Property Acquisition II : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents ​ ​ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q/A Amendment No. 1 (MARK ONE) ​ ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number: 001-40087 ​ PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Delaware 85-3851769 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) ​ ​ ​ 654 Madison Avenue, Suite 1009 New York, New York10065 (Address of principal executive offices) ​ ​ ​ (646) 502-9845 (Issuer's telephone number) ​ ​ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of

$11.50 PSAGW The NasdaqStock Market LLC ​ Check whether the issuer (1) filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the past 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ⌧No ◻ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of 'large accelerated filer', 'accelerated filer', 'smaller reporting company', and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ​ ​ ​ Large accelerated filer ◻ Accelerated filer ◻ Non-accelerated filer ⌧ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ ​ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒No ◻ ​ As of July 23, 2021, there were 32,839,000 shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value and 7,925,000 shares of Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, issued and outstanding. ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE This Amendment No.1 to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A (the '10-Q/A') amends the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23, 2021 (the 'Original Form 10-Q'). The purpose of the 10-Q/A is to disclose financial information and certain cover page information of the Original Form 10-Q in XBRL format, which were not disclosed in the Original Form 10-Q. No additional changes, revisions, or updates have been made to the original Form 10-Q in this 10-Q/A. This Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 10-Q speaks as of the original filing date of the Original Form 10-Q and does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date. ​ ​ Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II ​ FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Page Part I. Financial Information 1 ​ ​ ​ Item 1. Financial Statements 1 ​ Condensed Balance Sheets as of March 31. 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 1 ​ Condensed Statement of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 2 ​ Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 3 ​ Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 4 ​ Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (Unaudited) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 22 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures Regarding Market Risk 25 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 25 Part II. Other Information 26 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 26 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 26 Item 5. Other Information 26 Item 6. Exhibits 27 Part III. Signatures 28 ​ ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Interim Financial Statements. PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ​ ​ (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ASSETS ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Current assets ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash ​ $ 1,431,149 ​ $ 165,000 Prepaid expenses ​ 397,785 ​ - Total Current Assets ​ ​ 1,828,934 ​ ​ 165,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Deferred offering costs ​ ​ - ​ ​ 193,118 Marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ ​ 317,004,976 ​ ​ - TOTAL ASSETS ​ $ 318,833,910 ​ $ 358,118 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY ​ ​ Current liabilities ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accrued expenses ​ $ 470,376 ​ $ 1,540 Accrued offering costs ​ ​ 476,535 ​ ​ 133,118 Promissory note - related party ​ ​ - ​ ​ 200,000 Total Current Liabilities ​ ​ 946,911 ​ ​ 334,658 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Warrant Liability ​ 6,751,843 ​ - Deferred underwriting fee payable ​ 11,095,000 ​ - Total Liabilities ​ 18,793,754 ​ 334,658 ​ ​ ​ Commitments ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, subject to possible redemption, 29,504,015 and no shares at redemption value of $10.00and $0.00 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ​ ​ 295,040,150 ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ Stockholders' Equity ​ ​ Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding ​ - ​ - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,334,985 and no shares issuedand outstanding(excluding 29,504,015 and no shares subject to possible redemption) at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ​ 333 ​ - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,925,000 and 8,625,000 shares issuedand outstandingat March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ​ 793 ​ 863 Additional paid-in capital ​ 5,396,752 ​ 24,137 Accumulated deficit ​ (397,872) ​ (1,540) Total Stockholders' Equity ​ 5,000,006 ​ 23,460 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY ​ $ 318,833,910 ​ $ 358,118 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 1 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Operating and formation expenses ​ $ 486,566 Loss from operations ​ ​ (486,566) ​ ​ ​ ​ Other income: ​ ​ ​ Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ ​ 4,976 Change in fair value of warrant liability ​ ​ 488,085 Transaction costs allocable to warrant liability ​ ​ (402,827) Other income, net ​ ​ 90,234 ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss ​ $ (396,332) ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock subject to redemption ​ 29,503,366 ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A common stock subject to redemption ​ $ 0.00 ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Common stock ​ 8,461,051 ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted net loss per share, Common stock ​ $ (0.05) ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 2 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A ​ Class B ​ Additional ​ ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ Common Stock ​ Common Stock ​ Paid-in ​ Accumulated ​ Stockholders' ​ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance - January 1, 2021 ​ - ​ $ - ​ 8,625,000 ​ $ 863 ​ $ 24,137 ​ $ (1,540) ​ $ 23,460 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sale of 31,700,000 Units, net of underwriting discounts ​ 31,700,000 ​ ​ 3,170 ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 292,205,256 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 292,208,426 