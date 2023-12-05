Singapore - December 5, 2023 - PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) ("PropertyGuru" or "the Group"), Southeast Asia's leading[1], property technology ("PropTech") company, is pleased to share that Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, PropertyGuru Group, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of INSEAD effective December 1, 2023.

Hari Krishnan, an esteemed INSEAD alum and a prominent figure in the technology and digital sectors, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of INSEAD, the Business School for the World. As a 2005 MBA program graduate, Hari has maintained a strong connection with INSEAD, making substantial contributions to its community. With over two decades of leadership experience in various technology and digital organizations across Asia and the US, Hari is well-positioned to further INSEAD's mission to bring together people, culture, and ideas to shape responsible leaders. His aim is to utilize the school's expansive global network and its diverse culture to drive digital innovation in multiple sectors.

An engaged member of the INSEAD community, Hari has significantly influenced future leaders, as demonstrated by his commencement address to the EMBA 2018-19 cohort and the welcome speech to the MBA 19J batch in 2018 and 2019. His participation in crucial conversations, like the "Role of Allyship in Advancing Gender Equality & Inclusive Leadership" by the INSEAD Gender Initiative, underscores his commitment to inclusive leadership and addressing key societal issues. His appointment to the Board is a testament to his dedication and the value he brings to the INSEAD community.

"I am delighted to welcome Hari Krishnan to the INSEAD Board of Directors. His exemplary leadership in the technology and digital sectors, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the INSEAD community, positions him as a valuable contributor to our Board. Dean Francisco Veloso and I look forward to benefiting from his vision and expertise,'' said Andreas Jacobs, Chair of the INSEAD Board of Directors.

Speaking on the appointment, Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, said "It is an honour to be appointed to the Board of Directors of an institution that has played a pivotal role in my personal and professional development. I am privileged to have this opportunity to give back to INSEAD and to be a part of its future development. I look forward to working closely with the Board to advance INSEAD as a business school for a better world."

As PropertyGuru's CEO, MD and Board member for eight years now, Hari has been instrumental in shaping the property industry in Southeast Asia, enabling individuals and businesses to make informed property decisions. Hari leads a dynamic team of over 1,600 Gurus and has been pivotal in realising the Group's vision - 'We power communities to live, work and thrive in tomorrow's cities.'

Hari's extensive experience in scaling diverse businesses, ranging from venture-backed startups to publicly traded companies, including leading PropertyGuru's successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2022, demonstrates his expertise as a technologist, digital transformation strategist, and Board Director.

Prior to PropertyGuru, Hari significantly contributed to the expansion of major corporations like Cisco, Yahoo, and LinkedIn in Asia Pacific. He is an active investor and advisor for several fast-growing startups and has also been a part of Singapore's Future Economy Council Modern Services Sub-committee, advising the government on real estate industry transformation and skills development.

In addition to his corporate roles, Hari advises and works with some of the leading education institutions in the world. He serves on University of Colorado's College of Engineering Advisory Council to the Dean and has adjudicated the MIT Tech Review's TR35 Asia, spotlighting outstanding young Asian entrepreneurs.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers[2] to connect with over 59,000 agents[3] monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings[4], in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 10,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

[1] Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

[2] Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.

[3] Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.

[4] Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023.