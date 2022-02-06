Property Connect : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 0

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Loans advanced:

$25,000 Loan advanced by JGM Property Investments Pty Ltd $25,000 Loan advanced by Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) (31) 8.2 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 58 8.3 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) 0 8.4 Total available funding (Item 8.2 + Item 8.3) 58 8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.4 divided by 1.87 Item 8.1)

8.6 If Item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: Operating cash flow for the September quarter includes the annual ASX Listing Fee of $25,000 license for 2022 year, therefore expected operating cash flow requirement for the next two quarters is $65,000.

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: The Shareholders advanced $50,000 by way of a loan 23rd December 2021 and a further $25,000 13th January 2022 to assist with ongoing support for the business's operations. Further refunds from GST are also expected. Shareholders will provide further support if required.

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: The business is confident it will continue to meet its objectives as optimistic business opportunities are in the pipeline.