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sale of 839,000 Private Placement Units ​ 839,000 ​ ​ 84 ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 8,203,648 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 8,203,732 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Issuance of Representative Shares ​ 300,000 ​ ​ 30 ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 840 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 870 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Forfeiture of Founder Shares ​ - ​ ​ - ​ (700,000) ​ ​ (70) ​ ​ 70 ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Common stock subject to possible redemption ​ (29,504,015) ​ ​ (2,951) ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (295,037,199) ​ ​ - ​ ​ (295,040,150) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss - ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ (396,332) ​ (396,332) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance - March 31, 2021 3,334,985 ​ $ 333 ​ 7,925,000 ​ $ 793 ​ $ 5,396,752 ​ $ (397,872) ​ $ 5,000,006 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 3 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Operating Activities: ​ Net loss ​ $ (396,332) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ ​ (4,976) Change in fair value of warrant liability ​ ​ (488,085) Offering cost allocable to warrant liabilities ​ ​ 402,827 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ​ Prepaid expenses ​ ​ (397,785) Accrued expenses ​ 468,836 Net cash used in operating activities ​ (415,515) ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Investing Activities: ​ ​ ​ Investment of cash in Trust Account ​ ​ (317,000,000) Net cash used in investing activities ​ ​ (317,000,000) ​ ​ Cash Flows from Financing Activities: ​ Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discounts paid ​ 310,660,000 Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Units ​ ​ 8,390,000 Proceeds from issuance of Representative Shares ​ ​ 870 Repayment of promissory note-related party ​ (200,000) Payment of offering costs ​ (169,206) Net cash provided by financing activities ​ 318,681,664 ​ ​ Net Change in Cash ​ 1,266,149 Cash - Beginning of period ​ 165,000 Cash - End of period ​ $ 1,431,149 ​ ​ ​ Non-Cash investing and financing activities: ​ ​ Offering costs included in accrued offering costs ​ $ 347,117 Initial classification of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 295,033,660 Change in value of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 6,490 Deferred underwriting fee payable ​ $ 11,095,000 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ ​ 4 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (the 'Company') was incorporated in Delaware on October 29, 2020. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (the 'Business Combination'). The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity through March 31, 2021 relates to the Company's formation, initial public offering ('Proposed Public Offering'), which is described below, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Proposed Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on March 1, 2021. On March 8, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units (the 'Units' and, with respect to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the 'Public Shares'), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000, which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 805,000 units (the 'Private Placement Units') at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement to Property Solutions Acquisition Sponsor II, LLC (the 'Sponsor')and EarlyBirdCapital,Inc. ('EarlyBirdCapital'), generating gross proceeds of $8,050,000, which is described in Note 5. On March 12, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option (see Note 4), resulting in an additional 1,700,000 Units issued for an aggregate amount of $17,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 34,000 Private Placement Units at $10.00 per Private Placement Units, generating total proceeds of $340,000 (see Note 5). Transaction costs amounted to $18,140,741, consisting of $6,340,000 of underwriting fees, $11,095,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $705,741 of other offering costs. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on March 8, 2021 and the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option on March 12, 2021, an amount of $317,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units was placed in a trust account (the 'Trust Account'), and will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete a Business Combination having an 5 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into an initial Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the 'public stockholders') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 immediately prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the 'Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation'), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the'SEC') and file tender offer documents with the SEC containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor and EarlyBirdCapital have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5), Representative Shares (as defined in Note 7), Private Shares (as defined in Note 4) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Proposed Public Offering (a) in favor of approving a Business Combination and (b) not to convert any shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a Business Combination or sell any shares to the Company in a tender offer in connection with a Business Combination. Additionally, public stockholders may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction or vote at all. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to the Founder Shares, Private Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would affect a public stockholders' ability to convert or sell their shares to the Company in connection with a Business Combination or affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until March 8, 2023 to complete a Business Combination (the 'Combination Period'). