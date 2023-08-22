Property For Industry Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 55.38 million compared to NZD 54.68 million a year ago. Net loss was NZD 30.53 million compared to net income of NZD 23.78 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0608 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.047 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0608 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.047 a year ago.

