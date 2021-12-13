Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Property Perfect Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PF   TH0352A10Z07

PROPERTY PERFECT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Property Perfect Public : Resignation as the director.

12/13/2021 | 12:56am EST
Date/Time
13 Dec 2021 12:46:08
Headline
Resignation as the director.
Symbol
PF
Source
PF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Property Perfect pcl published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 05:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 720 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2021 -855 M -25,6 M -25,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,44x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 4 672 M 139 M 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart PROPERTY PERFECT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Property Perfect Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPERTY PERFECT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 THB
Average target price 0,62 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanith Adhyanasakul Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sirirat Wongwattana CFO, Executive Director & Chief Supporting Officer
Thanong Bidaya Chairman
Wicharn Siriwetwarawut Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pornswat Katechulasriroj Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPERTY PERFECT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED28.95%139
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.76%35 471
VONOVIA SE-10.43%32 632
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-9.13%17 828
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY7.20%16 544
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.51%15 272