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than tenbusiness days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay taxes, divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if 6 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Sponsor and EarlyBirdCapital have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares, Representative Shares and Private Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or EarlyBirdCapital acquire Public Shares in or after the Proposed Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriter has agreed to waive its rights to the deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Proposed Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below $10.00 per Public Share, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a valid and enforceable agreement with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind they may have in or to any monies held in the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of Proposed Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. ​ ​ NOTE 2. REVISION OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company previously accounted for its outstanding Public Warrants (as defined in Note 5) and Placement Warrants (collectively, with the Public Warrants, the 'Warrants') issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities. The warrant agreement governing the Warrants includes a provision that provides for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant. In addition, the warrant agreement includes a provision that in the event of a tender offer or exchange offer made to and accepted by holders of more than 50% of the outstanding shares of a single class of stock, all holders of the Warrants would be entitled to receive cash for their Warrants (the 'tender offer provision'). 7 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Statement'). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain settlement terms and provisions related to certain tender offers following a business combination, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement. In further consideration of the SEC Statement, the Company's management further evaluated the Warrants under Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Subtopic 815-40, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity. ASC Section 815-40-15 addresses equity versus liability treatment and classification of equity-linked financial instruments, including warrants, and states that a warrant may be classified as a component of equity only if, among other things, the warrant is indexed to the issuer's common stock. Under ASC Section 815-40-15, a warrant is not indexed to the issuer's common stock if the terms of the warrant require an adjustment to the exercise price upon a specified event and that event is not an input to the fair value of the warrant. Based on management's evaluation, the Company's audit committee, in consultation with management, concluded that the Company's Warrants are not indexed to the Company's common stock in the manner contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-15 because the holder of the instrument is not an input into the pricing of a fixed-for-fixed option on equity shares. In addition, based on management's evaluation, the Company's audit committee, in consultation with management, concluded that the tender offer provision fails the 'classified in stockholders' equity' criteria as contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-25. As a result of the above, the Company should have classified the Warrants as derivative liabilities in its previously issued financial statement as of March 8, 2021. Under this accounting treatment, the Company is required to measure the fair value of the Warrants at the end of each reporting period as well as re-evaluate the treatment of the warrants and recognize changes in the fair value from the prior period in the Company's operating results for the current period. The Company's accounting for the Warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities did not have any effect on the Company's previously reported investments held in trust or cash. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ As ​ ​ ​ ​ Previously ​ ​ ​ ​ As ​ ​ Reported ​ Adjustments ​ Revised ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance sheet as of March 8, 2021 (audited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Warrant Liability ​ $ - ​ $ 6,854,113 ​ $ 17,856,753 Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption ​ 285,868,580 ​ (6,854,110) ​ 279,014,470 Class A Common Stock ​ 252 ​ 69 ​ 321 Additional Paid-in Capital ​ 5,000,434 ​ 382,756 ​ 5,383,190 Accumulated Deficit ​ (1,540) ​ (382,828) ​ (384,368) Total Stockholders' Equity ​ 5,000,009 ​ (3) ​ 5,000,006 ​ ​ NOTE 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP') for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the SEC. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information 8 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's prospectus for its Initial Public Offering as filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021. The interim results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2021 or for any future periods. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of the condensed financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. 9 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account At March 31, 2021, substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were held in money market funds which are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury securities. At December 31, 2020, there were no assets held in the Trust Account. The Company accounts for its securities held in the trust account in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 320 'Debt and Equity Securities.' These securities are classified as trading securities with unrealized gains or losses, if any, recognized through the statement of operations. Warrant Liability The Company accounts for the Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40 under which the Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, the Company classifies the Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The Warrants are valued using a binomial lattice model. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly , at March 8, 2021, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheets. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, 'Income Taxes.' Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax 10 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The effective tax rate differs from the statutory tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to the valuation allowance recorded on the Company's net operating losses. Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Net income (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, excluding shares of common stock subject to forfeiture. At March 31, 2021, weighted average shares were reduced for the effect of an aggregate of 425,000 shares of common stock that were subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option was not exercised by the underwriters (see Note 6). The Company has not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and private placement to purchase an aggregate of 8,143,250 shares in the calculation of diluted loss per share, since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events and the inclusion of such warrants would be anti-dilutive. The Company's statement of operations includes a presentation of income (loss) per share for common stock subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of income (loss) per share. Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted, for Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income or loss on marketable securities held by the Trust Account, net of applicable franchise and income taxes, by the weighted average number of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding since original issuance. Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, for non-redeemable common stock is calculated by dividing the net income (loss), adjusted for income or loss on marketable securities attributable to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of non-redeemable common stock outstanding for the period. Non-redeemable common stock includes Founder Shares and non-redeemable shares of common stock as these shares do not have any redemption features. Non-redeemable common stock participates in the income or loss on marketable securities based on non-redeemable shares' proportionate interest. 11 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months ​ ​ Ended ​ ​ March 31, ​ ​ 2021 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ Numerator: Earnings allocable to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account ​ $ 4,631 Less: interest available to be withdrawn for payment of taxes ​ (4,631) Net income attributable ​ $ - Denominator: Weighted Average Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ 29,503,366 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ $ 0.00 ​ ​ ​ ​ Non-Redeemable Common Stock ​ Numerator: Net Loss minus Net Earnings ​ Net loss ​ $ (396,332) Add: Net loss allocable to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption ​ - Non-Redeemable Net Loss ​ $ (396,332) Denominator: Weighted Average Non-redeemable Common stock ​ Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable Common stock ​ 8,461,051 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Non-redeemable Common stock ​ $ (0.05) ​ Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on these accounts. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, 'Fair Value Measurement,' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying condensed balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature, excluding the Warrant liability (see Note 10). Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020. The FASB issued Accounting Standards Update ('ASU') No. 2020-06, Debt -debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity' Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity' Own Equity ('ASU 2020-06'), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 in the current quarter. Adoption of the ASU did not impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. 12 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ ​ NOTE 4. PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 31,700,000 Units, inclusive of 1,700,000 Units sold to the underwriters on March 12, 2021 upon the underwriters' election to partially exercise their over-allotment option, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant ('Public Warrant'). Each Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Note 9). ​ NOTE 5. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor and EarlyBirdCapital purchased an aggregate of 805,000 Private Placement Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement. The Sponsor purchased 655,000 Private Placement Units and EarlyBirdCapital purchased 150,000 Private Placement Units. The Sponsor has agreed to purchase up to an additional 67,500 Private Placement Units and EarlyBirdCapital has agreed to purchase up to an additional 22,500 Private Placement Units if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. On March 12, 2021, the Sponsor and EarlyBirdCapital purchased 34,000 Private Placement Units for an additional aggregate purchase price of $340,000 in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. Each Private Placement Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock ('Private Share') and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant ('Private Placement Warrant'). Each Private Placement Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). The proceeds from the Private Placement Units were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law). ​ NOTE 6. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On November 10, 2020, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain offering costs of the Company in consideration for 5,750,000 shares of Class B common stock (the 'Founder Shares'). On February 4, 2021, the Company effectuated a 1:1.25 stock split of its Class B common stock and on March 3, 2021, the Company effectuated a 1.2 stock split of its Class B common stock, which resulted in an aggregate of 8,625,000 Founder Shares outstanding. The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 700,000 shares that remain subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor following the underwriters' election to partially exercise their over-allotment option (see Note 8), so that the Sponsor and the Company's independent directors will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Proposed Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor did not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering and excluding the Private Shares). As a result of the underwriters' election to partially exercise their over-allotment option, a total of 425,000 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture and 700,000 Founder Shares were forfeited resulting in an aggregate of 7,925,000 Founder Shares outstanding. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the reported closing price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company 13 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property Administrative Services Agreement The Company agreed, commencing on March 3, 2021 through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to pay an affiliate of the Company's executive officers a total of $10,000 per month for office space and general and administrative services. