6.2%
5.4%
6.0%
4000
5.2%
4.7%
5.2%
Total
4.3%
4.3%
4.1%
4.0%
3800
2.0%
3600
0.0%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total Employment
Unemployment Rate
Note: Numbers reflect unemployment rate and all non-farm employment numbers in January of each given year.
NYC firms are hiring, overwhelmingly for in-office jobs
In-office jobs dominate the share of job postings in the city, as firms continue to want employees in the office.
Number of job postings, remote and non-remote
Available Jobs
300000
per available worker
250000
Management
Biz & Financial Ops
200000
1.8
2.5
Jobs per
Jobs per
150000
unemployed
unemployed
worker (Dec 2023)
worker (Dec 2023)
100000
Computer & Math
Legal
50000
8.5
2.6
Jobs per
Jobs per
unemployed
unemployed
0
worker (Dec 2023)
worker (Dec 2023)
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
Nov-20
Mar-21
May-21
Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Mar-22
May-22
Jul-22
Sep-22
Nov-22
Mar-23
May-23
Jul-23
Sep-23
Nov-23
Jan-20
Jan-21
Jan-22
Jan-23
Jan-24
Remote
Non-Remote
Leasing trends reflect the importance of amenities
Buildings with amenities attract more leasing activity and higher rents in general, with social and wellness amenities becoming more popular.
73%
of leasing activity in 2023
was within
amenitized properties
Top of Market leasing by amenity, pre- and post-COVID
70%
60%
50%
51.7%
53.3%
40%
40.3%
39.5%
48.9%
30%
33.1%
38.7%
20%
28.8%
10%
12.2%
17.3%
0%
Conference Center
Tenant Lounge
Gym
Proximity to Transit
Outdoor Space
+11.4%
+10.7
+5.6
+5.1
+4.4
Pre-COVID
Post-COVID
Note: Major amenities include a gym, conference center, tenant lounge, tenant-only outdoor space, restaurant, parking garage, event space.
Tenant demand for amenitized buildings has resulted in:
Representative Amenities
Historic Manhattan new construction
The wave of new construction, driven by Hudson Yards, mirrored the NYC pipeline (1960-1990); reduced supply anticipated over the next 5-10 years.
14M
Average Annual Delivery per Decade
1960-1989: 6.2M SF
12M
2000-2017: 1.9M SF
11.6M
10M
2018 -2023: 7.8M SF
(s.f.)
2024-2029: 1.7M SF
9.4M
8.3M
7.9M
Financial Crisis
development
8M
6.4M 6.3M
5.7M
6.1M
6M
5.3M
5.0M
4.9M
New
3.6M
4M
3.0M
3.2M
2.6M
2.6M
2.3M
2.9M
2.1M
2.1M
1.4M
1.8M
2M
1.2M
1.0M
0.7M
0.7M
0.7M
0
0
0
0.1M 0.3M
0.3M
0
60's
70's
80's 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029
New development slows significantly - high construction costs/interest rates
Nearly 40M s.f. has been delivered in the past 5 years, but the pipeline of new supply over the next 5 years is expected to be around one-fifth this amount, as the cost to build continues to rise and projects are put on hold.
14M
12M
11.6M
10M
9.4M
7M s.f.
(s.f.)
8.3M
7.9M
over next 5 years
New development
8M
6M
6.1M
4M
3.6M
2.9M
3.2M
2M
1.0M
0.7M
0.3M
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Delivered
Under Renovation
Under Construction
Planned On Hold
35.8M
TBD
40M
35M
30M
25M
20M
15M
10M
5M
0
