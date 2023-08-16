Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by PropertyGuru Group Limited (the "Company") for information purposes only. In accessing this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. This presentation may not​ be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of the Company. The presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or​ located in, any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute or​ form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or​ commitment whatsoever. Sales and offers to sell securities will only be made in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable SEC regulations, including the written prospectus requirements.

The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. None of the Company, its shareholders, or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or any other person makes any representation​ or warranty (express or implied) or accepts any responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or any or all of the information in this presentation or otherwise made available. It is not the intention to provide,​ and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the performance, financial position or prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding our industry, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are identified by the​ use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "shall", "risk", "intends", "estimates", "aims", "targets", "plans", "predicts", "continues", "assumes", "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative​ thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions.Forward-lookingstatements include all matters that are not historical facts.Forward-lookingstatements are management's current predictions, projections or expectations about future events​ that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation,​ including, but not limited to: the overall economic environment, the property market and general market and economic conditions in the countries in which the Group operates; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial,​ political and legal conditions; changes in fiscal policy in the markets in which we operate; competitive pressures in and any disruption to the industry in which the Group operates; the Group's ability to achieve profitability despite a history​ of losses; the Group's ability to implement its growth strategies and manage its growth; customers of the Group continuing to make valuable contributions to its platform; the Group's ability to meet consumer expectations; the success of the​ Group's new product or service offerings; the Group's ability to produce accurate forecasts of its operating and financial results; the Group's ability to attract traffic to its websites; the Group's ability to assess property values accurately; the Group's internal controls; the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on the Group's business, real estate markets and the economy in general; the impact of government and regulatory policies on real estate or credit markets in the countries in which the Group operates; political instability in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates; political unrest, terrorist activities and other geopolitical risks, including the ongoing military action between Russia and Ukraine; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Group's ability to raise capital; media coverage of the Group; the Group's ability to obtain insurance coverage; changes in the regulatory environments (such as anti-trust laws, foreign ownership restrictions and tax regimes) of the countries in which the Group operates; the Group's ability to attract and retain management and skilled employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Group; the Group's ability to integrate newly acquired businesses or companies and the success of the Group's strategic investments and acquisitions; changes in the Group's relationship with its current customers, suppliers and service providers; disruptions to information technology systems and networks; the Group's ability to grow and protect its brand and the Group's reputation; the Group's ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in regulation and other contingencies; the Group's ability to achieve tax efficiencies of its corporate structure and intercompany arrangements; potential and future litigation that the Group may be involved in; unanticipated losses, write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges, taxes or other liabilities that may be incurred or required subsequent to, or in connection with, the consummation of the Group's completed business combination; technological advancements in the Group's industry; and other risks discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation, and none of the Company, its shareholders, or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or any other person undertakes to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or to reflect future events or circumstances. You are cautioned against placing undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, and all forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

This presentation includes information that is publicly available or sourced from parties other than the Group. None of the Company, its shareholders, or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or any​ other person accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever with respect to such information.

This presentation contains financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or International Financial Reporting Standards("non-GAAPmeasures") including, but not limited to,​ average revenue per agent ("ARPA"), average revenue per listing ("ARPL"), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or IFRS. The Company's non-GAAP measures in this presentation may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures prepared by other companies, which limits​ the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as a comparative measure of the Company's financial performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity or prospects.

This presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and​ copyrights referred to in this presentation may be listed without the TM, SM © or ® symbols, but the Company will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the rights of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks,​ trade names and copyrights.

2