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company incurred $10,000 in fees for these services, of which such amount is included in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the accompanying balance sheet. Promissory Note - Related Party On November 10, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note to the Sponsor (the 'Promissory Note'), pursuant to which the Company could borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note was non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) December 31, 2021, (ii) the consummation of the Initial Public Offering or (ii) the date on which the Company determines not to proceed with the Initial Public Offering. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there was no and $200,000 outstanding under the Promissory Note. The outstanding amount of $200,000 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on March 8, 2021. Related Party Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into units of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units would be identical to the Private Placement Units. ​ NOTE 7. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on March 3, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares and Representative Shares, as well as the holders of the Private Placement Units and any units that may be issued in payment of Working Capital Loans made to the Company, have registration rights to require the Company to register for resale of any of the Company's securities held by them. The holder of these securities and the Sponsor are entitled to make unlimited demands that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain 'piggy-back' registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, EarlyBirdCapital may only make a demand on one occasion and only during the five-year period beginning on the effective date of the Proposed Public Offering. In addition, EarlyBirdCapital may participate in a 'piggy-back' registration only during the seven-year period beginning on the effective date of the Proposed Public Offering. The 14 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. However, the registration and stockholder rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lock-up period. The registration rights and stockholder agreement does not contain liquidated damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering the Company's securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. As a result of On March 8, 2021, the underwriter's election to partially exercise the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,700,000 Units and forfeited their option to purchase and additional 2,800,000 Units. The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $10,500,000 in the aggregate (or $12,075,000 in the aggregate if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full). The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. ​ NOTE 8. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 8, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issuedor outstanding. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock- The Company is authorized to issue up to 100,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At March 31, 2021, there were 3,334,985 shares of Class A common stock issuedand outstanding, excluding 29,504,015 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. At December 31, 2020, there were no shares of Class A common stock issuedor outstanding. Class B Common Stock- The Company is authorized to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 7,925,000 and 8,625,000 shares of common stock issuedand outstanding. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders except as otherwise required by law. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts offered in this prospectus and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the Sponsor agrees to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance, including a specified future issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon completion of the Proposed Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued 15 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ in connection with a Business Combination (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by public stockholders) (excluding any Private Placement Units issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans). The Sponsor may also elect to convert their shares of Class B common stock into an equal number of shares of Class A common stock, subject to adjustment as provided above, at any time. NOTE 9. WARRANTS Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable 30 daysafter the completion of a Business Combination. The Public Warrants will expire five yearsafter the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its reasonable best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its reasonable best efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the sixtieth day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a 'cashless basis' in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon not less than 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption, or the 30-day redemption period, to each warrant holder; and; and ● if, and only if, the reported closing price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30 -trading day period commencing once the warrants become exercisable and ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if the Company is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. 16 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption provided that during such 30 day period holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares based on the redemption date and the 'fair market value' of our shares of Class A common stock (as defined below) except as otherwise described below; provided, further, that if the warrants are not exercised on a cashless basis or otherwise during such 30 day period, the Company shall redeem such warrants for $0.10 per share; ● if, and only if, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption at the same price (equal to a number of shares of Class A common stock) as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above; and ● if, and only if, there is an effective registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating thereto available throughout the 30- day period after written notice of redemption is given. ​ If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis,' as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by them prior to such issuance), or the Newly Issued Price, (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 50% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day after the day on which the Company consummates Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of (i) the Market Value and (ii) the Newly Issued Price and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants