Manhattan Office Perspectives Prepared for 452 Fifth Avenue Research New York March 2024 jll.com

NYC office market: 5 Themes to know Leasing activity in 2023 ends on a high note Leasing activity in Q4 totaled almost 7.4 million s.f. , making it 2023's strongest quarter.

, making it 2023's strongest quarter. This brings total leasing activity in 2023 to 23.1 million s.f. Financial services and law firms drove more than half of leasing activity in 2023 Financial services companies and law firms represented more than 52% of leasing volume. Overall vacancy in Manhattan increased but availability remains stable. Overall vacancy increased by 50 basis points to 17.0%.

The majority of this is due to the completion of PENN 2 and One Madison, totaling 3.2M s.f., although anticipated. Overall Manhattan direct asking rents continue to correct slowly Direct asking rents declined slightly by $0.84, or 1% since last quarter to $81.00 p.s.f.

Downtown has seen the steepest correction in direct asking rents, decreasing by almost 11% since Q1 2020, from $69.08 to $61.65 p.s.f.

Midtown rents however have stayed more resilient with direct rents at $86.67 p.s.f.. The development pipeline has narrowed significantly With most of the space under construction already leased or owner- occupied, the amount of available space in new construction will continue to fall to under 2.5M s.f. This is forcing demand into the best available space into existing, highly-improved buildings. Top of market demand shows resiliency, as tenants continue the flight to quality 73% of leasing volume in 2023 took place in properties with a major amenity

Select Midtown submarket Trophy and A properties see their lowest vacancy rates in history.

Manhattan submarket overview . Trophy, Class A & B M I D T O W N M I D T O W N S O U T H D O W N T O W N O V E R A L L Inventory 293.3M s.f. 82.9M s.f. 97.5M s.f. 473.6M s.f. Direct vacant 36.6M s.f. 11.4M s.f. 13.6M s.f. 58.2M s.f. Sublease vacant 9.7M s.f. 3.5M s.f. 5.7M s.f. 18.9M s.f. Current Vacancy 15.8% 18.0% 19.8% 17.0% Direct Average $86.67/s.f. $85.37/s.f. $61.65/s.f. $81.00/s.f. Asking Rent

Leasing volume and inventory Leasing volume in 2023 exceeded 2020 and 2021 but fell 15% below 2022 total leasing volume as uncertainty around interest rates and the economy generally weighed down on the market for most of the year. 50M 1996-2001 Average Volume 480M 40.8 M s.f. 2004-2006 Average Volume 45M 37.7 M s.f. 2010-2019 Average Volume Dot-com 35.0 M s.f. 460M 40M Correction 35M Financial 440M Leasing volume (s.f.) 30M Crisis Inventory (s.f.) 25M COVID-19 27.1M 420M 20M 23.1M 400M 15M 10M 380M 5M 0 360M 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

New York City employment at an all-time high The city's unemployment rate continues to trend down. 4800 14.0% 4.6 Million 12.3% 4.7 Million 12.0% (in '000s) 4600 10.0% Employed Population 4400 Unemployment Rate 8.0% 7.7% 8.0% 4200 6.2% 5.4% 6.0% 4000 5.2% 4.7% 5.2% Total 4.3% 4.3% 4.1% 4.0% 3800 2.0% 3600 0.0% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Employment Unemployment Rate Note: Numbers reflect unemployment rate and all non-farm employment numbers in January of each given year.

NYC firms are hiring, overwhelmingly for in-office jobs In-office jobs dominate the share of job postings in the city, as firms continue to want employees in the office. Number of job postings, remote and non-remote Available Jobs 300000 per available worker 250000 Management Biz & Financial Ops 200000 1.8 2.5 Jobs per Jobs per 150000 unemployed unemployed worker (Dec 2023) worker (Dec 2023) 100000 Computer & Math Legal 50000 8.5 2.6 Jobs per Jobs per unemployed unemployed 0 worker (Dec 2023) worker (Dec 2023) Mar-20 May-20 Jul-20 Sep-20 Nov-20 Mar-21 May-21 Jul-21 Sep-21 Nov-21 Mar-22 May-22 Jul-22 Sep-22 Nov-22 Mar-23 May-23 Jul-23 Sep-23 Nov-23 Jan-20 Jan-21 Jan-22 Jan-23 Jan-24 Remote Non-Remote

Leasing trends reflect the importance of amenities Buildings with amenities attract more leasing activity and higher rents in general, with social and wellness amenities becoming more popular. 73% of leasing activity in 2023 was within amenitized properties Top of Market leasing by amenity, pre- and post-COVID 70% 60% 50% 51.7% 53.3% 40% 40.3% 39.5% 48.9% 30% 33.1% 38.7% 20% 28.8% 10% 12.2% 17.3% 0% Conference Center Tenant Lounge Gym Proximity to Transit Outdoor Space +11.4% +10.7 +5.6 +5.1 +4.4 Pre-COVID Post-COVID Note: Major amenities include a gym, conference center, tenant lounge, tenant-only outdoor space, restaurant, parking garage, event space.

Tenant demand for amenitized buildings has resulted in: Representative Amenities Source: JLL Research 8 | © 2023 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved.

Historic Manhattan new construction The wave of new construction, driven by Hudson Yards, mirrored the NYC pipeline (1960-1990); reduced supply anticipated over the next 5-10 years. 14M Average Annual Delivery per Decade 1960-1989: 6.2M SF 12M 2000-2017: 1.9M SF 11.6M 10M 2018 -2023: 7.8M SF (s.f.) 2024-2029: 1.7M SF 9.4M 8.3M 7.9M Financial Crisis development 8M 6.4M 6.3M 5.7M 6.1M 6M 5.3M 5.0M 4.9M New 3.6M 4M 3.0M 3.2M 2.6M 2.6M 2.3M 2.9M 2.1M 2.1M 1.4M 1.8M 2M 1.2M 1.0M 0.7M 0.7M 0.7M 0 0 0 0.1M 0.3M 0.3M 0 60's 70's 80's 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Note: Delivered is a property that underwent full renovation or new construction that can be occupied; Under Renovation is an existing property that is undergoing a renovation that fully repositions the building in the market; Under Construction is a property that is currently in the process of being built from ground up; Planned On Hold is a property that is ready to be built on spec but currently can't do to various internal or external factors; Proposed, Needs Anchor is a property that is ready to be built, but needs an anchor tenant before it can continue; Speculative is a property that is a proposed development that is either unlikely to be developed or is planned far into the future