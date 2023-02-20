PropertyGuru : Manav Kamboj appointed as Managing Director, Fintech, in addition to his current role of Chief Technology Officer at PropertyGuru Group

Singapore - February 21, 2023 - PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) ("PropertyGuru" or "the Group"), Southeast Asia's leading[1], property technology ("PropTech") company today announced that Manav Kamboj, the Chief Technology Officer of PropertyGuru Group will assume leadership of the PropertyGuru Fintech business as the Managing Director (MD) with immediate effect.

PropertyGuru ventured into fintech with the launch of PropertyGuru Finance in 2020 in Singapore and as of Q3 2022, the mortgage business had brokered over S$3 billion in homes loans. Manav will lead the business, leveraging technology, data, and analytics to drive further digitisation of the home loan process and operational excellence. He has been working closely with PropertyGuru Fintech team since its inception, focusing on its technology systems and infrastructure and brings with him these insights to his new role.

Speaking about the appointment, Hari V Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, PropertyGuru Group said, "Manav brings a strong skillset in technology and experience in financial services, combined with deep understanding of our markets and customer needs. This will help in targeting our Fintech ambitions starting with PropertyGuru Finance which is digitising the home loan process in Singapore. I wish him the very best for this new additional role."

Manav Kamboj, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director, Fintech, PropertyGuru Group said, "I am excited about my new role as MD, Fintech and the opportunities that are out there in helping Southeast Asians maximise the value of their property assets. Our focus will be on developing products and solutions for the mortgage market that guide the home buyers' financing needs and that are more often than not the biggest hurdle in their home ownership journey."

Manav joined PropertyGuru Group as CTO in 2017 and since then has grown the technology team to double its size. As the CTO, he leads a distributed team of engineers, software developers and data scientists who deliver technology solutions to address the ever-changing needs of home seekers, real estate agents and property developers across the region. Under his leadership, PropertyGuru Group was recently certified ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (#ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard for information security. He also spearheaded the inauguration of PropertyGuru Group's technology Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. The inauguration of the centre marks the Group's sixth country office (talent-only), alongside offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This CoE is a significant step to scale the technology capability and capacity to drive PropertyGuru's mission to help property seekers, sellers and owners make confident property decisions, beyond 'property search'.

He has more than two decades of extensive experience in the consumer internet industry across eCommerce, mobile applications and technology consulting. On top of his extensive experience in technology, Manav spent more than 7 years in retail banking, leading cross-functional teams in retail lending, product management and customer acquisition strategy.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading[1] PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 44 million property seekers[2] to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million real estate listings[3], in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru For Business, including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

[1] In terms of Engagement Market Share based on SimilarWeb data.

[2] Based on Google Analytics data between April 2022 and September 2022.

[3] Based on data between April 2022 and September 2022.