will and the Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the 17 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Representative Shares The Company issued 300,000 shares of common stock (the 'Representative Shares') to the designees of EarlyBirdCapital for an aggregate purchase price of $870. The Company accounted for the Representative Shares as an offering cost of the Initial Public Offering, with a corresponding credit to stockholders' equity. The Company estimated the fair value of the Representative Shares to be $3,000,000, based upon the price of the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering. The holders of the Representative Shares have agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any such shares until the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the holders have agreed (i) to waive their conversion rights (or right to participate in any tender offer) with respect to such shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Representative Shares have been deemed compensation by FINRA and are therefore subject to a lock-up for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statement related to the Proposed Public Offering pursuant to Rule 5110(e)(1) of FINRA's NASD Conduct Rules. Pursuant to FINRA Rule 5110(e)(1), these securities will not be the subject of any hedging, short sale, derivative, put or call transaction that would result in the economic disposition of the securities by any person for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statements related to the Initial Public Offering, nor may they be sold, transferred, assigned, pledged or hypothecated for a period of 180 days immediately following the effective date of the registration statements related to the Initial Public Offering except to any underwriter and selected dealer participating in the Initial Public Offering and their bona fide officers or partners. ​ NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. ​ 18 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 31, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ March 31, March 8, Description ​ Level 2021 2021 Assets: ​ ​ Marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 ​ $ 317,004,976 ​ $ 317,000,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Liabilities: ​ ​ Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants ​ 3 ​ $ 174,093 ​ $ 186,678 Warrant Liability - Public Warrants 1 ​ ​ 6,577,750 ​ ​ 7,053,250 ​ The Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities on our accompanying March 31, 2021 condensed balance sheet. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the condensed statement of operations. Initial Measurement ​ The Company established the initial fair value for the Public and Private Placement Warrants on March 8, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a binomial lattice model. The Company allocated the proceeds received from (i) the sale of Units (which is inclusive of one share of Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one Public Warrant), (ii) the sale of Private Placement Warrants, and (iii) the issuance of Class B ordinary shares, first to the Warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds allocated to Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares based on their relative fair values at 19 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ the initial measurement date. The Warrants were classified as Level 3 at the initial measurement date due to the use of unobservable inputs. The key inputs into the binomial lattice model for the Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants were as follows at initial measurement: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ March 8, 2021 ​ ​ (Initial Input ​ Measurement) Risk-free interest rate ​ 0.94 % Effective expiration date ​ 7/23/2026 ​ One-touch hurdle ​ $ 18.13 ​ Dividend yield ​ 0.00 % Expected volatility ​ 14.8 % Exercise price ​ $ 11.50 ​ Unit Price ​ $ 9.78 ​ ​ On March 8, 2021, the Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants were determined to be $0.89 per warrant for aggregate values of $7.1 million and $0.19 million, respectively. Subsequent Measurement The Warrants are measured at fair value on a recurring basis. The subsequent measurement of the Public Warrants as of March 31, 2021 is classified as Level 1 due to the use of an observable market quote in an active market. The subsequent measurement of the Private Placement Warrants was calculated using a Black Scholes model which is considered a Level 3 measurement. The key inputs into the binomial lattice model for the Private Placement Warrants were as follows at March 31, 2021: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Input ​ ​ Risk-free interest rate ​ 0.99 % Effective expiration date ​ 7/23/2026 ​ One-touch hurdle ​ $ 18.12 ​ Dividend yield ​ 0.00 % Expected volatility ​ 14.8 % Exercise price ​ $ 11.50 ​ Unit Price ​ $ 9.63 ​ ​ As of March 31, 2021, the aggregate values of the Private Placement Warrants were $0.17 million. The following table presents the changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Private Placement ​ ​ Warrant Liability Fair value as of January 1, 2021 ​ $ - Initial measurement on March 8, 2021 (IPO) ​ 6,854,113 Initial measurement on March 12, 2021 (Over allotment) ​ 385,815 Change in valuation inputs or other assumptions ​ (488,085) Fair value as of March 31, 2021 ​ $ 6,751,843 20 Table of Contents PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ​ ​ There were $6,577,750 of transfers out of Level 3 into other levels in the fair value hierarchy during the three months ended March 31, 2021. ​ ​ ​ NOTE 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the condensed financial statements were issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the condensed financial statements. ​ ​ 21 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations References in this report (the 'Quarterly Report') to 'we,' 'us' or the 'Company' refer to Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II. References to our 'management' or our 'management team' refer to our officers and directors, and references to the 'Sponsor' refer to Property Solutions Acquisition Sponsor II, LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' regarding the completion of the Proposed Business Combination (as defined below), the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'seek' and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including that the conditions of the Proposed Business Combination are not satisfied. