Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PropertyGuru Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGRU   KYG7258M1087

PROPERTYGURU LIMITED

(PGRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:54:13 2023-02-07 pm EST
4.740 USD   +0.64%
04:34aPropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
BU
01/17Propertyguru : appoints Disha Goenka Das as Chief Marketi...
PU
01/16Propertyguru : appoints Disha Goenka Das as Chief Marketing Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

02/08/2023 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 9:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

What: PropertyGuru Group Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 9:00 pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https://propertyguru.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KYdeZj7TQzW-8UifD2sWAQ

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For more information, please visit: https://investors.propertygurugroup.com/

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 44 million property seekers2 to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million real estate listings3, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru For Business, including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

______________________
1 Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2022 and September 2022.
2 Based on Google Analytics data between April 2022 and September 2022.
3 Based on data between April 2022 and September 2022


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PROPERTYGURU LIMITED
04:34aPropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Result..
BU
01/17Propertyguru : appoints Disha Goenka Das as Chief Marketi...
PU
01/16Propertyguru : appoints Disha Goenka Das as Chief Marketing Officer
PU
2022Women in power take centre stage at PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit VIP Cocktail P..
AQ
2022PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit 2022 calls for responsible innovation and adaptive..
AQ
2022The Best of the Best Real Estate Developers, Projects Prevail at 17th PropertyGuru Asia..
AQ
2022Propertyguru : Launches Enterprise Brand, PropertyG...
PU
2022Transcript : PropertyGuru Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 21, 2022
CI
2022PropertyGuru's Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenue Climbs
MT
2022PropertyGuru Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROPERTYGURU LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 136 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 -68,7 M -51,8 M -51,8 M
Net cash 2022 336 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 015 M 766 M 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 410
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart PROPERTYGURU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PropertyGuru Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,29 SGD
Average target price 9,84 SGD
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hari V. Krishnan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Joe Dische Chief Financial Officer
Tse Ghow Lim Chairman
Manav Kamboj Chief Technology Officer
Shyn Yee Ho-Strangas Managing Director-Data & Software Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPERTYGURU LIMITED9.98%766
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 991 664
SYNOPSYS INC.12.74%55 899
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%53 423
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.73%51 662
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION40.78%46 429