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's final prospectus for its Initial Public Offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on October 29, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. We intend to effectuate our Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. We expect to continue to incur significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a Business Combination will be successful. Results of Operations We have neither engaged in any operations nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from October 29, 2020 (inception) through March 31, 2021 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, described below, and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we had a net loss of $396,332, which consists of operating costs of $486,566 and transaction costs allocated to warrants of $402,827, offset by interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $4,976 and change in fair value of warrant liability of $488,085. 22 Table of Contents Liquidity and Capital Resources On March 8, 2021, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 Units at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the sale of 805,000 Private Placement Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement to the Sponsor and EarlyBirdCapital, generating gross proceeds of $8,050,000. On March 12, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 1,700,000 Units issued for an aggregate amount of $17,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 34,000 Private Placement Units at $10.00 per Private Placement Units, generating total proceeds of $340,000. Following the Initial Public Offering, the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, and the sale of the Private Placement Units, total of $17,000,000 was deposited into the Trust Account. We incurred $18,140,741 in Initial Public Offering related costs, including $6,340,000 of cash underwriting fees, 11,095,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $705,741 of other offering costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $415,515. Net loss of $396,332 was affected by transaction costs allocated to warrants of $402,827, change in fair value of warrant liability of $488,085 and interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $4,976. Changes in operating assets and liabilities provided $71,051 of cash for operating activities. As of March 31, 2021, we had marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $317,004,976 (including approximately $5,000 of interest income) consisting of U.S. Treasury Bills with a maturity of 185 days or less. Interest income on the balance in the Trust Account may be used by us to pay taxes. Through March 31, 2021, we have not withdrawn any interest earned from the Trust Account. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account (less income taxes payable), to complete our Business Combination. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. As of March 31, 2021, we had cash of $1,431,149. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into units at a price of $10.00 per unit, at the option of the lender. The units would be identical to the Private Placement Units. We do not believe we will need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business. However, if our estimate of the costs of identifying a target business, undertaking in-depth due diligence and negotiating a Business Combination are less than the actual amount necessary to do so, we may have insufficient funds available to operate our business prior to our Business Combination. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing either to complete our Business Combination or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our Public 23 Table of Contents Shares upon consummation of our Business Combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such Business Combination. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be considered off-balance sheet arrangements as of March 31, 2021. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. Contractual Obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay an affiliate of the Company's executive officers a total of $10,000 per month for office space and general and administrative services. We began incurring these fees on March 3, 2021 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the Business Combination and our liquidation. The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $10,500,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of condensed financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: Warrant Liability The Company accounts for the Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40 under which the Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment and must be recorded as liabilities. Accordingly, the Company classifies the Warrants as liabilities at their fair value and adjust the Private Placement Warrants to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. The Warrants are valued using a binomial lattice model. Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our common stock subject to possible conversion in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our condensed balance sheets. 24 Table of Contents Net Loss Per Common Share We apply the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted for Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the interest income earned on the Trust Account, net of applicable taxes, if any, by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding for the period. Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted for and non-redeemable common stock is calculated by dividing net loss less income attributable to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, by the weighted average number of shares of non-redeemable common stock outstanding for the period presented. Recent Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed financial statements. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk Not required for smaller reporting companies. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC Staff') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies('SPACs') (the 'Public Statement'). As a result of the aforementioned public statement and under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer have concluded that during the period covered by this report, solely due to the Company's restatement of its financial statements to reclassify the Company's warrants as described in the Note 2 to the Financial Statement herein, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2021, and that the foregoing arose as a result of a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. In light of this material weakness, we performed additional analysis as deemed necessary to ensure that our financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, management believes that the financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q present fairly in all material respects our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the periods presented. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter of 2021 covered by this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. However, as management has identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting with respect to the classification of the Company's Warrants as components of equity instead of as liabilities, as well as the related determination of the fair value of warrant liabilities, additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit, and related financial disclosures, the Company intends to address this material weakness by enhancing 25 Table of Contents its processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements to better evaluate its research and understanding of the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to its financial statements. The Company's current plans include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among its personnel and third-party professionals with whom it consults regarding complex accounting applications. The Company has also retained the services of a valuation expert to assist in valuation analysis of the Warrants on a quarterly basis. PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None Item 1A. Risk Factors Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this report include the risk factors described in our final prospectus for its Initial Public Offering filed with the SEC. As of the date of this Report, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our final prospectus for its Initial Public Offering filed with the SEC. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. On March 8, 2021, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 Units. The Units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $300,000,000. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the Initial Public Offering. The securities in the offering were registered under the Securities Act on registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-252763). The Securities and Exchange Commission declared the registration statements effective on March 1, 2021. Simultaneous with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement of an aggregate of 805,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit, generating total proceeds of $8,050,000. Each Private Placement Unit consists of one share of common stock ('Private Share') and one-fourth of one warrant ('Private Warrant'). Each whole Private Warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The issuance was made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The Private Warrants are identical to the warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Warrants are not transferable, assignable or salable until after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. On March 12, 2021, the underwriters partially exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in an additional 1,700,000 Units issued for an aggregate amount of $17,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' partial exercise of their over-allotment option, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 34,000 Private Placement Units at $10.00 per Private Placement Units, generating total proceeds of $340,000. A total of $17,000,000 was deposited into the Trust Account. Of the gross proceeds received from the Initial Public Offering, the exercise of the over-allotment option and the Private Placement Units, an aggregate of $317,000,000 was placed in the Trust Account. We paid a total of $6,340,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions and $705,741 for other costs and expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. For a description of the use of the proceeds generated in our Initial Public Offering, see Part I, Item 2 of this Form 10-Q. ​ 26 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. No. Description of Exhibit 1.1 ​ Underwriting Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, by and between the Company and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., as representative of the underwriters. 3.1 ​ Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company.(1) 4.1 ​ Warrant Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.(1) 10.1 ​ Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.(1) 10.2 ​ Registration Rights Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, by and among the Company, the Sponsor and the other Holders (as defined therein) signatory thereto.(1) 10.3 ​ Private Placement Units Purchase Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, between the Company and Property Solutions Acquisition Sponsor II, LLC.(1) 10.4 ​ Private Placement Units Purchase Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, between the Company and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc.(1) 10.5 ​ Letter Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, by and among the Company, the Sponsor and each director and officer of the Company.(1) 10.6 ​ Form of Indemnity Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.5 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-252763) filed on February 5, 2021).(1) 10.7 ​ Administrative Services Agreement, dated March 3, 2021, between the Registrant and the Benchmark RE Group LLC.(1) 31.1* ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2* ​ Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1* ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2* ​ Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS* ​ XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH* ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL* ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF* ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB* ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Labels Linkbase Document 101.PRE* ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document ​ * Filed herewith. (1) Previously filed as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 3, 2021 and incorporated by reference herein. ​ 27 Table of Contents SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. ​ PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP. II ​ Date: July 26, 2021 ​ By: /s/ Jordan Vogel ​ Name: Jordan Vogel ​ Title: Co-Chief Executive Officer ​ (Principal Executive Officer) ​ Date: July 26, 2021 ​ By: /s/ Aaron Feldman ​ Name: Aaron Feldman ​ Title: Co-Chief Executive Officer ​ (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) ​ ​ ​ 28 Attachments Original document

